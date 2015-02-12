GEJ says “I Will Happily Go Home if I Lose 2015 Elections” during Media Chat Last Night

President Goodluck Jonathan is dismissing insinuations being made that he will not accept defeat if he loses the 2015 presidential elections.
He addressed the issue during a media chat held in Abuja on Wednesday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
“In 2011, I said that I will conduct a free and fair elections and if I lose I will happily go home and it should be recorded. As of that time no African sitting president had lost an election, but within this period a number of African sitting Presidents had lost elections.
But, I said that I wanted to create history to be the first African President that will lose election. But, let the world know that the election was a free and fair.Then, I just concluded the late President’s tenure; I was just a President for about a year, acting for some months then.
But, I said that I will be happy to go home. That this nation is more important than any human being and I still maintain.Anybody who wants to hold this office of the president or any office at all and feels that he is more important than the nation, then, he it is not quite right.
So, if as of that time I said that I was ready to conduct a free and fair election and if I lose I will go not to talk about now that Nigerians had given me the opportunity to be here for four full years.
So if the elections are conducted and I lose, of course, I will inaugurate a new government. There is no way I will say if I lose I will not hand over,” he said
The President said a lot of misinformation was being circulated by the media about the 2015 elections and urged Nigerians to shun such propaganda for the progress of the country.
He reassured Nigerians and the international community that the 2015 general elections would be conducted as planned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
On the ongoing fight against Boko Haram, the President disclosed that the joint multi-national force, including the Nigerian military had intensified efforts to liberate all areas captured by the insurgents.
He said the Nigerian Army had taken delivery of new military hardware that would help it in its crusade against the insurgents.
He also expressed the hope that with the renewed fight against the militants, the Chibok girls might soon be rescued.
Singing..*que sera sera*
Nice to know he won’t be a sore loser on March 4th. Its Mama Peace I fear for
I admire the civility of the president. And the frankness with which he answered the questions. A lot of the tribally infused hatred will not go away but for those that listened with an open mind he left a deep impression of a man who is both civil and determined in the face of all the challenges and insult. I particularly liked the absence of abusive or violence prone language in all his responses.
He doesn’t need to use abusive words, his attack dogs ; Okupe, Abati and Reno use enough for him, with his permission so i beg to differ, GEJ is not civil…
You miscreant you are the attack rat of Bokohari and let me ask are you so jobless that you are always on this blog to insult the president and whoever that supports him … hope you have a thick skin because hmm the shock will be alarming…
I agree. He had a good answer for all the misinformation that has been travelling the internet. Those who want to listen can hear his version for themselves. Some answers make sense. Others dont. Anyway he carries himself better than Buhari who always seems combative and speaks like he has a stone in his mouth. He also has a problem answering questions that he does not like. I can understand why he would not want to debate. GEJ will finish him on live tv while smiling and looking relaxed.
However as much as I prefer GEJ as a man, we know he has surrounded himself with some very dangerous and dirty people. That Ekiti tape is just a sample of what we have heard goes in Nigerian politics but now we have real proof its impossible to deny the level of depravity that this country lives in. Honestly if Buhari was not in bed with corrupt dirty thug bosses like Tinubu and Amaechi, I would consider siding him just to shake up the status quo. I actually blame OBJ for the mess we are in. Shame on him for nurturing and foisting this convoluted band of robbers on us and then wiping his mouth and pointing fingers like he did not chop.
Change is being used as an empty cliche but we actually need REAL change and it cannot come from a weak puppet incumbent or a desperate ex-dictator three time loser. Forget the federal politics it is a distraction. The only way we can change this country NOW is from the grassroots up. Latch on to our LGA Chairmans and Governors and make them accountable for every penny of their multi-billion dollar allocation by holding their feet to the fire. Compare them to their election promises and embarass them when they underperform. Take protest to their village compound if need be.
I weep for Nigeria and the core of our country is rotten So rotten that nothing clean can grow in it until we just remove that core and start again. That’s the truth.
I agree he spoke clearly and addressed some of the misinformation that has been travelling social media. Some answers made more sense than others (those Chibok girls are mostly sold or impregnated or dead, i dont know why everybody keeps pretending including the president himself). Anyway sha good to hear his own version. Some people will think what they want to think. In comparison, I find Buhari to be too combative and also speaks like he has a few small stones in his mouth. I actually cannot hear him sometimes.
As much as I prefer GEJ to be the face of Nigeria more than Buhari, he has some dirty dangerous greedy people in his corner. That Ekiti tape was just a sample of the type of dirty politics that has been endemic in democratic Nigeria starting from OBJ who has now wiped his mouth and is pointing fingers like he did not chop. After retiring all those army generals, look at the small inexperienced men that are now answering Captain and General. God forbid! No wonder we cannot defeat BH. The army is sold to the highest bidder.
