2012 Arise Magazine Fashion Week: Paul Hervé Elisabeth

Ink Eze is the Founder of AsoEbiBella.com, a platform for sharing African traditional styles.

In her early years, she was Head Girl of her secondary school, attended the prestigious United World College of the Adriatic, then studied Modern Culture and Media at the Ivy League Brown University. She honed her skills in advertising and digital media at one of America’s leading tech companies in marketing.

She became BellaNaija Weddings editor in 2013, and Assistant Editor of BellaNaija, heading the lifestyle section - Style, Beauty and Living until January 2017. Under her leadership, BN Weddings gained international prominence and became Africa’s foremost wedding media brand with millions of followers across several platforms and coverage on BuzzFeed, BBC & more. #AsoEbiBella became BellaNaija.com’s top feature, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. She conceived of BBN Wonderland, Nigeria’s top bridal event since 2015 with Baileys Nigeria.

Now she spends her time on AsoEbiBella and sharing her insights with the world. For more Ink, join her on

@Ink.Eze | @AsoEbiBella