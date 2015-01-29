CMB Treats Clients and Staff to a Concert with Davido, Flavour & More in Lagos!

On Sunday 21st December 2014, CMB celebrated her clients and staff with a concert at the Havillah Events Center, Lagos. Deserving Staff members and Clients received different awards for excellence.

The event had performances from South Africa-based Belly Dancers – Goddess of Dunes, London-based Juggler – Lucas Wintercrane, Tayo Aluko and friends from London and the climax was a musical performances from A-list artists, Flavour and Davido.

The annual event was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu with comedy from Elenu and Christmas renditions from the CMB Choir.

