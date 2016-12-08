BellaNaija

BN TV: “Ada Verastic Got Her Shots!” – Watch Episode 11 of Vera Ezimora’s ‘Verastic Life’ Vlog

08.12.2016

Lifestyle vlogger Vera Ezimora is out with a new episode of her Verastic Life vlog, she said;

I didn’t know babies had to take this many shots. And she grew a new tooth, too. Tooth number 7 made its debut, and it came with a fever. But unlike that first tooth and fever that sent us running to the emergency room, this time, we were prepared. I didn’t even have to use a thermometer to know that my baby had a fever. It was Motrin to the rescue! Enjoy. And thank you so much for watching. You are amazing.

Watch the Video

1 Comments on BN TV: “Ada Verastic Got Her Shots!” – Watch Episode 11 of Vera Ezimora’s ‘Verastic Life’ Vlog

