Babajide Awoyinfa: Should Celebrities Flaunt their Wealth on Social Media?

In spite of the controversies associated with its output, social media has continued to be the veritable platform of choice for celebrities to air their views.
Due to the burgeoning nature of the Nigerian entertainment industry, many celebrities now have the financial capacity to acquire state-of the-art vehicles, homes, embark on trips to exotic places, and all these are usually uploaded on social media.
Social media has become the platform of choice for the nation’s celebrities to exhibit their wealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.
Internet users, who regularly surf through the pages of social media platforms and blogs, get to see the way celebrities flaunt their new found wealth, which gives them the false impression of how celebrities should conduct themselves.
The phenomenon has gone from the ordinary to the bizarre, where some of the celebrities display wads of cash, or even upload bathing shots taken in their Jacuzzis on social media.
The recurrence of the trend has not only attracted fans of these celebrities to the different websites, but it has also highlighted the potency of social media.
Adelaja Temitope, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), revealed that she regularly browsed through the social media networks for celebrity gossip, and saw nothing wrong with celebrities flaunting their material possessions and wealth.
“It makes social media very interesting and it inspires young positive-minded individuals. It does not have to be all about hate and beef.
“People are getting obsessed over the luxury of celebrities; they want to be like them thereby doing lots of crazy stuff.
“Celebrities should live their life to the fullest, do the unimaginable, do crazy stuffs like once in a while and don’t try to be perfect.
“Don’t forget, we are still going to die one day and what are you going to be remembered for?
“Please celebs keep on showing off. It makes the world go round,’’ she said.
On the other hand, Paul Okorie, a businessman, was of the view that celebrities should be moderate in their activities on social media.
“The way celebs oppress on social media is not necessary at times.
“They create a wrong impression about themselves, and when people go to them for help and get disappointed, they see them as stingy.
“Everybody has a right to spend his/her money, especially when they worked hard for it. I don’t think it is anybody’s business but the truth should be told.
“Why would they go all out to impress their fans on such media?’’
Okorie made reference to an instance when Davido posted a picture on social media, in which he was holding bundles of dollar bills.
“I love Davido but this attitude is so childish, so weird. Please Davido, grow up; you must not copy trash from people below your status.
“You need to set standards for your ever-growing status. Talk and behave classy. Have people you look up to both in character and dress sense.”
A renowned movie producer and critic, Charles Novia, also delved into the development on his blog which he titled “Flaunting it, Faking it’’.
He expressed his anger at the trend and added that those that are disposed to such goings-on are doing so from the wrong premise, especially over the fact that their movies could not make them as wealthy as they were portraying themselves to be.
“Those musicians and actors who engage in such frivolities and deluding themselves on social media with this flaunting fad are not being true to themselves.
“The entertainment industry is a coterie community and the statistics of income are not hidden.
“You must be a day-dreamer, especially when you try to hoodwink the public that you bought a house or a diamond watch.
“Is it from the singing and prancing on stage they made the so called millions in an industry where CD sales are dropping?
“Or that you bought some house in Ikoyi just by being an unmarried actress, when we all know how much an actor is paid for a role is stretching the story a bit too far,’’ he said.
In spite of the diatribe from Novia, he agreed that that some of the celebrities might be genuinely “wealthy’’ but still had his doubts on the authenticity of the wealth they display on social media.
“Granted, these artistes might have other legitimate sources of income but such sources are negligible in turnover.
“One day, very soon, those wealthy shady barons and pimps using the artistes in the industry as cannon fodder might just move to another area of interest.
“And don’t get me wrong, how people make their money is entirely their own business.
“What I am pissed about is the deception; the whole stinking deception.
“These artistes are hoodwinking the public that they made their money through their art when there is more to it.
“Others that are not in the entertainment sector make money through these same avenues these artistes use, but they don’t come out shouting about it as such,’’ he wrote.
Speaking on the raging issue Sidney Esiri, popularly known as “Dr Sid,” notes that there is nothing wrong with celebrities flaunting their wealth on social media.
“I strongly believe there is nothing wrong with our celebrities showing off their wealth because it’s the reward of their hard work.
“I know some of you will argue that foreign celebrities show off their wealth and we are happy to associate with such, why not our own celebrities.
“This kind of culture is also acceptable here just like in the U.K. and in the U.S. but not fully acceptable in Africa.
“It’s just that, everything we do in life should be done in moderation
“When one’s hard work starts to pay off with success, one should remain humble and cautious. It’s not all clothes we dry in the sun.
Ticky tacky, only the noveau riche do such vulgar things. Certain Nigerian have this “igotsto floss” mentality. It is not becoming of one who is classy Wealth should not be discussed, let alone flaunted. However, the “igotsto show them I don hammer” is on the up and up. Showcasing inferiority complex hidden.
Try showing how much bundles of cash you have to Dangote and see how much of an imbecile you are. Why would you do it?
Bundles of cash ?!? Walk in to Coutts bank, oh yes you cannot, you can only be invited in.
Really stupid thing to do.
You can only be oppressed by such things if you choose to,other than that,I don’t know how someone displaying wealth I don’t even know how they made should affect me.
