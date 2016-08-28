BN Beauty: Keep Moisturising! Tips on Preparing Your Hair for a Protective Style by Toni Daley

Hey BN Beauty Lovers!

If you’re thinking of doing a protective style like box braids, twists, Ghana weaving or a sew-in weave, here are a few tips to help you prepare your hair for your next protective style.

In this video, natural hair vlogger Toni Daley is showing us how she gets her hair prepared for a protective style by doing a deep conditioning treatment or a hot oil treatment. This is a great idea because most of us tend to wear our protective styles for longer than we should and we often forget to moisturise your actual hair underneath the style. Doing a deep conditioning treatment helps keep your hair moisturised for some time but you must remember to also take care of your natural hair underneath.

After deep conditioning, she moisturises even more with the LOC method, find more information about that on our #BNFroFriday post about it here.

Watch the Video