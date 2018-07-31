Trump is Using Sports to Divide Us – LeBron James | WATCH

LeBron James has called out President Donald Trump for using sports to create a racial divide and just like a number of non Trump fans, Lebron claims he is having none of it!

The basketball champion who launched an elementary school for kids at-risk shared in an interview with CNN‘s Don Lemon:

What I’ve noticed over the past few months, (Is) he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to

Citing a number of examples including Trump’s reaction to Colin Kaepernick‘s kneeling protest and most recently, Stephen Curry‘s. Lebron added: “I can’t sit back and say nothing.”

The four-time NBA MVP also revealed how influential sports was for him as a youngster. He shared that participating in youth athletics gave him an opportunity to meet with Whites and interact for the first time.

Sports was the first time I was ever around someone white. I got an opportunity to see them and learn about them, and they got the opportunity to learn about me … And I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is all because of sports.”

Watch full video below (he starts talking about Trump from 5.00):