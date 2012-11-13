Your Exclusive Look at Our First-Ever BellaNaija Ad Campaign!

In 2011, our beloved BellaNaija.com turned 5! It was a landmark anniversary and we decided to do something special that would resonate for years to come.
The team got thinking, and we decided to involve a talented group of recently emerging fashion brands – Obsidian, April by Kunbi, Toju Foyeh, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Phunk Afrique, House of Nwocha, Meena and Akpos Okudu to help tell the BellaNaija story.
There are two major angles to the BN story; the first looks into the life of a young Nigerian student in Canada who observes a lack of home-grown content for Nigerians in Diaspora and decides to fill the gap. The other, focuses on the thousands of people who pay us a cherished visit daily, whom we attempt to entertain, enlighten, foster their engagement and connect with through our genuine love for “Naija”.
The designers were given the creative licence to come up with their representations of BellaNaija.com, “What comes to mind when you think BellaNaija?” I remember asking a few to spur their depictions towards the right direction.
I received each design with a twinkle in my eye; the designers demonstrated how with a common inspiration a range of expressions can emerge. All were unique, greatly different from the other, yet astutely captured the BellaNaija spirit in one descriptive form or the other.
“I see BellaNaija as a young, exciting, refreshing and strong brand. It is the first among its equals – it is practically royalty! We created this piece to reflect these qualities” said Ejiro Amos Tafiri.
Speaking on her design, Akpos Okudu said, “When I think of BellaNaija, I think of youth and exuberance. I think of the joy of life, particularly Nigerian life. It’s about the goodness in life and all things positive. These themes align perfectly with my design”.
The designs were one piece to the puzzle, there was still a shoot to organise, plus all the elements that go with it (Hair, Make-up, Photographer, Stylist & Model). In light of this, we put together a team of creatives whom we thoroughly believed would give us the results we wanted – A Great Campaign!
We got a stellar team on board: Stylist – Ezinne Chinkata; Make-Up connoisseur – Banke Meshida- Lawal; Photographer – Moussa Moussa; Hair Stylist – Ola Garuba; Model – Dorothy Chizoba Alieze of BETH Models; and yours’ truly Ijeoma Ndekwu (assisted by Nkechi Eze) was the Creative Director ensuring that in all the creativity the BN voice remained as relayed by the designers.
BN Founder, Uche Pedro wanted to celebrate the inspiring journey through an Ad Campaign that showcased the individual elements that constitute BN. In 2012, in collaboration with Copy & Art Director – Osione Itegboje and Project Manager Dammie Amolegbe; we took the photos from our photoshoot and created an ad campaign that we are so excited to share with you.
What was important for us in creating our Ad Campaign was that, we wanted to deplete BellaNaija of our own meanings and associations. The way an idea is conceived and perceived by its creator is not necessarily the way it is received, and rather than focus on our perceptions, we wanted the Ad Campaign to reflect our readers, our stakeholders’ perspectives on BellaNaija.com.
I have always thought of BellaNaija.com as a mixed bag of treats with each treat as delightful as the next. Our readers visit BN for a variety of reasons; to get the red carpet scoop on an event, to be inspired by what a fellow Nigerian is doing with his/her life, to get tips for their wedding , to be updated with current news, to be entertained by our readers comments (LOL) the list goes on… The designers’ depictions capture the BN variety, the distinct partitions comprised in one huge vision.
The BellaNaija.com experience is not contained in a “totality”, it is not restricted to engaging with all its individual elements; it is essentially embedded in every variety the site offers. In that way, with every visit, irrespective of the reason behind that visit, you are locked in the BN experience.
The Ad Campaign adequately captures the unique yet unequivocally whole BN experience. I believe it was a job well done! Do you? Please share you thoughts.
You can check out our ad campaign in our partner magazines – Style Mania Magazine, Exquisite Magazine, TW Magazine, Red Sheet Magazine, Motherhood In-Style Magazine and many others.
This is dedicated to YOU! Our BN family – Thanks for all the love, thanks for the comments, thanks for clicking everyday!
This site has become more than a pass time, its has become an addiction which i cant hate!!! Weldone to the Bellanaija team and pls keep bringing all the juicy stuff……
AGREE! BN has come soooooo far and has done it with STYLE and GRACE. CAN’T HATE!
hmmm!!! i tot its only me
congratulations BNTeam keep up the good work.
