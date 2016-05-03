It’s Official! Mo’Cheddah signs as the new Ambassador for Miskay Boutique

Miskay Boutique signs the ever stylish Mo’cheddah as their new brand ambassador and announced this new deal with the rapper sharing this image on Instagram with the caption, “MiskayBoutique x Mocheddah #brandambassador #donedeal ??? @mocheddah.“
Mo’cheddar also shared the news with her fans with this picture on her Instagram page with the caption “New deal! Signed sealed and delivered!!! Miskay X mocheddah @miskayboutique“
We know Mo’cheddah will definitely make a great brand ambassador and we can’t wait to see the outcome of this stylish union!
Photo Credits: Miskay Boutique | @miskayboutique, Mo’Cheddah | @mocheddah
Firstly i didnt know she was a rapper. Secondly how and why did she ever agree to be an ambassador of a boutique? #Totalstepdown.
Laura Ikeji used to be their brand ambassador. I knew about Miskay Boutique from Laura’s IG page and she also signed a contract with them. what happened and why she was dropped off?
God forgive me o, how much does miskay boutiques has dt they will be making a celeb an ambassador. The only thing they will offer is free clothes( which are really low qualities) and their knocked off shoes.
Oh congratulations to her?
so what happened to Laura Ikeji, i thought she was their brand ambassador. i see her displaying a lot if outfits from another home of fashion, could it be that miskay boutique dropped her already?. congrats Mocheddah.
kemkem my thoughts exactly lol miskay IG boutique welp we are talking of mochedah she is the queen of missguided and IG boutique! it doesnt hurt if she benefits from their free cloth and possibly them carrying her coming clothing line in their store.
Didn’t they sign Laura ikeji just 2 months ago. Isorai
lol….how much dem dey sell,wey dem dey make people ambassador………
Na wa oh.Miskay?Very low quality clothes and poor customer service.Mo, you see what running after daddy has caused you?
Bad belle people full here OK, Miskay Boutique may pick anybody as there brand ambassador any day, any time and from any where, Ola…..Miskay will not announce her profit to you before the management pick their ambassador, I believe Miskay will not display the bad/ugly pix of their ambassador for people to see…..if the management likes…..they can pack all there clothes and give their ambassadors…… still and still….there profit is running…….. congrats Miskay new ambassador.
@ waka pass what is wrong with you…. really what is your ish, cant people just air their opinion before you term everything to “bad belle”. you are part of what is wrong with this country… any contrary opinion means people are beefing. must we all have the same opinion.
Boutique too dey get ambassador?????????? nothing person no go hia
LOL… people all na packaging… Free clothes worth varying sums might mean something now! Or maybe its part of their branding! Laura this month, Mo the next and so on! The whole concept of advertising, brand endorsement and advocacy has taken a spin on its head in this Nigeria sef…