“Battling the Lure of Unhealthy Food Was not Easy” Damola ‘Damz’ Ladejobi Shares the Story of How She Lost 35 Whopping Kg!

Anybody who is overweight will tell you about some of the challenges that come with it, and health is one of the major concerns. Today, we’re sharing Damola Ladejobi‘s weightloss story, which was precipitated by a series of health issues. From 105 kilograms, Damola had to work tirelessly for the body she has now. Her story is inspiring and very relatable and we hope that anyone who is facing these challenges will take those first steps towards living a healthier lifestyle today.
I Am Damola
My name is Damola Ladejobi, I am happily married for 7 years and counting with two awesome kids, a 6-year old girl and a 4-year old baby boy. I went to Childhood school for my primary education, Atlantic hall for secondary, got my A-levels from Oxbridge Tutorial College. I went to university of Exeter (UK )where I got a degree in LLB Law, a BL from Nigerian Law School and also a Diploma in nutrition from Shaw Academy.
Health Issues & the Urgent Need to Lose Weight
I suffered from a bad acute G E R D (Gastroesophogeal reflux disease). GERD is a digestive disorder that affects the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach. In other words, the gastroesophageal reflux is the return of the stomach’s content back up into the esophagus. The symptoms of GERD are: heartburn which is the primary symptom, regurgitation, acid taste in the mouth, ear aches, bad breath, sudden increase of saliva, chronic cough and so many others.
I had to lose weight to reduce the symptoms of the GERD. I had 3 endoscopies done, the first two was in 2009 in Nigeria and the last one was done in 2012 in North Carolina. The doctors couldn’t figure out what was causing it so they recommend I lose weight.
First Things First.. It was not Easy
I started reading and doing research, I dedicated years to reading and that’s how I discovered healthy eating, because I had done many fad diets in the past. I was a foodie; I like food so much so I really struggled, trying to put myself in straight diet. I had to look for an alternative for every favourite food of mine and learn to portion control. And also to eat to live.
Battling the lure of unhealthy food was not easy. I had to constantly remind myself of the bigger picture and why I wanted to lose weight, that alone helped me stay away from unhealthy foods and I became more focused.
Goals Set
I weighed 106 kg and my target was to get to 70kg. I achieved this in approximately 10 months, with no starvation, no fad diet. I didn’t have to have to drink any shakes. I had to reach my BMI (Body Mass Index); it is an approximate measure of your total body fat. Being underweight or overweight can cause health problems, especially if you are also inactive. Knowing my BMI range helped me decide my target weight – bearing in mind that black people weigh heavier than Caucasians.
Signs of Change
Four weeks after I had started eating healthy, I saw a major drop of my weight on the scale and in inches. There I knew, that all I have to do to lose weight was to continue eating better and healthy.
Excited Optimism… and my Love for Fashion
When I had begun to see changes in my weight, I was more encouraged to continue. Although in the second and third weeks, I didn’t see much difference and I almost gave up out of frustration. Then in the fourth week I saw changes on the scale and inches. The fact that each time I travel and I go shopping and I could fit into the clothes better that gave me joy. So I became determined to go further.
The Changes I Made
The lifestyle changes I made then are: what I eat, how I eat them, what time I eat them, portion control, what to eat at a certain time, how I combine my food at a certain time, staying away from unhealthy foods, I had to stay away from processed foods as possible etc.
Support Systems Are Awesome
I started a group on BBM called ‘the biggest loser’ which comprises of close friends and family, I got encouragements and support from them. I was happy to have a good support system, especially when you’re embarking on something as serious as weight loss.
Weight loss buddies keep you accountable, they help you celebrate wins, pick you up when you fall and they really understand.
Awkward Questions & Stares
People ask me things like ‘did I do any surgery?’ and all sorts. I always find myself explaining to people each time I go out to functions, occasions, parties etc. Sometimes it’s not bad; they just ask questions about how simple lifestyle changes you make like eating healthy and little workout can help you lose weight.
