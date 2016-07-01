Nicole Ezeh: Low Porosity Hair? Here’s How To Get The Moisturising Done Just Once a Week

Sounds impossible, right? Yeah well, LoPo sisters can stay five to seven days without moisturizing. This can be achieved using methods and products that lift and penetrate the hair cuticles respectively.
Low Porosity hair has tightly-bound and closed cuticles. This makes washday seem like a marathon race. The human hair has a pH value of 4.5 – 5.5. The pH value of low porosity hair is very low (acidic) and anything acidic causes our hair cuticles to contract. So, that basically means the cuticles are closed at every point in time. The idea of the hair staying moisturized for a week applies when you successfully lift the cuticles thereby getting moisture into the cuticles before they re-contract. The contracted cuticles stay closed making it impossible for moisture to escape keeping the hair moisturized all week.
Characteristics of Low Porosity Hair
- Hair takes a long time to dry
- Products build up on curls rather than get absorbed
- Natural oils don’t penetrate but sit on the hair
- Hair takes much longer to get saturated when you wet it with water
How to Maintain Low Porosity Hair
There are different methods to be used in your regimen so your regimen may need to be tweaked or changed entirely to suit your hair’s needs. Let’s look into a few ways to rectify this situation:
Deep Condition With Heat
Low porosity hair, unlike other porosity types, needs heat for the cuticles to lift and for water and products to penetrate. Heat, in this context, does not apply to flat-irons or blowdryers but warm moist heat. Using steamers or heating caps or even blow dryer attachments for 15-30 minutes allows the cuticles to open so that the goodness of the conditioner can get into the hair strands. In our part of the world, these are not readily accessible so you can easily double your processing cap with a grocery bag and layer on a cotton shirt to increase the heat production. Let it sit for about two hours since body heat is not as hot as artificial heat. Prepare your deep conditioner with a teaspoon of any mentholated essential oil (Silverbird is super cheap) to generate more heat.
Washing should also be done with warm water and most importantly, do not do your last rinse with cold water. Low porosity hair does not have the luxury of ‘shocking’ cuticles closed because they are slightly open and that is as open as you can get them. So, washdays should consist of warm water only. Even if you do any additional rinses, (tea, apple cider vinegar, rice water, oil), do it while the rinse is warm. If your hair, by any chance, needs additional moisture mid-week, the L of your LCO method should be warm water.
Use Alkalized Water/Alkaline Products
This comes in when you want the cuticles to lift a little bit more. LoPo hair is acidic so anything alkaline raises the cuticles. Soak your hair in alkalized water for 15-20 minutes. Just pour the water like you would a rinse, massage it in and let it sit. DO NOT RINSE OUT. Here are two ways you can alkalize water:
– You can add 5 tablespoons of baking soda to 1L of water to alkalize it. Strain with a cheese cloth and use. Adjust the measurements according to your needs. Simply put, a tablespoon to 200mls or a cup of water
– Cut two lemons or four lime fruits into eighths and fourths respectively and soak in a pitcher (64oz/half a gallon) of water and leave overnight. Strain and use. Simply put also, a lemon/two lime fruits to a quart (32oz) of water. Do not heat the water.
Alkaline Products that can also be used to lift the cuticles include Bentonite Clay (pH 9-10), Rhassoul Clay (pH 7) and Castile Soap (pH 9)
Moisturize Immediately After Rinsing Out Your Deep Conditioner Using The LCO Method
Liquid, Cream, Oil works best for LoPo hair than the popular LOC method. After rinsing out your deep conditioner with warm water and if you like to be a little extra, soaking your hair in alkaline water, squeeze out the excess water, blot lightly with a cotton t-shirt not a towel and then apply your leave-in, cream and oil. Don’t blowdry after moisturizing. Air-drying is best but if you must, use cold air because hot/warm air will reopen the cuticles causing all the moisture you worked hard to get in to escape.
Clarify Weekly
Moisturizing shampoos are not advisable for LoPo hair because products tend to clog the cuticles easily leading to dry, itchy scalp and dandruff. In extreme cases, hair loss occurs also due to product buildup. A clarifying shampoo should be on hand for a LoPo girl or gentle cleansers like a Bentonite Clay, Aloe juice and ACV mixture. If you are afraid of the sulfates, melt a bar of black soap in 2L of warm water and add three tablespoons of your favorite oils and a tablespoon of vegetable glycerin. This shampoo is an amazing cleanser. Castile soap is also another awesome cleanser. It is alkaline so it lifts the cuticles and cleanses at the same time.
