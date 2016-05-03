BellaNaija

It’s Official! Mo’Cheddah signs as the new Ambassador for Miskay Boutique

03.05.2016 at By 13 Comments

Miskay Boutique signs the ever stylish Mo’cheddah as their new brand ambassador and announced this new deal with the rapper sharing this image on Instagram with the caption, “MiskayBoutique x Mocheddah #brandambassador #donedeal ??? @mocheddah.

Mo’cheddar also shared the news with her fans with this picture on her Instagram page with the caption “New deal! Signed sealed and delivered!!! Miskay X mocheddah @miskayboutique

We know Mo’cheddah will definitely make a great brand ambassador and we can’t wait to see the outcome of this stylish union!

Photo Credits: Miskay Boutique | @miskayboutique, Mo’Cheddah | @mocheddah

13 Comments on It’s Official! Mo’Cheddah signs as the new Ambassador for Miskay Boutique
  • Yum May 3, 2016 at 10:04 pm

    Firstly i didnt know she was a rapper. Secondly how and why did she ever agree to be an ambassador of a boutique? #Totalstepdown.

    Love this! 45 Reply
    • Sugar May 4, 2016 at 10:14 am

      Laura Ikeji used to be their brand ambassador. I knew about Miskay Boutique from Laura’s IG page and she also signed a contract with them. what happened and why she was dropped off?

      Love this! 26
  • Kemkem May 3, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    God forgive me o, how much does miskay boutiques has dt they will be making a celeb an ambassador. The only thing they will offer is free clothes( which are really low qualities) and their knocked off shoes.

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Kemkem May 3, 2016 at 10:13 pm

    Oh congratulations to her?

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • mary May 3, 2016 at 10:39 pm

    so what happened to Laura Ikeji, i thought she was their brand ambassador. i see her displaying a lot if outfits from another home of fashion, could it be that miskay boutique dropped her already?. congrats Mocheddah.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • cnn May 3, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    kemkem my thoughts exactly lol miskay IG boutique welp we are talking of mochedah she is the queen of missguided and IG boutique! it doesnt hurt if she benefits from their free cloth and possibly them carrying her coming clothing line in their store.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • seyi May 3, 2016 at 11:02 pm

    Didn’t they sign Laura ikeji just 2 months ago. Isorai

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • ola May 3, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    lol….how much dem dey sell,wey dem dey make people ambassador………

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Oj May 4, 2016 at 1:56 am

    Na wa oh.Miskay?Very low quality clothes and poor customer service.Mo, you see what running after daddy has caused you?

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Waka pass May 4, 2016 at 7:06 am

    Bad belle people full here OK, Miskay Boutique may pick anybody as there brand ambassador any day, any time and from any where, Ola…..Miskay will not announce her profit to you before the management pick their ambassador, I believe Miskay will not display the bad/ugly pix of their ambassador for people to see…..if the management likes…..they can pack all there clothes and give their ambassadors…… still and still….there profit is running…….. congrats Miskay new ambassador.

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • tito May 4, 2016 at 9:48 am

    @ waka pass what is wrong with you…. really what is your ish, cant people just air their opinion before you term everything to “bad belle”. you are part of what is wrong with this country… any contrary opinion means people are beefing. must we all have the same opinion.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Prince May 4, 2016 at 10:39 am

    Boutique too dey get ambassador?????????? nothing person no go hia

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • xplorenollywood.com May 4, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    LOL… people all na packaging… Free clothes worth varying sums might mean something now! Or maybe its part of their branding! Laura this month, Mo the next and so on! The whole concept of advertising, brand endorsement and advocacy has taken a spin on its head in this Nigeria sef…

    Love this! 20 Reply
