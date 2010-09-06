New Video: Waje – For A Minute

BellaNaija.com premiered Waje‘s single “For A Minute” in July; now the video is out for you to enjoy!
Waje is one of our favorite female Nigerian artistes. With her strong vocals and dynamic personality, she is definitely one to watch.
With the beautiful set and Waje looking fabulous – the video is worth watching. Check on it.
Awwww I love it,waje is my gurl anytime anyday…well done!!!am so proud of you..
she luks so fab…………..
nice 1.
cant wait to c d video.
Plus am first to comment…yahhhhh!!!!
Like Nicki Minaj much?
Nicki Minaj? Are you serious?
Why are you even bothering yourself? It’s clear the person just wants to be contrary.
nahhhhh… she’s NOTHING like Nicki
I love it…but hey, not the message in the music though.!
cute video.
lovely vid! her voice is really really good!
dat being said…
the video is not a round ten for me. I’m a fan of TRANSITIONS: connecting pieces dat make a whole make sense. How did the boy go from waiter 2 playing a piano/wearing diff clothes wit a dogtag/walking her to the car…
I wish the story was CLEARER. see 2face’s ONLY ME: looks like disconnected imagery, but they all tie together and fit the song.
And wasn’t feeling the hair and the first dress.
Otherwise, i like it 🙂
please this is my opinion oh… *running away*
It would have made more sense if you actually learnt how to play the paino girl, anyway nice video welldone.
I like the song, but mba nu! somebody set her up. That blue outfit is not flattering she looks much bigger, that hairline, odiro fair!
No doubt, this babe can blow. Lovely song even tho’ I can understand why some don’t like the message.
Awesome vid…but lyk CC said someone set her up with that blue dress… Nothing remotely Nicki Minaj in dis video ooo…..
Boo! Thumbs down. Her video is so ‘westernised’…not original at all!
banging voice n gurl has a banging body… but I don’t get the story line – why is he acting the part of the “help” if he’s a friend…?
Apart from the blue dress, her outfits looked fab. All the other dresses flattered her body shape. In the black evening dress, I thought marilyn monroe for a split second. She sabi sing o. I should confess my sins. I told myself I would only spend one minute on the video but ended up seeing all the say to the end. She sha really tried.
This is a beautiful video,something got me hooked till d end,its a well thought out video n well exectuted(d planning).This is clearly pushing the boundaries on the way videos are produced in nigeria. The scenery is stunning,i really dunno if this video was shot in nigeria but if it was,this is amazing,am sure some awards will follow.Green white green allday anyday..Great stuff
Been waiting for this video like forever…. it actually tells the way i feel at the moment abt someone.
the song is ok, not a 10 for me sha. plus i think there was something wrong with her make-up. Then again, maybe it’s just me. All in all, a nice job
Awwwwh, love.
i like…its different…
lovely voice, video and message…
keep it up
loving the video,she has e\really stepped up her game. first time i heard abt her was on DO ME with p square then advance warning and her song kolo, well i love wat i see and wish i can get the link to download the songs. i am #teamwaje now oh
I am loving it oh!!! Her video was clean n there is nothing wrong with been westernized oh!!! Its not a curse. Keep it up girl, i love your voice!!!
lovely voice, gorgeous chicka, the video reminds me a lil of bankyw’s my regret though, but it’s all good
D guy in dis videao is way 2 young and small in stature compared 2 Waje. He looks like her baby bro. Na wa
Luvly vid….luvly voice….luvly waje!! M.i will b proud of you 😉