Keeping the Weight Off
So how have I managed to remain trim? I do this by eating healthy. I love my high intensity indoor workout and I also love to dance. I have lost about 35 kg
Practical Tips For You as You Embark This Journey
Get optimal sleep, try getting up at the same time every morning, drink lots of water, cheat a little, eat the right amount of food, make exercise an excuse, express all your emotions in healthy ways, get organized, hook up with some support etc. The advantages of getting on the healthy lifestyle train are plenty. I became more productive, I became more happier, I am less stressed, I control my weight, I eat less, meals taste better, I age better, I am healthier, living longer, saving money etc.
Lady, I just have to say that you are looking take-away…
follow her page. she claims she barely exercises. she also NEVER posts her own healthy meals. and all her tips are at best mediocre. she doenst sound like someone that has lost weight the normal way. even when you do it with a little effort you can tell when someone is passionate about it.
i just smell fish every time her post comes up on my instagram feed. sorry im not buying her story.
i even know people who patronize her. over half of her recommendations are suspect..
just sayin. moving along
Is this flaky from shreddergang. I hope it is cos it will be nice to see your story too having lost a lot of weight yourself
Why so negative? How about if you don’t have anything nice to say or facts based then just don’t say anything! I can tell you for free that she is the real deal because she coaches me and has been for the past 3 weeks. In the 3 weeks I have lost about 2.3Kg, inches off my waist and a see a difference when I wear clothes. All she teaches is as she stated – nothing unhealthy, no starvation but just knowing to control portions, eat the right thing and at right time. It’s pretty unfair to knock someone’s hustle you know nothing about! …. Anyway, try to stay positive. Love, peace and happiness x
Dammmmmmm Excuse U ma’am U ‘is’ too FINE.. Congrats cuz I know what I feels like been a size 16 at one point in my life & after a yr & 8months, I was down to a size 6. Not even a million dollars will get me back to that size.. ( just for my own personal reasons tho) health issues, & many more. Whatever size u are comfy with, is ok as long as u are health. Way to GO honey & ROCK that sexiness.
Hi Bella, it’s ‘whopping’ meaning very large not ‘whooping’ as in whooping cough. Shalom.
WOW!! Go girrlllll.. I always say being overweight isnt fun or ‘sexy’.
Wow great Job. You look younger and healthier.
So what did you do to loose 35kg??
Sweety, did you read the article?
Ahh!! Same humans who will ask ‘price pls’ when buying online even though price has been written in the caption. It’s like all their eyes can see are pictures. Smh!
She probably did read the article, and still saw that Dami was careful not to share actual helpful tips, which really, “saying I eat healthy or I changed my eating habits” is very general and not very helpful to some. What is healthy food? What kind of eating habits did she have before? How did she curb that? Did she stop eating all fried foods? Did she cut out dairy, sugar, oil? Did she eat Nigerian cuisine like white rice, efo riro & co or was it mostly salads? Did she eat 2 times a day vrs 5 times before? How did she deal with sweet or salty cravings? How often did she work out? what is her workout routine? She says she does high intensity work outs at home – how? Following a work out video or in her compound by herself? Did she get a personal trainer? If this was meant to be helpful to readers she would have included details, like a sample meal plan, and if that’s too much, a simple one day menu would have been sufficient. A day’s work out routine would also have been helpful.
But like “taye” said some comments below, Dami refuses to share any of this information for free. She sells them. So yes, she has left out actual helpful information here, and has simply advertised herself here. #Marketing, not #Inspiring. But to each his own. If you can sell Ice water in Iceland, more grease to your elbows, no knocking another’s hustle.
Doubting Thomas. Lol. Just eat oil-free protein/veggies meals, before 7pm- for just a week. No gym. U won’t have to wonder anymore.
Waoh this is just wat I needed.