If Buhari was not being carried by well known filthy thug bosses like Tinubu and slimy opportunists like Amaechi and Okorocha, I would have considered siding with APC on the federal level just to change the status quo. But you cannot talk change and have these guys in your convoy. When Tinubu and Amaechi get their dirty hands on the national coffers, Abacha’s looting will look like childsplay.
I weep for our country because the core is corrupt. And nothing good will grow from that core until we rip it up from the grassroots. Forget the federal distraction and latch on to our LGA chairmen and indigineous state governors and hold their feet to the fire. Make them live up to the campaign promises and account for every cent of their multi-billion dollar allocations. Embarass them when they underperform and take the protest to their village compound if need be.
Because GEJ or GMB will make no difference unless they feel the pressure from the ground up. That’s the truth.
hmmhmmm…dont go home… shebi aso villa get BQ, u for stay dia…kmt
Tell that to Asari mumubo not usm cuz it’s clearly obvious you are going back to otueke comes may 29,,,
Sir, you also said you would not contest again. Please, can you go home now? Gracias.
Loooool! Abi o, someone should please remind him
Buhari said he would not contest again after the 2011 elections. He even cried while saying it. So what happened?
@ Rose, Buhari said the exact same thing in 2011. That he would neer contest again if he lost, well he lied too. Both GEJ and GMB are pathetic liars, corrupt thieving politicians. I really wish Nigerians would boycott these elections until we have better candidates
I totally agree with you. That’s why I’m asking US (Nigerians) to vote neither APC nor PDP.
Aunty Rose, please Buhari said the same thing too. Could you please tell him to go home now? Medase.
Liar liar, pants on fire !!!
Dear Mr. President
I don’t know why I feel you will win and the same time you will not. But what I know is that if God said Jonathan will win then you will. If he say Apc then no p. We need someone that will make Nigeria a better place. By first building refineries and creating job opportunities, fighting BH and corruption and a lot more .
Thank you
Why don’t you just go home now; that’ll be better.
That’s why he needed an extra 6 weeks to make sure he can get the machinery needed to rig massively in place…Oga Jonah start packing oh cause you will lose and you will go home, Happy or not..
But you already a soar looser Mr. President! Plus, you lied about not running come 2015, but here we are!
Mr President sir….this is the one thing you have said to make me happy…but you should have said “when i lose 2015 election…because we are on stand=by with a canoe to paddle you back to otuoke Bayelsa
Failed promises upon more failures, more committees than anywhere else in the world, tumbling corruption…the list of negatives go on and on…..its HIGH TIME
Ofcos u’l go home. u will drop mama peace, ur bags and baggages and the return to prison. shiorrr.
Well-said Mr. President but you’re not going home. Because you will not lose the election.
And how did Buhari respond to what could be termed a similar question? Yes, we remember. He said the ‘dogs and the baboons will be soaked in blood’.
THE HATE IS TOO MUCH, PLS PPL DIS IS OUR PRESIDENT NOT ANYHOW PERSON ABEG GIVE HIM SOME RESPECT.
He should have first shown us some respect…..waving his wife in our faces is the ultimate disrepect to Nigerians
Na the wife money bring Uncle Jonah to power- you no know say Mama Peace be pikin of big man in Yenagoa????
yes o, mr goodluck ebele jonathan, you need to go home and rest, you really need that rest from six years of inefficiency, corruption(stealing), increase in avoidable deaths and so on. You will thank me later for this advice.
SO MUCH HATE HERE FOR OUR PRESIDENT, PLS MY PPL ACCORD HIM D RESPECT BIKO
Rating with the number of loves on the comments, it is clear a majority are with the President. I even think he will win with a greater landslide than before. Might seem unrealistic until you realize, the northern population has been greatly reduced due to BH. Transformation again is visible across the nigerian landscape Are we gradually dropping the mentality of religion, tribalism, and favouritism in politics and embracing the issues?
sorry you’re so ignorant! Their population has reduced because of BH? obviously you don’t know your statistics! Google is your friend
Nope! The loves are huge because most of you supporting him are as dishonest as he is and love your comments hundreds of time per person….btw your comment about boko haram reducing the Northern population is idiotic and tells a lot of negative things about you and the man you support…
Why are you always so angrily attacking people whose opinions differ from yours? So those supporting GMB are honest simply because they’re supporting him? People are not allowed to have a different opinion because of your type, always insulting and spitting bile! No surprises though because going by your logic, you’re a murderer because you’re supporting one.
