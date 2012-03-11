BellaNaija

2012 Arise Magazine Fashion Week: Paul Hervé Elisabeth

11.03.2012 at By 26 Comments

French/Martinique designer Paul Hervé Elisabeth presents dresses, jackets tailored to perfection and pants in varying cuts in rich jewel tones accessorized with bold turbans.

The designer made a print reminiscent of late great Alexander McQueen that doesn’t overpower the designs but accentuates a women’s best features. Like the white knee length dress that opened the show, where the print accentuated the model’s majestic shoulders and cleavage.

Let them take your breath away..!

 

 

Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi

26 Comments on 2012 Arise Magazine Fashion Week: Paul Hervé Elisabeth
  • fy March 11, 2012 at 12:15 am

    D colourz..d designz..d textilez..rili fabulous!can wear most of em..loooooove d turbans tew..sooo chic and adds more appeal to d whole collection

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Juwon March 11, 2012 at 12:32 am

    I looove the turbans and the ninja inspired clothes. Very different.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Linda March 11, 2012 at 12:50 am

    Je t’aime 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • sam March 11, 2012 at 12:52 am

    i like this, great use of prints but is it just me or is the make up at this years shows very harsh?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lily March 11, 2012 at 1:37 am

    had 2 meditate on that first dress…..jst beautiful

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Dee-USA March 11, 2012 at 2:26 am

    I like this collection, but those last two looks were disastrous. You either wear that oversized black top as is (if you are short like I am) or with some skinny jeans or tights. Not with those baggy bermuda shorts.

    But love the colors and his style though.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Truth teller March 11, 2012 at 5:11 am

    Dis is great. I love em all.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fabulous_guy March 11, 2012 at 7:00 am

    Not working for me

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jimmy March 11, 2012 at 7:54 am

    Wow!yall are strange! Dis was horrible plz, oya say d truth,don’t ur Taylor’s make beta stuff? Next collection plz!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • mimi March 11, 2012 at 9:02 pm

      Tailor you mean 😛

      Love this! 0
  • mimi March 11, 2012 at 8:56 am

    beautiful and creative!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mimi March 11, 2012 at 8:58 am

    truly african!!!….lolve love love!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Onyx March 11, 2012 at 3:52 pm

    And finally, now we’re getting some actual fashion. Lots of hawt pieces here, well done!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ak March 11, 2012 at 4:26 pm

    i second that mimi veryyyyyy African. and i love.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • dorothy March 11, 2012 at 4:29 pm

    pics 1, 2, 7 n 8……dose i love love love

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Turayo March 11, 2012 at 7:12 pm

    This is seriously gorgeous.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nicole Blaze (@wetindey2day) March 11, 2012 at 7:50 pm

    i love the white dress gonna sew it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Titi March 12, 2012 at 1:40 am

    This is a breath of fresh air compared to the other designs I’ve seen so far!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Eggy*Posh March 12, 2012 at 10:43 am

    No need to write much…d collection speaks for itself…FAB!…n d details r amazing…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fokasibe March 12, 2012 at 11:00 am

    Don’t even see the relationship with AMcQ…..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mena Oudha March 12, 2012 at 2:29 pm

    one of my least favourite collections.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • pynk March 12, 2012 at 3:08 pm

    loved the first few. When it started going bou bou ish i had to stop looking.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • cathy March 12, 2012 at 5:04 pm

    interesting piece

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ally March 12, 2012 at 5:52 pm

    This designer strives to be ORIGINAL without going over the top. The white jackets in this collection rock- so very refreshing.. and the print is beautiful but I think he couldve done without those obi belts-they’re too distracting. Well done Paul.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • moff March 16, 2012 at 9:38 pm

    now this is what we have bin CRYING for!…ORIGINALITY!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mach May 28, 2012 at 4:37 pm

    dont like it

    Love this! 0 Reply