Just started healthy eating about 2weeks ago and I just added exercise to it yesterday.I haven’t seen much difference and I was beginning to feel bad but with this post,I’ll say thank u cos u just encouraged me to keep going
Keep pushing, honey. I am trying healthy eating too. Was a size 8 b4 but now a 14-16. Really need to go back to original size or lower. Let’s keep fighting! We would get there. #teamhealthyeating
Don’t feel bad Tee, I have always been a work out addict and also a foodie. I just had a baby and added weight so trying to shed off by eating healthy. It may not show immediately but keep pushing, in 4 weeks , check again , I can bet you that you will see some changes. I am doing this with a friend and we motivate ourselves daily.
looks like two different people tho…
You look fab. xxx
I started my weight loss journey this year, I am four weeks into a high protein diet and intense exercise, although i havent checked my weight yet in four weeks i already feel a bit better and lighter. I totally agree with the cheat a little advice as it helps you curb cravings which eventually lead to binge eating. Its all about consistency, your exercises and eating pattern should be consistent. My goal weight is 70-75kg and im coming from 120kg, I know by the end of 2016 i will be at least a size 12. Goodluck to us all
please a quick question, when you say high protein diet, do u eliminate the use of oil? for example use of palm oil in your beans? please clarify
Keep up the excellent work Princess.
Well done.
Hian! Congratulations.
But is it that no one has created a package on HOW TO GAIN WEIGHT??
I swear I lose weight when I breathe. ???
I’ve been weighing the same for the past few years and the pound or 2 I gain seems to have migrated to my head.
?… everybody with their designer cross abi? * deep sigh
Lol. Wish we could trade though
Nne, I don’t know again oo. Before you finish typing ‘weight’, about a hundred suggestions would pop out on weight loss and I’m nah, can’t we get reasonable advice on weight gain. @9jafoodie (a food blogger) created an app for losing weight, she claims it would work for weight gain too and I’m thinking how the hell? This year is my year sha, I’m aiming for 10 more kg to get my ideal weight.
I think you could try counting calories, you may be overestimating how much you eat. According to livestrong calorie planner, I need to consume 2,555 calories per day to put on two pounds per week. I then calculated how many calories I consume without thoughts on an average day and it was like 1,200 calories. While I thought that I ate a lot, I was not even reaching the recommended 2,000 calorie for the average human. So yeah, people who want to gain weight think they don’t need to count calories but we really do. If the problem is that you never get hungry or have digestive health issues, see a doctor and clear underlying issues. We’ll be fine
@ koffie : Babe, I hear you loud and clear. But all this ‘oyiboka’ wey you dey talk ehn dey even make me lose weight the more.
Untop of job, life, relationship, livinginthecenterofmadnesslagos stress, you say I should now start counting calories???
Na die be that na.
I eat 11pm sef, still nothing. Just one small pouch has now appeared like 2 weeks pregnancy to mock my efforts.
Abeg, any babalawo who can make this happen, hit me up. #notyme
Start lifting weights. It’ll boost your appetite and your body will be amazing. Work with a good trainer and up your protein intake. You would gain in all the right placeside.
*places
For weight gain Ensure is your best friend…. Incorporate one with each meal. You want to do a high protein diet, keep your carbs the way it is, remember you want to gain the right type of weight here not just “weight” ….an extra slice of turkey with each meal, a slice of cheese, a glass of milk. Shoot for about 300-500 extra calories above your daily requirement
For weight loss talk to your Primary Care Physician about Phentermine and Vitamin B12 injection, I have seen it do wonders for some of my patients. This is of course in addition to diet and exercise. Guys, It all comes down to portion control not necessarily elimination and maintaining a healthy lifestyle….there is no magic to it, or hidden “secret” t
Bella, you have been pissing me off lately….if you like, fry Plantain with my comment***rolling my eyes***
You’re a very funny person…. Someone wants to add weight while am here binding and casting weight gain ….life
Lool! You are my soul sister. I have checked Google soo many times. Nothing useful ever comes up. . . I eat at very odd hours too. Still lepa like another thing.
Damola Ladejobi, you look so so gorgeous!
You were actually also pretty when you were bigger, it’s just more obvious now.
Well done!!!
My friend needs to see this!!!
Darling you look fabulous and amazing….Totally an insipration. Im trying to lose 15 kgs and Im gonna surely your tips.
@bijouxthisbijouthat I so agree with you, there is nothing healthy or sexy by being overweight…talking from my own personal experience”
I can totally relate. For so many years my companion included gestid, gaviscon, omeprazole, Nexium etc with constant epigastric pain. 2years ago i had an endoscopy and my doctor told me he wasn’t placing me on any medication but instead i should change my lifestyle, he gave’me a list of Do’s and Don’ts, i didn’t believe iwould survive abiding by that list but i came back and i started first from eating healthy with loads of exercise and i lost 10kg, my goal was to hit 80kg from 100 but a couple of people discouraged me saying it will be too drastic, and ofcourse i got lazy, but this is such an encouragement, infact my new goal is 70kg. Babe you look damn good!!