Great stuff BN…. aren’t you guys stepping the game a little bit more? It called being competitive and staying relevant.. lol. xxx I must say the concept is exciting and refreshing and it very contemporary…great job team BN.
Btw maybe you should have thrown the questions to the visitors as to why we continue to visit BN.
I have two concerns a) I hope this site will not become a commercial zone for us the commentators/critics oo.. maybe you will start charging us to subscribe now… heheh..
b) Will BN ever have a new platform i.e. the site will progress. I hope to see a new platform next year 2013, not entirely changed but modified. PLS HAVE A LIKE BUTTON… do we need to shout on top of our voices.. lol am kidding.. actually not.
well done again am with Mariam/host of others keep up the good work.
JESUS Best. xxx
Yay im first!!!
The ad campaign is awesome. The model did justice to the clothes. Well done BN
Bellanaija is soooo tasteful, all the tym. inspired a lot of us. Good job!
This model is hot sha well done bellaNaija
Very nice concept and CONTENT. well done guys!
lovely, love Akpos’ dress… can totally wear that.
well done Bellanaija.
Well done Bella…I love u guys. Reading this site everyday, gives me a relaxed state of mind. God bless u
Seems like Bellanaija should organize our beauty pageants. That’s what I call a photoshoot!
BN IS ALL BOUT TASTE…WELL PUT TOGETHER… STYLING AND ART DIRECTION,BRILLIANT….TEAM EJIRO AMOS TAFIRI,TEAM MEENA AND TEAM APRIL ALL THA WAY
Nice Ad,Keep up the good work…muahhhhhhhh.
the images reflect BN.com as a purely girly lifestyle e-zine.
the composition of each image is very much similar but the non-elimination of shadows detracts from the composition. most likely all directed and shot by a single photographer.
but i wud love to pick up a mag and flip thru and see the ad!!
that’s my love, my comment and click.
ps: u missed a few pieces like inserting at least one “i pass my neighbour” in the background! 🙂
Well done Bella NAija. Beautiful. The Phunk Afrique dress is beautiful
Been reading bella naija since it started and it has certainly become an addiction even if i dont comment. It is a comic relief from d stress of my job and its certainly informative. Keep up d good work team bellanaija. thumbs us team april …….
Nice ad
Good job always. Well done BN
I love love love love it!!!!!!! the style, the content, the divine dress, the story behind the dress captured in the pictures……. perfecto! I absolutely love it. will definitely share this on my platform. bellanaija, is now, practically a style culture to most of the stylist sect in Nigeria. i personally come to bellanaija for my daily fashion fix no matter how bussy i am.
This shoot is just amazing. Everything works perfectly- the outfits, styling, models, background….EVERYTHING! Well done Bellanaija team, greater things are definitely ahead!
Aww so proud of the Bella Naija crew, it really does bring out the beauty, intelligence and vibrancy of not only the naija people but Africans collectively. And, O my word, it really is addictive! But hey who’s complaining…wish BN 100 more entertaining years–this truly is history in the making. Beautiful photo shoot 😉 Pearls of wisdom: keep being relevant–6 years down the line and BN is doing great in that department.
Nice shoot, congrats BN!
However, I noticed a typo in ‘Be Heard, Tune In’.
Thank you. Not a typo, that was our intended message.
There is actually is a typo there in the sub text “….so can talk about it…”
Lovely Campaign though, Big Fan!!
Thanks. Will be updated.
Hey BN, great concept and images. I love you guys as always but at the risk of sounding pedantic, I should point out a grammatical error in the text of the “Be Beautiful, Be Bold” poster (especially as you mentioned that they can be updated). It shouldn’t read “The boldest, jaw dropping content….” as this is not parallel in structure. Could be ” bold, jaw dropping content” or “boldest, most jaw dropping…” or any other combination.
I know, I know, I know… it’s kinda pedantic but BN has always been synonymous with excellence so…
niclely put together…i love the wedding dress…
I loooooove this!!! Love the Obsidian look and APRIL’s wedding gown (Weddings are my no 1 reason for coming on bellanaija) Keep it up guys. God bless you all
Fantastico! This is really beautiful. The clothes, the models – the campaign came together so nicely. Well Done Bella Naija, we love you!
I think you should have asked us readers why we keep clicking BN everyday and then incorporated some of our comments into the shoot. Meanwhile, BN is more than a girlie mag. It provides something for everyone, including the male folk. I know a couple of guys comment on posts here (*especially Ofilispeaks, lol!), so it’d be nice to have the campaign incorporate something for the guys into the campaign.
