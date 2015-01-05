BellaNaija

#IEF2015: Get On-the-Spot Admissions, Visa Counselling, Win an iPhone 6 & More at the International Education Fair 2015

05.01.2015

2015 International Education Fair - BellaNaija - January 2015

It’s big! It’s life changing! It’s coming to 5 major cities across Nigeria! It is the 2015 International Education Fair – a life-changing opportunity to meet delegates from top universities from the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and Nigeria for Foundation, Undergraduate, University Transfer, and Post-Graduate studies.

It is one of the biggest International Education Fairs in Nigeria where you can get on-the-spot admissions, talk with experienced education counselors, visa counseling, scholarships, affordable study options and much more all for FREE.

Win an iPhone 6, Blackberry Z3 or Infinix Zero

You also stand the chance to win an iPhone 6, Blackberry Z3 or Infinix Zero when you refer a friend after registering for the event. All you need to do is register and receive your unique ID in your email which you can share on Facebook, Twitter, BBM etc with your friends and the 3 highest referrers win.

It is free to register! Click here now: www.modeducation.info/fair2015

For more details, follow them on Twitter @modeducation1 or use the hashtag #IEF2015 | Find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/modedu | Add them on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/pub/mod-education/aa/7ab/875/ | Send an e-mail to: fair@modeducation.info

  • AKPAN VICTOR ERNEST January 8, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    hw can i can study in aboard,i hv being trying my best by apply ad fulling form but nothing enter at all so pls can u help me out

    Love this! 2 Reply
