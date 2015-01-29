BellaNaija

CMB Treats Clients and Staff to a Concert with Davido, Flavour & More in Lagos!

29.01.2015 at By 10 Comments

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015034

On Sunday 21st December 2014, CMB celebrated her clients and staff with a concert at the Havillah Events Center, Lagos. Deserving Staff members and Clients received different awards for excellence.

The event had performances from South Africa-based Belly Dancers – Goddess of Dunes, London-based Juggler – Lucas Wintercrane, Tayo Aluko and friends from London and the climax was a musical performances from A-list artists, Flavour and Davido.

The annual event was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with comedy from Elenu and Christmas renditions from the CMB Choir.

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015017

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015023

Mo Abudu & Kelechukwu Mbagwu (Managing Director)

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015035

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015010

Mr & Mrs Kelechukwu Mbagwu (Managing Director & Wife)

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015033 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015012

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015020

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015021

Elenu

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015014

Lucas Wintercrane

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015001

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015008

Davido

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015019

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015016

Flavour

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015026 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015003

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015027

Goddess fo Dunes

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015015 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015032 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015013

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015007

CMB Choir

CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015006 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015025 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015002 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015022 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015024 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015029 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015031 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015028 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015004 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015005 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015009 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015018 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015030 CNB Building Maitenance & Investment Co Ltd - Bellanaija - January2015011

_________________________________________
10 Comments on CMB Treats Clients and Staff to a Concert with Davido, Flavour & More in Lagos!
  • hawttalkwithtosan.blogspot.ca January 29, 2015 at 5:08 pm

    What a great employer! Nice event

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • DatEnuguChic January 29, 2015 at 5:50 pm

    Looks like a great event. btw Is that Joy Babasola? Think so…….I see you babe

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Anon January 29, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    I see, so this is the Kelechukwu Mbagwu? I did a flashback to the story of a year or two ago.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Busarni January 30, 2015 at 7:32 am

      @Anon; you bad ooh; you want to start something abi. Fear God nah. Lol

      Love this! 18
  • Na wa for una January 29, 2015 at 9:12 pm

    Theses are well dressed and appropriately dressed ladies and gents.

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Alero January 29, 2015 at 10:09 pm

    Life goes on…

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • ilaugh January 30, 2015 at 10:44 am

    Ebuka’s face during that Lucas Wintercare’s performance? Classic!

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • Alero January 30, 2015 at 12:31 pm

      Priceless expression! 😀

      Love this! 19
  • Bukkie January 30, 2015 at 12:21 pm

    Dat was an awesome event, I danced my heart out!

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • dharmmie gucci’s fan January 30, 2015 at 3:44 pm

    my best girl started the page with her stunning friendz..thiis is really nice…nice event..nice company..I LUV YOU DHARMMIE.You look good

    Love this! 16 Reply
