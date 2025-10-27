Connect with us

Music

Evok’s “Feeling Sure” Reminds Us That Love Can Feel Safe and Certain

BN TV Music

Waje & KCee Are All About That Forever Kind of Love in “Luvey Luvey”

BN TV Music

Asake Lights Up NPR’s Tiny Desk with a Set That Feels Like Home

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold Brings It Home in the Video for “Don Corleone”

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr and Rema Are Owning Every Beat in “Who’s Dat Girl”

Events Music Promotions

An Evening of Culture, Glamour, and Music: How Jesse King’s “Rebirth Concert” Went Down

BN TV Music Sports

Muni Long’s Spirit Tunnel Walk Is the Kind of Joy We All Need

Events Music

Jesse King Returns with “The Rebirth Concert" A Soulful Tribute to Nigerian Highlife

Music Scoop Style

Adekunle Gold Serves Fuji Royalty in Green Velvet Agbada | See Photos

BN TV Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold’s “Big Fish” Visualiser Is Cool, Calm & Full of Swagger

Music

Evok’s “Feeling Sure” Reminds Us That Love Can Feel Safe and Certain

With “Feeling Sure,” EVOK channels ease and confidence in love, wrapped in the warmth of Afro-fusion rhythms that feel both modern and intimate.
Avatar photo

Published

51 minutes ago

 on

Evok is back with a new sound that speaks straight from the heart. His latest single, “Feeling Sure,” is a smooth mix of Afro-fusion and Amapiano, built around the certainty that comes with choosing love without hesitation.

Produced by producer Luke Goliath, the track rides on warm percussion, soft synths, and easy log drum rhythms that carry Evok’s calm yet confident vocals. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to move while keeping you locked into its message — that moment when affection turns into assurance.

Over the years, Evok has carved a space for himself as one of the names to watch in the Afro-fusion scene. With earlier releases like “The One,” “No Delay,” and “All Dem Girls,” he’s continued to fine-tune a sound that draws from Highlife, Afropop, and Reggae.

“Feeling Sure” feels like a step forward. It’s a song for anyone who’s ever been certain that they’ve found their person.

Listen below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php