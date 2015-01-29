CMB Treats Clients and Staff to a Concert with Davido, Flavour & More in Lagos!

On Sunday 21st December 2014, CMB celebrated her clients and staff with a concert at the Havillah Events Center, Lagos. Deserving Staff members and Clients received different awards for excellence.
The event had performances from South Africa-based Belly Dancers – Goddess of Dunes, London-based Juggler – Lucas Wintercrane, Tayo Aluko and friends from London and the climax was a musical performances from A-list artists, Flavour and Davido.
The annual event was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with comedy from Elenu and Christmas renditions from the CMB Choir.
_________________________________________
What a great employer! Nice event
Looks like a great event. btw Is that Joy Babasola? Think so…….I see you babe
I see, so this is the Kelechukwu Mbagwu? I did a flashback to the story of a year or two ago.
@Anon; you bad ooh; you want to start something abi. Fear God nah. Lol
Theses are well dressed and appropriately dressed ladies and gents.
Life goes on…
Ebuka’s face during that Lucas Wintercare’s performance? Classic!
Priceless expression! 😀
Dat was an awesome event, I danced my heart out!
my best girl started the page with her stunning friendz..thiis is really nice…nice event..nice company..I LUV YOU DHARMMIE.You look good