Ps i haven’t bought or taken any of those medications in almost 2years!!
Job well done! Rock that hawt body wella.
Gosh…..Inspired!!!!! Dear BN Fam…i need ur advice, abeg my own issue is dat i have a slim body, am not a foodie but any time i take a lil carb food no matter how small, my cheeks,knee calf,Tights get bloated….i seriously need help,i don tire for beans/moimoi/salad….please help, am loosing my self esteem and confidence.
this lyf heen, some of us are eating d whole world just to add small weight but, mbaa, d body insist on being a tooth pick, well, i guess i shuld appreciate my leppa body oo, am so excited for d lady, she looks amazing , infact she looks lyk a different person entirely, keep it up, buh me i wanna add chenchenley, jst small lyk dis, dem say junks makes u add weight, i started eating lots of it, buh instead na slengo i still be, all is well oo
Wow well done, you forgot to mention the cosmetic proceddures and gastric band done in the USA
Hahaha back to sender, Local champion calm down I am no hater just stating
Be careful @Ara, so not to choke on your bile. You were the doctor that performed the surgery on her, abi? #Basicfemalestayingbasicin2016
My friend ta, I speak not bile but the plain truth, there is no shame in using other methods after weight loss a lot has to be done to oerfect the body etc, we are all informing and educating each other so lets go the whole way and not leave anything out so people inspired will go throught the process and not feel they have failed when the basics listed are not working, I am no hater.
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with what Ara has done. If truly Damz aided her weight loss with gastric bypass she should very well mention that.
You would be surprised at how deceitful people can be just for fame or money – not that I’m saying that’s the case here. I’m just saying there is every possibility Ara is telling the truth. It is also possible it’s bad belle. It is also possible Damz left out a few convenient details, it is also possible she’s telling the whole truth. We will never know until someone brings solid proof beyond hear say.
By the way gastric bypass is not a bad thing, millions around the world resort to this when all other means of losing and keeping the weight has failed.
Ara is it true or you are just assuming? Me I don’t see anything wrong and I think she looks AMAZING!!!!!!! But it won’t be fair for her to deceive people like that if she had work done. I’m not against work done. If I had the funds, I would suck far from my arms into my butt. I’m just broke and all. I don’t see anything wrong there. Although she can achieve this her look naturally sha. I have seen it happen.
Are you still asking her? She is definitely assuming! It’s just one of the usual, people that prefer to have negative thoughts whenever they see or hear anything positive. Nothing wrong with having a by pass, she just wants people to believe the Dami lady is being deceptive. I assume because the Ara person has tried to lose weight and instead is adding.
Wow i think it is dishonest if she talks abt losing weight and doesnt add abt gastric band .
Oh wow…. There’s always someone ready to upchuck the bile huh?? Why oh why do we find it so easy to presume the worst. Except you held the scalpel for the surgeon please gerrarahia! Lol! I’m on Damz’s program and it works!!! Take it from someone that has done a loooot of weightloss programs…. No deprivation, stomach going down…. As with anything worth doing, you have to put in the work. Takes discipline but compared to a number of other things i have done, it’s fantastic…. Did I say before, no deprivation???!!! Go check out her instagram page and see for yourself…. And no, this is NOT Damz! lol!!! The ridiculousness of it all…. #smh….
@ Ara ??Ok it ain’t funny!!! oMG pump ur brakes dammm.. Well when I lost all my pounds, all I did was walk 3-4hrs 4day a week! I was eating EVERYTHING & ANYTHING. And of course my Nigerians ain’t gonna let me rest since they ve never seen me so skinny including families.. I was asked do I have ‘HIV’ God forbid (their Father). , Oh I know U live in the States, so what meds are U on? Oh what procedure did U do? Ahan I heard it all. But I did it with my two legs (I HATE thread mill). Well procedure or not, whatever works for her AMEN to that.. Weight struggles ain’t a joke. Besides, 1 in 10% do it naturally these days.