BN is more than a fashion/red carpet/wedding website. I like the inspiring stories too.
Happy Anniversary BellaNaija. Here’s a toast to another 100000000000 years!
brilliant..the photo shoots are amazing.
you guys stand out, from standards to professionalism and that why i am here everyday.
welldone to the team that has brought BN this far especially Uche!
looking forward to an upgrade on the site,not necessarily content. e.g a like button, change of background on the comment section and any other exciting stuff.you guys have a way of refreshing things so i guess you can figure something out 🙂
Good job…well done BellaNaija…
Nice. I think BN should take a poll and get some feedback from readers about what you are doing well, what you can improve, and what you could be doing. #marketresearch
Congrats Bella Naija. U site is actually the best. I log in every morning and referesh for news pictures and all. U have the best information and pictures per time. Its really differnt from what we see everyday. Keep been on top!!!
Classy, sohisticated. (not sure those words fit for an ad but yea…you feel me :D)
Great job BN. God go make you bigger.
Well done, BN. I’m an addict too. Please in 2013, lets see more stories about real women, you know the everyday woman like us your readers. Women we can relate to, women, that could be us too. Yes you site is all flashy and chic and all, but a little dose of reality, a fresh perspective on living as a Nigerian in 9ja. I dont know if I’m making sense, but you guys should branch out a bit, so you are not accused of being vain or for rich people only. Thanks
Love the Ads.
Will BellaNaija ever go into print?
Excellent Bella, keep it up, you are inspiring many!
Love you BN. Been a fan since I moved to the US in 2008. This site keeps me close to home. I’m an addict and I know it LOL!!!!
I pray 2013 brings even more inspiration. Thumbs up.
P.S.: That ‘April by Kunbi’ wedding dress is on point. I think I’m in love 🙂
stunning!
WOW! Breath taking ads… COngrats to BN.
Lovely clothes, lovely models, lovely concept.
I am addicted to bella naija and admire their hard work and organization this campaign is too hot biko ten over ten plus 10
Bella you go girl and to the team thumbs up
WELL DONE! To the BN, the designers and the creative team for this!
BN, You inspire me to keep the blogging and fashion journalism going on
God bless you! I wish BN many more successful years to come.
You don’t want to imagine the great idea and inspirations I have garnered from this ad campaign. Thank you again and again
Congratulations. Well thought out and great concept. Branding is everything. Great Job!
They’re all lovely! esp house of nwocha, akpos okudu, meena. Great pictures and concept.
well done to BN and team. Doing this ( running a site and keeping people interested) is hard, crazy work! fab fotos.
Nicely put together
Lovely dresses, great pictures, nice concept, everything about BN in one word is just FABULOUS. Keep up the good work and more grease to your elbows.
The headpieces are by EneMaya!
Wow! The wedding dress just did it for me! Well done April by Kunbi!
Big ups to all the designers and the entire team involved. Great Job!
Keep it coming BN team! Your best is yet to come.
For the first time EVER, and Obsidian piece actually appeals to me!!! hmmm. Girl. Ur gettin better! Great Job BN
BN is an addiction 4 me now…but am aint complaining,i think u guys have carvd a niche 4 BN.wish BN many more years 2 come n i luv d wedding dress,nice photo shoot!
Keeep it up BN,your guys are the best.
Well done BN! The ad campaign is a brilliant idea, totally love the concept behind it. Well done to all the designers. I love the beautiful pieces. Kudos to April by Kunbi and Obsidian!
Amazing pics…congratulations BN, keep rising high!
Bella Naija!!! Thumbs up!
awesome! well done bellanaija, it’s been a super 5+ years.
Simply Amazing!
Bella, you consistently nail it!!! Congratulations… We look forward to another 5 years breaking new grounds and setting the pace in your field. Kudos to all the designers involved. Big ups to Akpos!
Very lovely concept and the images are simply brilliant.Great job!
Supa lovely !!!!!!!! Thumbs up BN, you redefined fashion and style the African way. The photos are simply awesome.
I wish there was a man too. Men come here too
This is an awesome idea and I must say that the entire team is one of the best ever. The pictures are gorgeous and of international standard and I must say that I am quite impressed.
