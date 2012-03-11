2012 Arise Magazine Fashion Week: Paul Hervé Elisabeth

French/Martinique designer Paul Hervé Elisabeth presents dresses, jackets tailored to perfection and pants in varying cuts in rich jewel tones accessorized with bold turbans.
The designer made a print reminiscent of late great Alexander McQueen that doesn’t overpower the designs but accentuates a women’s best features. Like the white knee length dress that opened the show, where the print accentuated the model’s majestic shoulders and cleavage.
Let them take your breath away..!
Photo Credit: Kola Oshalusi
D colourz..d designz..d textilez..rili fabulous!can wear most of em..loooooove d turbans tew..sooo chic and adds more appeal to d whole collection
I looove the turbans and the ninja inspired clothes. Very different.
Je t’aime 🙂
i like this, great use of prints but is it just me or is the make up at this years shows very harsh?
had 2 meditate on that first dress…..jst beautiful
I like this collection, but those last two looks were disastrous. You either wear that oversized black top as is (if you are short like I am) or with some skinny jeans or tights. Not with those baggy bermuda shorts.
But love the colors and his style though.
Dis is great. I love em all.
Not working for me
Wow!yall are strange! Dis was horrible plz, oya say d truth,don’t ur Taylor’s make beta stuff? Next collection plz!!
Tailor you mean 😛
beautiful and creative!
truly african!!!….lolve love love!
And finally, now we’re getting some actual fashion. Lots of hawt pieces here, well done!
i second that mimi veryyyyyy African. and i love.
pics 1, 2, 7 n 8……dose i love love love
This is seriously gorgeous.
i love the white dress gonna sew it
This is a breath of fresh air compared to the other designs I’ve seen so far!!!
No need to write much…d collection speaks for itself…FAB!…n d details r amazing…
Don’t even see the relationship with AMcQ…..
one of my least favourite collections.
loved the first few. When it started going bou bou ish i had to stop looking.
interesting piece
This designer strives to be ORIGINAL without going over the top. The white jackets in this collection rock- so very refreshing.. and the print is beautiful but I think he couldve done without those obi belts-they’re too distracting. Well done Paul.
now this is what we have bin CRYING for!…ORIGINALITY!
dont like it