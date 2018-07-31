Obasanjo & Jonathan reportedly Hold Closed-Door Meeting

Former Nigerian presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday had a closed-door meeting, according to photos shared by a Twitter user @bolanle_cole.

@bolanle_cole shared the photos and wrote: “In the early hours of this morning, Former President, Obasanjo met with Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in a close door meeting.”

Photo Credit: @bolanle_cole