As an advertising practitioner however (and Client service as well unfortunately), it is my job to make sure that the message the Client wants to portray is very clear and visible to the most simple minded and un-creative people. The different portrayals seem to be out of sync with the various messages being communicated ie. weddings, inspired, events, workplace. They are all the same thing with the difference being the copy. It would have been nice to have variety in the copy and visual arrangement with elements of each aspect of the Bellanaija site. That would have provided for a simpler, clearer message.
All in all, this is a really good try and I commend the team.
Barbara
Well done BN! Always love coming here. I start and end my day with you guys, muuuuaaah!
This is totally AMAZEBALLS!!! I love. Well done, great team.
Someone help please, is the hat/fascinator on the last model by April by Kunbi. I NEED it!
This is what I call “originality”! Totally awesome and A-May-Zin-G! Love everybit of it.
Although all shoot depict “The Woman”… Very Feminine…
Now that’s a gorgeous Photo-shoot!
That’s my name sake Uche O.o ? she’s gorgeous!
Long live BN from Xtreme Crew 😉
AWESOME!!!!
love it all, i’m addicted for life.
wow wow wow nicely put together. great work BN team. April by Kunbi one piece of advice please consider been a wedding dress designer. this is simply amazing.
For me Bellanaija is always refreshing considering the negativity one sees on the internet. Congratulation Bellanaija team!
Fantastic BN!!!!!!!!! Those pics…… Beautiful! The words…. Inspirational! Great job always, Faithful Fan of yours for many years and always!!!!!
Bella Naija I love,I want to say thank you, your blog has made a positive impact in my life, thank you. You dont know how much you have blessed me with your post on this blog,I have benefitted alot and it has propelled my activity and achievements. thankyou. No wasted time being on this blog. Thank you once again and keep up the great work. Stay Blessed………………………………………………………………………………
Ahhh, BN is like my cup of tea in the morning – kick-starting, refreshing, settling, energising and filling all at the same time.
Pls keep up the good work BN Team!!!
I pray that next year, my dream of having my wedding published on your site will come true. ***wink wink*** Pleaeeeease Uche Pedro…
im confused. i thought BN is simply a blog? how is it a brand? :-S
i remember reading former miss ezes interview in true love some years back and asking myself how i never got to know of that site till that day.i logged into the site and it was entertaining and up to date and over the years it has become a one stop blog for all things entertainment,fashion ,weddings etc.if a news pops up until bella naija has an article on it i dont believe it cos its confirmed.its a must for me to check up whats in store cos theres always something coming up.what i like abt BN is that everday u hv lots to read unlike other blogs that update once a week with 3-4 articles.long live bella naija and to the readers and those who put comments up pls continue cos it makes me laugh.cheers to more wonderful years ahead.
Weldone Team BN… I’m in love with your brand and ALL you stand for….Bravo
This is VERY cool. I could most certainly learn a few lessons from you guys on cinching ideas with execution and design with regards to my brand. I like this site because I learn something new from you all every day and it's still a big deal that I got featured on here:

More grease to your elbows and many more years to come!

Jah bless!

~*Amaha*~
More grease to your elbows and many more years to come!
Jah bless!
~*Amaha*~
Please I’m not trying to hate or anything but I’m guessing you would expect that your fans will have things to say about what you put up since we kinda feel like this is our site.
Any way I love that you guys are celebrating your 5th year with an advertorial and allowing a sneak peak. But here is my grind with it (grind because as stated earlier after years of patronage I feel like the site is practically my friend…) the outfits are cool, the verbal messages catchy, the background really nice but together not soo much… My favorites would have to be the wedding picture and the “be bold and beautiful” but the background seems to be more of a theme for a look book rather than an advertorial trying to portray different scenarios that depicts the versatile nature of bellanaija. An the catch phrases… maybe there isn’t enough space in the picture but its sort of distracting…. Maybe if it were in a Magazine spread it’ll be in a corner so that the details of each picture (such as the designer, photographer et al) will be put in a separate page or something.
Like I said no hating just stating my @ cents and congratulations again on “our” 5th anniversary!!!
welldone!
It a great idea nd lovely pictures …what you need to do is to make people retweet this pictures..free advert for you am not really a fan of fb but I guess u can put it up der…Bella i luv u guys dis is lyk my personal diary(p.s I Neva use d word lluv). You lot Rock!
Nice and sweet Lovely picture… Bella you rock
nice one BN….you rock