Cisi Eze: Should Paedophiles Have Rights Like LGBT People? No

Someone tweeted: “So let me drop a controversial opinion. If LGBT rights are protected because it is their nature… Shouldn’t pedophiles also be protected?”
Should we compare paedophilia – an act that infringes on children’s right, to same-sex sexual intercourse – an act between two consenting adults?
Paedophilia, is a crime, NOT a sexual orientation. Let me break it down.
The focus of paedophilia is sexual activity with a child. The Convention on the Rights of the Child (1989) defines a child as “any human person who has not reached the age of eighteen years”. “Most mental health professionals, however, confine the definition of paedophilia to sexual activity with prepubescent children, who are generally age 13 or younger. The term ephebophilia , derived from the Greek word for ‘youth,’ is sometimes used to describe sexual interest in young people in the first stages of puberty.”
An orientation is a “person’s basic attitudes, beliefs, or feelings in relation to a particular subject or issue.”
What is the issue at hand? Sex. We are talking about sex, not age. Sexual orientation, not age orientation.
Here is another angle:
“A sexual orientation is an enduring pattern of romantic or sexual attraction (or a combination of both) to persons of the same sex or gender, opposite sex or gender, or both sexes or more than one gender.”
“Sexual orientation is the type of sexual, romantic, emotional/spiritual attraction one has the capacity to feel for some others, generally based on the gender relationship between the person and the people they are attracted to.”
There was nothing like “age” in those definitions.
Paedophilia is about the age of one of the sex parties, not the sex. AGE.
Ergo, paedophilia is not a sexual orientation because it is about the age, not the sex of one of the participants.
Paedophilia is sexual activity in which one of the participants is below the age of consent. Until we change the age of consent, having sex with someone below the age of consent automatically becomes non-consensual. It is called statutory rape – one of the many types of rape.
For example, changing the age of consent to thirteen years would mean we classify thirteen-year-olds as adults. They can move out if they choose. Heck! We even send them to boarding schools. They can start businesses and get jobs. Sadly, some kids already hawk in traffic. They would have the right to vote. A thirteen-year-old would be able to get married and have kids- who cares about VVF?
Is this what we want? Should our children stop being children because some psychopaths want to have sex with children? No, please, the age of consent should not change. I would be vexed if someone sexualised my fifteen-year-old cousin. Even if the child approaches you, you should be the bigger person!
Guess what! Paedophiles will still be paedophiles even if you reduce the age of consent. They would literally go to cradles and snatch babies to have sex with them. They would groom five-year-olds for marriage. They would fondle kids in dark corners. A pervert would remain a pervert even if you bend the rules to accommodate him/her.
Please, people should not be given rights to have sex with our children. Our children are still our children before anything else. As adults, it is our duty to guide them. If the situation calls for us to protect them, we must.
P.S Two adults consenting to have sex is not criminal because they are not hurting anyone. It is not rape because the key word is consent. CONSENT!
I heard sodomy is criminal and sinful because it’s against the natural order of things. It prevents procreation. “Sodomy is generally anal or oral sex between people”. Are you heterosexual? Do you have anal or oral sex? Well, you are guilty of sodomy. Stop following people to bash what you are guilty of doing. You do oral and anal like your LGBT “counterparts”. Please, rest. In addition, if your “pull-out” game is strong, you’re guilty of the Sin of Onan. (Genesis 38.) If you use contraceptives/condoms, but bash LGBT saying they are against the order of nature because they can’t have kids, well, you are also stopping procreation. Mr. Jailer, let he who is without sin be the first to cast a stone. Let people be happy if they are not hurting you. Stop chaining and imprisoning people with your prejudice/preconceived notions.
From Alfred Kinsey’s research, human sexuality vacillates on a continuum. “The human psyche is inherently bisexual”- Freud. Society teaches us who to love and how to love whom we love. Some of us “kill” unconventional relationships and feelings because we are scared of what society would think of us. If you dare yourself and let go of your preconceived notions, if you allow yourself to look past labels, you would find out you are capable of loving so many people regardless of their sex. You love people, not their genitals, right? It is possible to love someone without being sexually attracted to them. Homosexuality is not all about sex, it is emotional/romantic, too. Most importantly, “Heterosexuality is not normal, it’s just common.” – Dorothy Parker.
Please, if two adults are happy in their relationship without hurting us, let us leave them be. LGBT people are not hurting anyone in anyway. What anyone does dans la boudoir is none of our business. “Oh! The media is replete with LGBT themes; kids would watch and listen to learn stuff.” Well, some people already knew they were not attracted to the opposite sex as early as age four. The media did not influence them. If the media wielded such influence, it would have influenced LGBT people to become heterosexual, right?
