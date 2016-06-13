MKO Abiola Should be Declared President & His Entitlements Paid to Us – Family

The family of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12th, 1993 presidential election, has called on the Federal Government to declare him the winner and pay presidential entitlements to his family.
The request was made on Sunday by the head of the family, Alhaji Muritala Abiola, at the commemoration of the June 12th, 1993 election.
The event, which was organised by the state government, started with a Democracy Walk from the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta to the Oke Ido ancestral home of the Abiolas.
Muritala, who is the younger brother of the late business mogul, said he deserved the entitlement for dying for the enthronement of democracy in the country.
“First, we want the Federal Government to declare June 12 as Democracy Day. It should do even more than that.
Ken Saro Wiwa died fighting over Ogoni oil spillage, the Federal Government is doing the cleaning up of the oil spillage in Ogoni land.
MKO was killed because of an election he won maybe it is you journalists or the Nigerian government calling him acclaimed winner.
He is not acclaimed winner, they should confirm him as slain president of Nigeria.
MKO should be declared president. Although slain, all the entitlements belong to the family,” he said.
Murtala, however, thanked the state government for keeping the memory of the late Abiola alive by staging a Democracy Walk in the last five years.
He appealed to the state government to return the school established by the late Abiola – Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele, Abeokuta – to the family to administer.
Governor Ibikunle Amosun, in his speech, said that everyone knew that late MKO Abiola was the adjudged winner of the June 12th, 1993 presidential election.
Amosun, who was represented by the deputy governor, Yetunde Onanuga, described him as the hero of the nation’s current democracy.
“We have been organising the Democracy Walk and identifying with the Abiola family for the past five years that this administration has been in government. He was a philanthropist and the hero of our current democracy,” he added.
These ones are high on their own supply. we have over flogged this June 12th issue that is why they want to paint MKO as a saint. how many coups did he sponsor in this country? he played his own juicy role of ensuring Nigeria is the mess it is today. The military personnel he helped to install are still a cancer to this country. You guys should just be thankful we are remembering him as “Hero of Democracy” and leave it at that.
I don’t agree with you. People died so it can never be overflogged. Dont be callous. MKO shocked me. I expected from different rumours that he would betray Nigerians but he chose to do what is right and laid down his life for us to have democracy. Can you do the same? I can’t so I keep quiet. We heard all kind of things about the man but what we actually saw him do is a different story.
hahaha. go and work for a living.
…..I quite agree that he could be remembered but paying his families, that is sentiment I don’t buy!
In my mind, I think he should at least be declared winner.
He obviously won that election but was deprived. His wife also died ontop of the matter.
If he is declared winner then he deserves the pay also unless the family turns it down.
Hehehe! Forgive my manners! Hehehe! Kikikikjkikikiki! Entitlements????? Haven’t they heard? Nigeria is broke! No money! The situation now is bad! Abegi! Let us all just continue to , Thank God for His grace, pls!
This is the problem in Nigeria. The entitlement of all these idiots who think because they are affiliated with a name they should forever get free money. And then the idiots who also voted that all past presidents and dictators should forever be paid. After all the money they have stolen. Why on earth should we still be giving Babangida and Abacha’s family entitlements? Should they all be giving the country back money instead? Shouldn’t they be in jail? Are you a federation or do we want to have a royal family and be paying them our taxes. When will enough be enough? When will we truly be ready to get rid of all this nonsense that just holds us back as a nation. The Nigerian dream will always continue to be affiliated with a name to get rich or being in a position where you can personally enrich yourself but stealing if things don’t change. Aren’t we all tired already?!
Well, this is it!
Are they broke? I assumed the Abiola’s like the Abacha’s and Atiku’s are beyond broke.
In the interim, he should check d dailies and realize we don’t have money for that at this point in time.
is the blood that has been shed on June 12’s of all those years not enough? Now that we are finally having some semblance of peace on June 12, do they want to start it all over again. So I ask again, how much more blood do they want to be spilled?
Abiola’s brothers never worked for one day in his lifetime. By now they should have accepted their bread-winner has died and find work to do not the trash this Muritala Abiola is saying. He should be at least 60 so let me not be rude about my father’s mate but please he should stick to the truth about the mandate and giving due credit. Not everything is a money-making venture.
What type of entitlement are you talking about? Declaring him as the winner of the June 12 Presidential election. Yes. I totally and wholeheartedly supported that. He never got the opportunity to serve as a Nigerian President. Not even for half a second. How did he get to qualify for any entitlement from Nigeria? You Rogues. need to enlighten me on this? I was with you until you mentioned that word “ENTITLEMENT.” then you lost me. Nigeria should not give a single kobo to you and your family because, Your late father did not deserve it. “He was a part of Nigeria problem”. What you should be advocating for on behalf of your father is for Nigeria to post humoursly recognize him as the winner of the June 12, Presidential election. Instead of you and your family asking for financial settlement from Nigeria stupid. Please, don’t tell me you’ve all squandered all the money your late father left for you? Prodigal children of Late MKO. Na waa for Una o. If you and other members of your family are so pressed for money, You need to go out and look for a “JOB” just like any other Nigerians. Nigeria will never give you and your family any money stupid. A word is enough for the wise. I’ m just saying.
These people are reaching with this. Pay you entitlements how, why??? The man was not declared president and wasn’t sworn in. So, will you swear him in post-mortem?
BTW, Which set of guys betrayed Abiola in the first place???….we should tell ourselves the truth, yes he the won the election, but the selfish interest of his brothers made them to sell him out while incarcerated…na Gani Adams talk am ooooo!!!!
They’re unserious. They can declare him president if they want, but which dirty entitlement? First of all he never functioned as president. It doesn’t matter if it was not his fault. You don’t work, you don’t get paid.
It is not their fault. Nigerian presidents steal so they think it is normal to be collecting ‘entitlement’. Abeg direct all your queries to Minna if dem born you well. You know the address of the person you are looking for.
It must be that they are hungry ,,,,, feel so
Sad for them