Once upon a time in the late 90’s it was almost taboo to boast or show off what you have materially. I mean,we all know or went to school with that child who would boast: “my daddy has a mansion in London or my daddy just bought a new Mercedes Benz’. It was considered to be extremely puerile to boast about what you or your family had. I remember one time in Sec school,my brother’s classmate came to school with the picture catalogue that came with his father’s newly acquired Honda Accord to buttress his boast the previous day that his father planned on buying one for all of them. His sibling in another class got wind of the brags and went home and squealed. Said father came to school with the boy who was now loooking thoroughly ashamed to address my brother:s class telling them that not only had his son lied about him buying one for each child but told all in my brother’s class that they must never be proud or arrogant enough to show off what they had acquired. My brother and I discussed this recently when he called to tell me he met said classmate in New York and we couldn’t stop laughing or talking about how times have changed and people now flaunt shamelessly on Instagram,facebook ,etc.
The advent of social media has further lowered our societal values. Virtues like humility,selflessnes are now promoted over a vain,selfish and narcissistic lifestyle. I know this is 2015 but when did it become normal to brag or show off? Celebrity or not,we are all humans first. People give pathetic excuses like “oh its reward for my hardwork or am trying to inspire others that if I can they can too. Really? Showing off a Birkin bag,Loubs or Ferrari on Instagram is the new way to.inspire? If that were the case,how did musicians like Michael Jackson,Whitney,Rolling Stones get so successful? Or how did celebs like Oprah hit it so big? Or how did Bill Gates or Aliko get to the top of their game? Meanwhile,these Instagram flaunters,why not let your followers see the process you go through when writing or making a hit song? We talking inspiration yeah? How many of them teach their followers the abc of songwriting or playing an instrument or of how to get into character when you get a script? Vain people be deceiving themselves with hollow excuses. Nonsense!
Oooohhhh yeah the ABC of songwriting or playing an instrument, that would be impressive
You couldn’t have said it any better! They come up with the weirdest excuses for showing off! Did I just hear inspiration??? If for some reason, they go broke, would they still keep posting to inspire others to invest and understand the fleeting nature of money? Pschew! Inspire ko, refire ni. Just accept you show off to feel good about yourself and to announce your arrival to the wealthy circle. Biko, leave that inspiration gyst abeg!
Lmao. Firstly u have annalysed this issue well – u shud clap for urself but then again in lyf there wud always be two sides to a coin. U really dnt know what goes on in d mind of d celebrities that u shud begin to judge their choices. The best thing one can do is live his own life on an upright manner and try to live in modesty. That is all. Happy new year. Cheers
Personally, I don’t what grown folks do with their money. However, be smart about it so U don’t end up like Mike Tyson, Mc hammer & co that hit rock bottom & no telling lies on social Media what U don’t have!
I don’t care what anyone says, posing near a wad of naira notes, bragging about your diamonds and acquisitions is unacceptable, wrong, silly and juvenile. The celebs that do it abroad don’t get plaques for it either. So they should stop and let this ridiculousness die.
I personally think it is kind of classless…
He just invited trouble for himself. But it comes down to poverty mentality or lack of education/wisdom. African Americans is are known for such showmanship. We need not copy such because we were not taken out of the gutter, so we have no problem with the gutter not leaving us.
African-Americans? Note that it is a small minority.
Money goes through so many germ-infested places and here he is putting it in the same bed he is laying on and will be sleeping in. Smh
Money truly doesn’t buy class or cleanliness.
Flaunting wealth / relationships / anything on social networks….make it stop!
They shouldnt. Is shows poor financial Mgt, lack of Class and Self Esteem because some one would show the money they made to prove a point . If some one does sth like that, give them a short time, they will be poor
It is a bush thing to do. Period!!! And inferiority complex is the “causer” don’t care how hard you have worked showing off assets on social media is so juvenile. .. Davido’s own gan is annoying, you grew up in money “war” is the problem really???
what is the point of flaunting your wealth. The real pple with money never do so, Billgates, Warren buffet and so on. The real people.
its usually people that come from poor backgrounds that flaunt their newly acquired cash
Like Davido? OK
Operative word is “usually”.
ITS TRUE THAT EVERYONE HAS THE RIGHT TO DO WHAT HE/SHE WANTS TO DO. IT’S A FREE WORLD. BUT CONSIDER THE OPPRESSION ON OTHERS. I PERSONALLY DON’T CARE WHAT PEOPLE DO ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I HONESTLY BELIEVE THAT NO ONE CAN OPPRESS ME. I HAVE THIS BELIEVE THAT THERE’RE BILLIONS OF PEOPLE WHO LONG TO BE LIKE ME SO WHY SHOULD I BE INTIMIDATED. THEY CAN DO WHAT THEY LIKE, THAT IS THIER BIZ BUT ITS GOOD TO SOMETIMES KNOW THAT SOME OF THESE THINGS ARE FAKE AND THEY ARE BEING CAUGHT. I DON’T KNOW WHY THEY ARE FRONTING FOR EACH OTHER. I BELIEVE I WON’T DO SUCH A THING THOUGH COS I AM MORE MATUREX BUT I BELIEVE IF I WAS LIKE 18 OR 19 I WOULD LOVE TO DO THEM ANX LET THE WHOLE WORLD SEE THAT.
GOD BLESS YOU.
Whatever floats your boat. I don’t know what they’re thinking of when they do it..or why they do it. So..I won’t judge them. To each his own.
Classless, juvenile and thrashy to say the least. .. TA pretty much said it all…
You can’t fix stupid period.
@asa…but u can sedate it (stupid)… lol
