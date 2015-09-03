BellaNaija

Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt & more #AtTheClubWithRemyMartin in Enugu!

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image043

Enugu got a feel of what it’s like to party with Remy Martin last Friday as Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Baggio hit 2Nite Klub. And they all killed their performances!

On the same night, the #RemyMartinDanceOff Enugu took place and saw the G2R Crew winning N100,000 cash! They have now progressed to the finals to battle with other crews for the grand prize of 2 million Naira and a trip to Abu Dhabi to see an international dance festival.

Check out photos from the event below!

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image001 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image002 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image005 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image040 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image037 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image004 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image015 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image011

Harrysong

Harrysong

Sean Tizzle

Sean Tizzle

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image021 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image018At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image020 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image006 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image012 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image003 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image010

Timaya

Timaya

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image030 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image007

DJ Baggio

DJ Baggio

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image014 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image041 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image045 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image044 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image046 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image049 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image052 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image054 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image043 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image042 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image038 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image008 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image009 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image013 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image016 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image017 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image023 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image025 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image024 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image026 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image027 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image032 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image033 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image034

DJ Jimmy Jatt

DJ Jimmy Jatt

At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image036 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image055 At The Club With Remy Martin Enugu - BellaNaija - September - 2015 - image056

For more info, visit their Facebook page: RemyMartinNigeria | Twitter:  Remymartinng | Instagram: Remymartinng
3 Comments on Timaya, HarrySong, Sean Tizzle, DJ Jimmy Jatt & more #AtTheClubWithRemyMartin in Enugu!
  • Dexter September 3, 2015 at 5:01 pm

    Nigerians are doing good.We no dey carry last at all! Love the outfits, the arrangement and packaging

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • onetallgirl September 3, 2015 at 5:24 pm

    I would have been there for the Remy!!!!! Heyyyyy!!! lol

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Gerry September 3, 2015 at 5:32 pm

    The hustle is real. The babe in black though, her eyebrows have no definition plus the foundation is all shades of wrong. Then the Aunty displaying her fallen “sisters”

    Love this! 25 Reply
