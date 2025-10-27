Evok’s “Feeling Sure” Reminds Us That Love Can Feel Safe and Certain

Evok is back with a new sound that speaks straight from the heart. His latest single, “Feeling Sure,” is a smooth mix of Afro-fusion and Amapiano, built around the certainty that comes with choosing love without hesitation.

Produced by producer Luke Goliath, the track rides on warm percussion, soft synths, and easy log drum rhythms that carry Evok’s calm yet confident vocals. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to move while keeping you locked into its message — that moment when affection turns into assurance.

Over the years, Evok has carved a space for himself as one of the names to watch in the Afro-fusion scene. With earlier releases like “The One,” “No Delay,” and “All Dem Girls,” he’s continued to fine-tune a sound that draws from Highlife, Afropop, and Reggae.

“Feeling Sure” feels like a step forward. It’s a song for anyone who’s ever been certain that they’ve found their person.

Listen below