3-4hrs 4day a week! ………How is this possible if you have a job, children , life .
3-4hours a day 4 days a week . Darm ….commendable but seriously who has that much free time
@ MadamB, u sound like I’m telling tales but unfortunately, desperate times calls for desperate measures. When u are almost reaching Over weight for ur age & height & ur Dr gives U that look, Yes, u will take matters into your hands. U wanna know the truth, I STOPPED driving but rather take bus , train & foot every where I went. So those four days, was actually my working days. I take d bus to a point & walk home.. And honey till this DAY, that’s all I do. Walk!walk!!walk!!. Who’s got time for Gym? Not me cuz I hate the gym esp threadmill. When I was in college, in between my classes/breaks, I walk an hr round the school. Trust me 30mins goes a long way. U will never understand if u haven’t been there yet. Mine wasn’t caused my eating but Medical reasons. So YES, people like me got time like that. So with that bn said, I ve apps downloaded on my phone; no matter where I went, I chip in my 30mins work out.
If people can spend 2-3hrs beating their face with make-up as if it’s their wedding day, they can also put that effort into working out. When they kids r @ d park, while they r jumping, I’m jumping with them. It’s DO-ABLE #Onelove#.
Go girl. U were always pretty and u didn’t look that big, are you tall? U look sexy now! Well done.
Wooooow.
@ sally you could be allergic to the carbs you are taking, monitor what you eat and your body’s reaction to it. it could be from pasta, spaghetti and all that, so could be you reacting to gluten, you could also try spelt pasta and see if you are any better.
Wow!!! Great loss of weight. I would definitely follow these recommendations.
Dang. This is off the chain! You look like a completely different person. Way to go! Thats 79 pounds in total lost. I bet you feel different too – less grouchy, more energetic, clothes fit better, dont sweat as much.
Do you use MyFitnessPal? I would like to add you on there.
BTW does any one else here use MyFitnessPal?
Yes I use my fitness pal on iPhone and livestron.g my plate and I must say they are fantastic tools for keeping yourself in check. @askdamz . Thank you for the compliments.x
Madam you are beautiful and this is a nice article.
However, BN please we need an article on how to gain weight especially for those of us that petite and we dont want to over do it.
Well done to you and you are one fine lady …… nice one
MOST WOMEN IN THE WORLD WANT TO LOOSE WEIGHT and thats a fact
so the least you coulda done with this your article is show us an example of your daily meal plan. Biggest that is our biggest struggle figuring out what healthy to eat
I give this article 4/10 -for incompleteness. I have read way better detailed articles and advice on weight loss. You were just to vague on your HOW.
Yeah Gastic was the real journey……and yeah i know here
@ Bimpe whaoo! That means @ Ara, wasn’t lieing. Ok that’s not cool to have a procedure done & claim U did it naturally..
Thanks Lulu for this comment, babe just wants to make money with this and make it fast, I have been called hater and all sorts but I am far from that, I know what I am saying, everyone is just thinking of ways to make a quick buck and not divulging the real truths, how will she make money if she told you it was cosmetically aided etc no they want to keep you for weeks running into months telling you its a slow progress whilst you are being charged, the thing is when it comes to weightloss stories a lot of women are gullible and will fall for anything, weight loss is in your hands ladies, see your doctor, do some blood tests, get the right list of foods beneficial to you, eat lots of fruits and vegetables, start mild exercise, detox, drink teas and take it at your own pace, not all are cut out for the Cosmetic bit. Bless
why do nigerians introducing themselves in articles always have to tell us where they went to primary school secondary school etc. Its so annoying. I mean who cares seriously.
You even have 60 yr olds who will be giving their credentials mentioning their primary schools
hmmmmmmok… congrats to damz, but i want to know, bcos i ff her on IG and u can ask her all sorts on weight loss and tips and she tells you to send a mail, of which you would have to pay i think 5ok abi 80k for her to send you a meal plan or something, immediately i saw that i ran, let me manage and deal with my weight loss so me sef have story…
Please if you came to Lagos to count bridges congratulations to you…………she is turning her passion into profit, Siddon dia they find free counsel.