Don’t cite Wiki next time, cite the references/sources at the bottom.
This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read here. what is this?? this writer is sick. A paedophile ab
Pedophila is not a sexual orientation, pedophila is a paraphilic disorder which is defined as a sexual disorder In which a person experiences recurrent sexual urges and sexually rousing fantasies.
Homosexuality is not a fantasy. It is physical and sexual attraction to ones own gender.
The reason why pedophila is a disorder is because it causes distress and it is dangerous to the victim( which is usually a non- consenting, unwilling victim) which is not the case for homosexuality or lgbt.
I love to see nigerian women challenging issues like this.
Citing reference. Nice!!
Yes. Props to her for citing sources. Impressive.
I am pretty certain you did not give the full definition of paraphilic disorders because most humans experience recurring sexual urges and fantasies. Paraphilia is recurring sexual urges and fantasies from odd things like feet, balloons and yes pedophilia is a paraphilic disorder.
I was surprised to see this on here because a similar discussion came up in my psych class last semester. While discussing sexual disorders someone had asked that since pedophilia is a disorder then should society prosecute people with this disorder, and the instructor made something clear, not only does it cause distress to its victims, it is dangerous more so to its victims than its perps. That it is disorder does not excuse the action and since kids are unable to protect themselves it falls on society to do that. Society includes parents and loved ones.
BellaNaija, what’s the point of this article?
Pull the plug please, poorly written and going no where.
The point is that paedophiles cannot be likened to LGBT people because paedophilia is about age – thus, making it ineligible to be classified as a sexual orientation.
It’s very simple. Homosexual adults – as per, two grown people, capable of making their own decisions, cannot be put in the same box as pedophiles, seeing as children are, you know, children.
Paedophilia is simply criminal!!!
Stealing poor innocent kids’ innocence……traumatizing them and warping their lives for ever.
That is a very bold thing to say considering your name.
What rights are they to have? Over what? A paedophile is one suffering from paedophillia, which is a psychiatric disorder. People with psychiatric conditions or any forms of disorder need to seek treatment and therapies. LGBT on the other hand, is about one’s sexuality and gender identity, and to an extend; well, people have the right to decide where they wanna belong. If you like turn yourself to a “baby doll”, na you know!
What an article!!! This thing called free speech eh! Someone go just stay begin think nonsense
Wow this is such a poor article with silly rhetorics!
Pedophile: someone who sleeps with a child against his will and note that a child can never consent to sex as he doesn’t know the full
Homosexual: someone who is attracted to and sleeps with an adult of the same sex who has fully consented.
The two are never the same as a child cannot consent to sex the same way an animal cannot consent but an adult can consent. In my opinion, we should go back to the good old days where people did not obsess themselves with what other consenting adults did in the bedroom.
Gay people have always been in society including Africa our ancestors just turned a blind eye to it so far as you had your kids and contributed to society no one investigated what type of sex you had in private. Our grandparents hardly talked about this gay thing or other types of sex people had but trust me that it all existed back then there’s nothing new under the sun.
So why is it that our generation is so obsessed with Gay Gay Gay everyday, passing laws about Gay people etc? I mean it’s OK to define marriage as you want and say gay people cant marry afterall some societies prohibit polygamy but to throw someone into jail for 14 years just cos in private he or a he had sex with another adult of the same sex? People who should be working to take care of themselves and their families? That’s such a waste of state funds and besides how will you punish a gay person by sending them to the one place on earth where even straight people are said to engage in gay sex ie: jail? Lol the whole thing is ridiculous in my opinion.
I meant to say child doesn’t know full implication of sex. Sorry for typo
Homosexuality was once classified as a form of mental illness, gay activists protested against this and won. Now imagine paedophiles saying they were born like that and that they are not attracted to adults, imagine powerful paedophile lobby groups in the near future paedophilia may become the new gay!. Someone once told me in 2007 that paedophiles would also come out like homosexuals and I replied never. I guess the movement has began. The world is surely upside down.
You clearly did not read the article.
From your concluding statement, I’m guessing you didn’t read the article too.
“Homosexuality was once classified as a form of mental illness, gay activists protested against this and won.”
No. Just no. Activists didn’t do that. Science and research did. Try to do some studies and try not to rely on a bigoted rhetoric to fuel an argument.
Homosexuality was never truly a mental disorder and science proved this. Just like it proved that Lamarck was never truly correct.
