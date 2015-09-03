Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt & more #AtTheClubWithRemyMartin in Enugu!

Enugu got a feel of what it’s like to party with Remy Martin last Friday as Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Baggio hit 2Nite Klub. And they all killed their performances!

On the same night, the #RemyMartinDanceOff Enugu took place and saw the G2R Crew winning N100,000 cash! They have now progressed to the finals to battle with other crews for the grand prize of 2 million Naira and a trip to Abu Dhabi to see an international dance festival.

Check out photos from the event below!

For more info, visit their Facebook page: RemyMartinNigeria | Twitter: Remymartinng | Instagram: Remymartinng