Habaaaa….. Make una fear God oooo….. N50-N80k where?? See the manner in which you are dishing out fallacy like its the gospel truth! Please that is so not true!
And pray tell, why should she give you the tips for free when she’s not a registered charity? Abi you think those that are paying don’t have mouth to ‘ask her all sorts on ‘weight loss and tips….’ Na you get brain pass…. lol!
Same here. If I don’t eat for 2 days I will lose 1 kg.
I have been the same weight for the past 10 years. I thank God I am healthy. So I am just continuing to enjoy my slim body.
BN you guys need to seriously feature Shreddergang as well. That babe is just a big motivation to fitfam
no joke o. but that is an example of a somone loosing weight the human way.
i follow both of them. this askdamz is just suspect.
Don’t fall for the monetary laced hype, don’t pay to loose weight, the internet has a wealth of information follow them and also get motivation, as you have said shredder gang is motivating you,
@ Ara got me re-looking at these pix again.. Smh Human beings!!!
Look again ma’am lol
I’ve lost weight before, but due to unhealthy habits I put it all back plus some…so I decided to put the effort to lose it all back again. This article and some of the comments motivated me to keep on going and to go to the gym today after class…BN thank you for sharing this story…God bless
@Ara. Damola did not do any surgery. She worked really hard. It is very unfair for you to accuse someone and lie blatantly. It’s really sad. We should encourage people and Try to pull people down. Why can’t we ever believe the best in people?. I pray that you are oberwhelmed and filled with Gods love so that bitterness no longer flows from within you. Damola, I am so proud of you. I’m also proud that you are helping other people lose weight as well. The sky’s just the beginning. Love you babes
Thank you, I just wonder for naija people, especially women. Cant we just be happy for eachoda and support eachoda. I don’t know this lady personally but I know her from IG and know some ppl who went to school with her. She did this through hard work and dedication. The fact you may be lazy to exercise and have failed on different fad diets doesn’t mean others cant achieve this through simple dedication.
Iv been up and down btw a UK 10/12/14. It aint easy, lost 10kg in 2013 when I was between jobs and went down to a 12. Now im working no time for packed lunch and gym, iv slowly crept back to a 14.
The funny thing is i was single through my slimmer days, and now at my biggest I got engaged last yr. When I moan how fat I am, my fiancé cant seem to understand what im on about. I will take it one step at a time, cant kill myself, for now im only doing healthy eating. Going to d gym after doing 8-7 at my banking job isn’t just possible for me.
I will categorically state here that the new body you see here is all down to perseverance, hardwork and sheer determination but if you perhaps know who the supposed doctor is feel free to mention his or her name because he or she needs to erase some of this loose skin and stretchmarks (he did not do a good job at all) ???
I have researched hard over the years and even joined a university that does Nutrition courses to study nutrition so I could better my health because I battled with severe GERD.
I give health and weightloss tips on my instagram page @askdamz on a daily basis and I have coached up to 20 people for free in the last 12 weeks. I am also not sure who came up with the 50 to 80k rate, If this were so, I would be a billionaire by now ???. You probably sent an email to the wrong person.
Thanks for the kind words People!!! Feel free to send me an email on healthylifestyle@askdamz.com
Ignore those people abeg and do your thing. It’s not kuku about you, it’s something deeper than what they write. Always looking for the bad in any good. Adding lies in make it sound believable join
But your charge 30k, 60k and 100k for different packages. What is the difference then??
The silver plan is 30k, gold 60k and platinum 100k
Wow, looks like a different person. Good luck.
If you want to get details of weight loss, you should definitely click on this link. It breaks down all the myths of losing weight, gives sample meal plans, explains why we don’t lose weight, and tells you how to handle social situations which can be very tough.
shortspaner.com/why-we-get-fat-what-to-do-about-it/
Don’t criticise what you do not know or understand. AskDamz and she will help you. I’m a testimony to the fact that Damz knows her stuff. I’ve been able to get back to wearing some of my pants which I abandoned 1yr ago because I just couldn’t fit into them. I’ve been with Damz for just 4weeks! The results are obvious! AskDamz and she will help you! Shikena!!! PS: With Damz, you don’t starve, you eat and you lose weight!!!!
