BN Beauty: Keep Moisturising! Tips on Preparing Your Hair for a Protective Style by Toni Daley

28.08.2016 at By 5 Comments

Hey BN Beauty Lovers!

If you’re thinking of doing a protective style like box braids, twists, Ghana weaving or a sew-in weave, here are a few tips to help you prepare your hair for your next protective style.

In this video, natural hair vlogger Toni Daley is showing us how she gets her hair prepared for a protective style by doing a deep conditioning treatment or a hot oil treatment. This is a great idea because most of us tend to wear our protective styles for longer than we should and we often forget to moisturise your actual hair underneath the style. Doing a deep conditioning treatment helps keep your hair moisturised for some time but you must remember to also take care of your natural hair underneath.

After deep conditioning, she moisturises even more with the LOC method, find more information about that on our #BNFroFriday post about it here.

Watch the Video

5 Comments on BN Beauty: Keep Moisturising! Tips on Preparing Your Hair for a Protective Style by Toni Daley
  • Anon August 28, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Oh Bella, ‘fine more information…’

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Me2me August 28, 2016 at 12:04 pm

    Yes that’s the trick, keep the hair moisturized. But mehn the ladies front hair is gone, how would peeps take her advice?

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Bola September 3, 2016 at 2:12 am

      Doesn’t matter. People will still take her advice. There’s this mixture that was prescribed to me that grew my edges in less than 5 weeks. Castor Oil + many drops of turmeric and peppermint oil. I got them from Konga as advised by a colleague and it worked well.
      Ghanaian weaving cuts the front hair, even though her hairstyle is very beautiful.

      Love this! 7
    • Dee September 14, 2016 at 1:08 pm

      LOL, she even has small hair there sef… if you see some ladies’ front hair (or lack thereof) you go fear. @Bola, thanks for sharing your remedy.

      Love this! 1
  • ebenezer codjoe September 14, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    lol

    Love this! 1 Reply