Here is my recipe for making Castile soap shampoo:
- 8 oz water
- 4 oz Castile soap
- 1 oz olive oil
- 1 oz coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons peppermint/eucalyptus/tea tree essential oil. Any one will do
Shake well before use. This should be enough for four/five cleanses. Shampoos are for the scalp not for the hair strands so be economical. Co washing can be done during the week but these cleansers should be used on washdays. Mix one part conditioner with three parts warm water when cowashing for better results.
Protein Treatments Are Unnecessary
Eggs, Mayo and heavy protein treatments like Aphogee 2-step treatment are unnecessary for LoPo hair. Wait! Don’t eat me yet! Protein treatments are done to strengthen the hair cuticles and make them to lie a little flatter and LoPo hair has cuticles that are already flat and compact. So, what exactly are you treating? They are too bulky/heavy to get into the cuticles anyway so like I said before, unnecessary.
There are only three kinds of proteins light enough to penetrate LoPo hair:
- Silk Amino acids
- Hydrolyzed Keratin
- Wheat Protein
These proteins can be gotten from leave-ins, stylers, deep conditioners or even moisturizers so invest in products with large amounts of such proteins and count that stress out of your regimen. Avoid products with silicones, mineral oil, petrolatum etc as they clog the cuticles.
Incorporate Humectants Into Your Regimen
Humectants like honey, panthenol and glycerine help add moisture to the hair. Use honey and glycerine for your hot oil treatments and deep conditioning. Glycerine is only suitable for the rainy season as it does the opposite of it’s job during the dry season. Humectants attract moisture from the atmosphere to the hair. BTMS (Behentrimomium Methosulfate) is a humectant also but is not ideal because it is silicone-based.
Use Light Products
Low porosity hair needs light creams, stylers and oils. Even if the deep conditioner that you have now/works best for your hair is thick and creamy, you can loosen it by adding oils and honey before use. Coconut, jojoba, grapeseed and sweet almond oils are ideal. Whipped butters are also great. You need your products to be as loose and light as possible to ensure penetration into the cuticles. Branded products like Cantu shea butter coconut curling cream is ideal. Heavy oils like castor oil will just sit on the hair without getting absorbed. Heavy-handedness is not advisable also. A little goes a long way.
This is all I have on this type of hair porosity. I hope you picked up a few helpful tips here. Time to banish dry, hard hair forever. You can add more tips if you have any.
Next up is High porosity. Peace and blessings!
Photo Credit: Dreamstime
Good tips thanks for the post! I have a question, how often should one use bentonite clay on their hair?
Once a month is fine
As a low porosity hair gal, i have tried everything you recommend and they work great except that coconut oil part. It makes my hair as dry as hay. I spent so long using it and wondering why my hair was so dry and crunchy. So that part I would advise folks to be careful about.
And yes..there is no need for protein treatments for our hair. Shea Moisture’s low porosity line is the best thing i have ever used on my tresses. Just my recommendation.
Yeah, some natural hair actually abhor coconut oil. Thanks
Don’t plagiarize!
It’s okay to state where you got some of your info from
I was reading on porosity on Bellanaija and decided to google for more info and I found this link ouidad.com/blog/all-about-porosity
Only for me to see similarities uhm stop this guys
Apart from the characteristics of lopo hair, what else was on ouidad? So i spent a month gathering information and you’re telling me I get my info from a site about white people’s hair?
I love, love and love this write up. ??Away to find out if I have low porosity or high porosity hair.
My hair strands have been in water for about three hours and still floating, isn’t there a problem? ?
Lmbo. No, there isn’t. I wanted to cry when I tested for mine. Just try to do all these tips on washday. It works for me
I av LOPo hair n I ll try out d alkaline treatment. Tanks a lot fr d article.
I read somewhere about the Cherry Lola Treatment which involves baking soda, liquid aminos and full far yoghurt as the three basic ingredients. Have you tried it before? Did it rock for you?
I haven’t but Lopo girls praise it a lot. That’s funny, I was planning to do it soon when I have time. It’s an awesome protein treatment
I have low porosity hair ( mine should be no porosity hair if there’s something like that) and I’ve been doing the wrong things except for the LCO method… Final rinse with cold water, egg and mayo deep conditioning treatment, I even bought the aphogee protein treatment but never used it and was also planning on getting aloe vera gel…. This article has been extremely helpful and I’m going to work on changing my hair regimen. Thanks
You’re welcome. I made the same mistakes too. It’s okay. This journey is one in which you learn everyday
Best info that I’ve found so far for my LoPo hair. Many thanks.
