BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Obasanjo & Jonathan reportedly Hold Closed-Door Meeting

31.07.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Former Nigerian presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday had a closed-door meeting, according to photos shared by a Twitter user @bolanle_cole.

@bolanle_cole shared the photos and wrote: “In the early hours of this morning, Former President, Obasanjo met with Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan in a close door meeting.”

Photo Credit@bolanle_cole

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija