Waje & KCee Are All About That Forever Kind of Love in "Luvey Luvey"

Afrobeat meets classic highlife as Waje and KCee unite on “Luvey Luvey,” a sweet, groove-filled ode to love, trust, and connection.
Hey fans of classic highlife grooves, modern Afrobeats vibes, and soulful love anthems — Waje has something special for you. Her new single, “Luvey Luvey”, featuring KCee, is a warm, feel-good song that celebrates love in all its beauty — the kind that makes you slow down, smile, and just enjoy the moment.

The track blends Afrobeat and Highlife in a way that feels both nostalgic and new. With live percussion, mellow horns, and groovy guitar lines, “Luvey Luvey” takes you back to the golden era of highlife while keeping your feet firmly in today’s Afrobeat rhythm. Waje’s smooth, soulful voice pairs perfectly with KCee’s signature highlife charm — a duet that sounds like two people who truly understand the joy of lasting love.

The video, released this weekend, carries the same easy warmth. It’s colourful, light-hearted, and full of chemistry.

Watch below