Pls wat can I use as DC, cos i’ve bn usin Hair mayo wkly, yet it still breaks n hard as rock. Newly diagnosed LowPo
Check my recent article. It’s about deep conditioner recipes but concentrate on bananas, avocadoes and yoghurt. They are awesome for LoPo hair
My regimen is as follows: bentonite clay mix with grape seed oil, let sit for 20 minutes, rinse with warm water, deep condition, sit under hooded dryer for 30 minutes, rinse with warm water, Apple cider rinse, rinse with cold water, loc. I was reading another article, and I was told to rinse the Apple cider with cold water is that so?
Hey JeN, Cold water should not touch your hair at any point and, this is totally optional but warm tea rinses can be substituted for the ACV rinse before deep conditioning but everything liquid should be warm never cold. I love your regimen btw
This information was so useful! Thanks a lot!
Hello, thanks so much for this information! It’s a great help, and I love how in depth you go.
I just had a question about using Castile soap to clarify – after doing so, because of its pH levels, should anything be done to balance that out for the hair, as I imagine its levels will have changed to some degree? For example, I know some try to balance such by afterward doing an acid rinse, but also know that would undo the work done to open the hair cuticles, so what, for a weekly regime, should a Castile soap wash be followed up with for Lopos?
I currently use Chagrin Valley shampoo bars (as a sort of cowash), which seem to be pretty pH balanced, but being shampoo bars, they don’t clarify. I’m considering clarifying weekly now, though, as I haven’t been in the past since starting on my natural hair journey unaware of the ins and outs of such, and it’s been problematic, as expected. So I’d be going from once a month, to either weekly or twice a month, and am just unsure where to fit it in into the normal weekly regime, as I fear that cowashing with the shampoo bar would undo the efforts of clarifying.
I know I’d clarify first, but if I follow my DCing with the final step of LCO, as advised, do you think it’d be of benefit to use the shampoo bar between the clarify and DC steps? Or should the cowash go somewhere else? For more info, I’m transitioning to natural, but my hair’s 4C, lopo, coarse, medium length, and high density.
Also, regarding the protein treatment, do you have any thoughts on the Cherry Lola Treatment (the version that’s comprised of the following ingredients: Greek yogurt (2 cups), Baking soda (2 tbsp), Organic apple cider vinegar (2 tbsp), Raw coconut liquid aminos (2 tbsp), Raw honey (1/2 tbsp), Unsulfured molasses (1 tbsp), Half an over ripe plantain or banana, Avocado (3/4 tbsp))?
Thank you again, for all of your help.
I’m so happy to have come across your site!
If you’re really worried about the pH balance, I’ll advise mixing aloe gel with your Castile soap. Better still, you could loosen the Castile soap with water to drop the pH levels a bit. These are options left for you as a person to explore because castile soap’s high alkaline levels are what Lopo strands crave. So, You do not need any after-wash rinse to balance your hair’s pH. Lopo cuticles are slightly open so it’s not something to be worried about. Just applying your products after washing seals your cuticles right back. Clarifying once a week is great but you should keep baking soda far away from Lopo hair. It’s acidic and drying to the hair. You can use everything else EXCEPT the baking soda for the Cherry Lola caramel treatment. Apple cider vinegar in such amounts do not matter. Just don’t go overboard. This is all over the place, I’m sorry. I hope you got the message though.
Not all over the place at all 🙂 Thank you again, so much for your help. I look forward to finally settling on a regime I can stick to, and your assistance has been invaluable to such. I’ve been recommending your blog and can already say that you’ve helped others I know, too; your answers to me, and elsewhere are appreciated. ^_^ Have a wonderful day!
So…what does one do in the bone-dry winter time?
Hello i find your article very informative and helpful.like u said protein treatment aren’t necessary but can you do theprotein treatment like once in a month to strengthen your hair and i don’t get the air dry with “cold air”.thank u
I honestly haven’t paid attention to protein treatments since I learnt I have Lopo hair. I still maintain it’s not necessary but it’s up to you. There is the warm, cold and hot air settings on a blowdryer. I was talking about drying with the cold air setting.
I would like to know why you’re mixing acv with rhassoul ? When rhassoul raise your cuticle (what we want ) and acv closes them .
THANK YOU, Peggy. I commented above that you learn in this journey everyday. I had to ask myself that question after I wrote this article. I was just following the crowd (which I abhor) on youtube and turns out they were wrong. I now make my clay mixtures with only water (warm water is ideal), clay, honey and an oil. Thank you again.