Pedophiles do not need protection, CHILDREN need protection because there minds are not developed to give proper consent and rationally accept the long-term implications of their actions. An adult has an intellectual, physical, emotional and psychological ADVANTAGE over a child. That can never be the same as what two adults agree to do. Children NEED our protection and when we allow pedophilia we fail them as a society.
Did the people who are commenting here actually read the article?
Like, I’m just confused
They obviously did not.
No, they did not! Very typical…people just read the heading of an article and fly to comment. It’s annoying too.
Did no one read the article at all?
The author is not in anyway defending paedophiles or asking that they be given the same rights as LGBT people. Infact she’s saying the exact opposite.
How about you actually read what was written, instead of skimming the headline and rushing to comment in righteous indignation. Geez.
I don’t think there has ever been any doubt about what pedophilia is……….
Another OBAMA legacy. LGBT.
I din’t bother to Read the article. Child rights act, marriageable age says it all pedophiles should be jailed.
Please read the article! She is NOT supporting or advocating for peadophilia. She is against it.
Did you guys just read the title and went straight to typing? Because the comments above make no sense..
The question that was raised when studying sexual disorders was about bestiality. Until recently homosexuality was considered a disorder according to DSM, but as it became more acceptable it was taken out, this is really speaks to society, i.e the more society is accepting of an idea the less it is considered a disorder or crime. So pretty much law is a reflection of society.
Pedophilia on the other hand will always be considered a crime/disorder because a child will never be mature enough to give consent. The danger and distress it causes its active victims is what makes it a crime.
“Until recently homosexuality was considered a disorder according to DSM, but as it became more acceptable it was taken out”
Was it taken outta the list because it became more acceptable OR because they were wrong and it was never a disorder in the first place?
It’s obvious people did not read the article to the end. I did and the writer raised some valid points. In summary do not compare paedophiles to homosexuals because one is criminal / as it exploits children while the other is not. Point two if you are a heterosexual and engage in certain sexual activities then you are guilty of the same sin you accuse homos of. simply writing I don’t see why loads of you are missing the damn point.
We have got 5 men,
A likes to have sex with women,
B , with men,
C , with children,
D, with animals,
E, with objects.
A feels the rest are sick or criminals, B gets accepted as “normal” in some societies and joins A to prosecute the rest. Point is, it depends on what SOCIETY says. Kudos to Shin Takagi who was bold enough to make child-like sexual dolls for paedophiles to express themselves till they get accepted ,,,,,
Crimes are the excuses lesser minds use to justify the oppression of a minority. Robotics and Virtual reality will soon fix up C,D and E.
Though ofcourse, somebody must always be oppressed, utopia is invariably built on the back of slaves, lessers, untermensch, serving for the glories of their betters.
But, snark aside, I admire you lot, sometimes I wish I had the imagination to fight reality.
Tsk Tsk, poor logic everywhere, the better question is, should incestous relationships then be allowed? They can always abort any offspring they get.
This argument is an imported one, which is why Nigerians always argue it wrongly, if you’re going to argue, read up on utilitarianism and categorical moral reasoning first.
BTW if you’re going to be a categorical imperialist, read @Tobi’s comment and ask yourself if that’s what you really want.
😒😒😒😒😒😒😩😩😩😩😩You know what, since I’m already writing.
Okay we know that society is an agglomeration of people with varied interests, likes e.t.c Because of this, we need laws to maintain peace and equity between all. Laws ofcourse flow out of the barrel of a gun😉so really a cynical definition of society is disparate groups jostling for power.
So now a group has power, now it has to make laws to guarantee stability. For example, our current laws against the LGBTQI (get with the times they more letters now) is simply because religion has great power here. Now they are two types of laws, utilitarian laws arguing that laws ought to seek the greatest amount of happiness in society and categorical laws, stating that its bullshit, trying to make everyone happy is a waste of a time, laws are not created, they are derived, from a higher power, thus evil is always evil, there is no middle ground. Laws are to be aspirational, to order society, I believe it was John Calvin who said something along the lines of laws on earth reflecting order in the heavens. Utilitarians are hippies, categorical imperators are authoritarian neurotics😄😄😅 Something all religious fundamentalists have in common, from Anglicans to Zen Buddhists.
So an example differing between the two. A girl or boy is raped, the business done, the rapist saunters away, the victim gathers themself, reaches for their father’s favourite gun and shoots and kills the rapist. A utilitarian would say, she acted under duress and ought be freed. A categoricalist would say, murder is murder. The party’s duress ended when the rape did, anything after was premeditated and should no more be allowed, than cannibalism during a famine, evil is evil.