I lost over 25kg about 5 years ago and each time people asked what I did they constantly gave me the side eye like for where nauuu! but the truth was simple, I was serving so I had ample time to take very long walks to and fro the gym and literally control everything that went into my mouth coz i wasnt stressed!. weightloss is a very easy and difficult thing to go through and I believe the common factor between it is PERSPECTIVE & DETERMINATION. I believe people want to hear that you drank acid to burn the fat simply because they can’t do all the things you did/do to get to a healthy weight. as far as i am concerned let us all be inspired and encourage as many people into believing that it is possible. anyone going through the process doesn’t need any discouragement or bad mouthing. well done dammy! I pray God continues to sustain you and your new weight. x.
@ATL Ok ma I know what I am saying, yours might not be cosmetically done, I respect that ma’am
After gastric you have loose skin, at a seperate cost you can get them cut and tuck, some leave it and shed the mass but its a very slow process but evetually tightens, To promite your goods well @askdamz why dont you show your customers your loose skin if it has not be tucked yet after the gastric, don’t you think this will make your marketing game stronger and make it all more believeable etc, I am no hater, I am not fat as claimed in some comments, I just like people to be fair and straightforward so ithers don’t think they are not doing it right or that they are just total failures, ma’am gastric proceedure is nithing shameful in some cases its required so as to curb the amount if food intake. All the best with your business but say it as it is.
Are you okay? Can’t you talk positive about people? Is it because you don’t believe in yourself?
I am no hater all I am saying is she should give all the details including the Gastric and liposuction thats all, I wish damz all the best but really we should educate each other and not mislead, she is brave for taking all the steps she has etc and I know this is a new business avenue for her which I hope is successful but be straight ma’am Enf of
So Ara did she tell you she had surgery?or did the doctor who performed the surgery tell you?
It’s so unfortunate that people will come on here and try to take away from her efforts based on assumptions.
Losing weight is not rocket science. It’s all about putting in the work and being consistent. AskDamz and Shreddergang both give lil bits of info on their ig. But they are a business, if they gave everything away for free would you make donations to them for their goodwill? Of course not.
The reason you pay a dietician or personal trainer is because you could not do it on your own. so please don’t try to shame these ladies for helping transform peoples lives for the better.
Goals!
Well done Coach Damz!
I’m on her programme and trust me, she’s the real deal!
For Ara and co, it’s great to have opinions but please, it’s all signs of haterade when you state them as facts especially when you have no idea.
To everyone trying to lose or gain weight, all the best, it’s not easy but Yes We Can!!!
It amazes me how losing weight can drastically change a person. In this lady’s case, she doesn’t even look herself anymore. Which is scary. There are several cases where relationships went bust because a person couldn’t recognize their partner physically anymore.
Help, what is ‘Ensure’? And you people keep saying’ High protein’. Oya, apart from beans, what other protein is there readily available.
Fish, moimoi,chicken .but I will advice you not only eat protein. Add vegetables, fruits and little carbs
I lost 25kg in 6 months…no starvation or counting calories (not that it is bad o) or pills. It really is straightforward, If you want to:
1. Cut out all sugar and processed foods
2. Cut out grains, especially wheat. Rice maybe once in a while if you so desire. But not much. Doesn’t matter if its white or brown rice.
3. Reduce your servings of fufu/eba. Eliminate if you can. Its just a ball of starch. Doesn’t even have any taste.
4. Don’t eat if you’re not hungry. Stop eating when you’re no longer hungry.
5. Eat food high in fat. Butter is fine. Palm oil is fine. Olive oil is fine. Vegetable oil is not.
6. Walk every day. 30-45 minutes
7. Do some kind of strength training. Lift heavy stuff. If you can’t get to a gym, then lift yourself: Push-ups, Pull/chin-ups and planks.
8. You will fall sick for a week or so. And then the weight will start falling off.
9. dietdoctor.com
10. marksdailyapple.com
11. nerdfitness.com
12. You’re welcome
Did you get intimidated when you read about her background? Oh! That’s why you are so negative about what she’s doing..
Wow! Looking good