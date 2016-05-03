It’s Official! Mo’Cheddah signs as the new Ambassador for Miskay Boutique

Miskay Boutique signs the ever stylish Mo’cheddah as their new brand ambassador and announced this new deal with the rapper sharing this image on Instagram with the caption, “MiskayBoutique x Mocheddah #brandambassador #donedeal ??? @mocheddah.“

Mo’cheddar also shared the news with her fans with this picture on her Instagram page with the caption “New deal! Signed sealed and delivered!!! Miskay X mocheddah @miskayboutique“

We know Mo’cheddah will definitely make a great brand ambassador and we can’t wait to see the outcome of this stylish union!

Photo Credits: Miskay Boutique | @miskayboutique, Mo’Cheddah | @mocheddah