Why do you think the truth i speak should not come from a place of anger…If you travel to dubai or the UAE you will be angry at the mess Nigeria has become…so yes i am angry….
and btw i said his comment is idiotic, every other thin g you perceive as negative in my comment is not an insult cause i’m simply stating facts…
Ada, thank you for that comment relating to the UAE. i just get angry every time.
All APC supporters are violent in thought, words and action, too bad
Thank you, GEJ has a lot of underground and enlightened supporters … the bandwagon will soon fizzle and the reality will soon set in and so many will be shocked out of their wits!!!!!!!!!
Of course you will go home and I will gladly donate your transport fare!
As if u can pull any resistance, failure is your middle name man.
jst go home alrdy….. u werent evn suppose 2 contest again
Gooooooooooooooooooooo.
see as people hate u reach. Nigeria enemy number one. abeg just resign b4 u will b disgrace on 28 march Buhari & osibanjo bcs kirirkiri is waitin fr u. I cannot wait to stone u jona
You are very myopic, who are those that hate? Please speak for yourself, those who love GEJ are more than your type, so this blog has become the whole Nigeria?
Hahahaaahaha nawa oh…..You guys abi Nigerians are vexing.
The comments are so hilarious.
“The tray has move, the tray has rich and the tray is ya tray”.
Please we would like you to go home now now…May ti jina juu..dictator oshi
The result has been that elections in Nigeria under President Goodluck watch have been credible and transparent,including the 2011 poll which was adjudged to be the most credible election of its magnitude that has ever been conducted in the country, though it was not without its flaws. Unlike in other administrations, the Goodluck Jonathan administration has given a free hand to the country’s electoral umpire, INEC, to perform its statutory duties. Relative non-interference with electoral and judicial matters. This is evident in the number of governorship elections that have been won both at the polls and in the court by opposition parties in Anambra, Imo, Osun states, among others. Vote President Goodluck for transformation. Visit link for more achievements.
goodluck4president.ng/
there’s something wrong with this man. he doesn’t know the office he is occupying and that pains me a lot about him and I keep wondering how we got to this point. Did we really vote this man in 2011. Anyways, he has said it all. it’s high time you pack your things and please don’t forget your blunder first lady (olodo). see you in otuoke
This man is a very sly fox! I now see how he was able to con so many of us in 2011. He puts on this mein of humility and “I am just like you” that has worked very well until now. GEJ, we are hungry and fed up. You have won the title of most corrupt administration from IBB/Abacha. The majority will not be decieved again.
My darling it is not a mein or facade! GeJ is the most humble president this country has ever had. Will your punk ass been able to hurl insults to obj? The fact Nigerians insult this man on the regular shows that we are mannerless. If dem born you and your generations well go and attack buhari. His bokoharam followers will come at you like a pack of wild dogs.
LMAO @ Missy J! Oh dear! ‘the tray has move, the tray has rich, and the tray is ya tray’!! The tray will soon fall and break!! hahahahahahahahaha
I struggled to hear what the incumbent had to say, the audio was poor, he was constantly interrupted when starting to answer a question by the female host with her giggling (very poor journalism) and he seemed to be talking to himself..i.e he did not speak up! As the international news reporter commented “it was like a fireside chat” he did not come across as defending his very important office. To be honest, I think this man has wanted to “go home” for a while but has been cajoled to stay in office, so others can loot with impunity. I actually feel sorry for him. Any legacy he may have had has been negated by his administration and wife!
@beautiful abi na ugly. I dnt know wat u cal urself. yes I have said my mind if u lyk u can go n hug transformer or drink kai kai as ur useless jona does. I pity u bcs is ur type dats causing all dis punishment we are facing in dis 9ja. none sense. anuofia
And women that keep insulting his wife apart from most of you trying to get a ring on your fingers what have you lot achieved. At least dame patience was instrumental to her husband who was born with no shoes become president. Mean while those of you laughing when she says “pless your hand on the umbella” will be shocked. She is doing grassroots orientation on voting there. When apc will lose again they will complain.
I am convinced that Buhari will go as far as Mitt Romney.
The opposition has made our politics very interesting and every one who sits on that hot seat should be on his toes.
I am not dishonest like Ada Nnewi always always spit! If I was sitting on a fence I would never have decided to join your candidate because of your intolerance. Does it cost so much to be graceful and polite? Why the bile and so much bitterness?
It goes beyond Ada to Buhari and even Osinbajo. Jonathan turned down opportunity to access them by the interviewers but Osinbajo who managed Tinubus Assets for eight years without blinking calls out on Jonathan with insults at all times. Osinbajo says Jonathan is Corrupt and Tinubu is not. What a lie!!!!!
Most of you APC guys are so violent,i can only imagine how violent the alamajiris are???
God have mercy.