So the background laid, back to our original topic. I’d like to announce that for the vast majority of humans, we resort to categorical thinking. A true utilitarian would defend pedophilia, afterall they were born that way? Nobody does, because of disgust and socialization (remember your social studies?)
“No, please, the age of consent should not change. I would be vexed if someone sexualised my fifteen-year-old cousin. “-Cisi Eze. *Puts on utilitarian hat* Who are you to infringe on your cousin’s happiness, that is neither your business, nor society’s you paedophobic shitlord!😆😆😆 Fact, the body reaches sexual maturity starting from puberty, if it bleeds, drill baby, drill! Another fact, for the majority of our time as a species, 15 year olds have been having sex, the average 15 year old is presently having sex, you puritan, is their a difference between 15-18 year old penis and that of older men (veins and grey hair aside), ageist!!
Deliberately exaggerated, but still, my point hovers in the background. Taken to its extreme, I’d argue that paedophilia should be legalised. Our technology has improved to an extent, that a would be paedophile rather than being shamed and tarred by society, should be treated with kindness. So we could grow tube babies, have paedophilic brothels where our sick citizens could get their treatment. Afterwards, the grown children could be brainwashed, given a new identity and allowed to try and assimilate into society, or we could adjust their genetic markers to have them age early, dying off “naturally” just at the point when they cease to be useful to our paedophilic citizens.
But really, everybody has what I like to think of as a disgust-break point, at which they run back to daddy, making shoddy arguments like “its just wrong” (P.S if you can’t say exactly why something is wrong, you’re wrong). At the end of the day, we all end up appealing to categorical imperative, so I would argue, why shift the lines at all??
When a writer tries to explain too much. He is out of time before he begins. You got lost in your own twists and turns.
I disagree, prove your assertion.
Prov 18:13- He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him. Spiritual Nigerians, take note.
This is to all the commenters presently in outrage over an article they CLEARLY did not read.
I understand that Cisi Eze’s style and direction of writing may generally not appeal to everyone- even I find it tedious at times; but how about before you cock your double barrel, you actually read what she has to say? You might actually learn something.
@EE from the comments most of the people didn’t fully comprehend the original simply written, idiot prove article. Whatever makes you think that they will 1. Read 2. Understand your “cleverly written” diatribe mixed with sarcasm, anology and orisirisi. If you want to get a message across you got to understand the dynamics of your target audience. In answer to your question if the original article went over most people’s heads yours just missed the target by miles.
“cleverly written”😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I see what you did there, you’re not a nice person.
For all my cynicism, I have a fundamental faith in people. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I think everybody read, but we simply parsed the article, interpreting differently to satisfy our ideological leanings. The conservatives doubled down, the progressives are exulting.
That said, being ehm generally more conservative, a true believer as it were, I and others of my ilk tend to dislike hypocrisy from my side and the naivety from the other. So I tried to throw in a little perspective, that ultimately what matters is the law and those who have the power to enforce it, every other argument is academic.
As for target audience, everyone who can read. Now if you’ll excuse me, I must find my safe space and mourn the pricking of my-quote-cleverly written bubble.
Why thankeeeee @ EE I do aim to please by speaking my mind CLEARLY on blogs, I don’t see the need for hiding behind tiresome innuendos, and double triple irony ,when 1. I already got the benefit of the veil of anonymity 2. It’s wasted on the audience. I mean tact and well placed sarcasm is gud but what’s the point in being verbose and ultimately pointless hum?😜
Once the gay law got passed, i knew it was a slippery slope. I think polygamist and bigamist are going to be next. Ko le werk for pedophiles though.
This shouldn’t even have been written in the first place. not everything is worth writing on…really. it shouldn’t even be a question or a debate, let alone something one should write about.
This article is an up Ur’s to dim witted twats who always use the idiotic argument “”if people should be allowed to practice homosexuality why shouldn’t people be allowed to have sexual relations with minors””. It hits the spot with clear, easy to digest logical reasoning. The article also sends a massive fuckoff to all the self acclaimed Chief Justice heterosexual out there who have no idea that when they judge others they place a heavier judgement on themselves. This article is necessary in a country of illogical bible bashing hypocrites.
I am beyond disappointed and disgusted in Bella Naija for publishing something like this. Wow! Very low. I will never ever be back on this website. It’s time people became more human…please use this season to reflect on the type of “human” you want to be
Dear Cisi,
To reduce the difference between the two to being about consent is to create problems. How about incest? Does the fact that those involved are both consenting adults make it right? Or how about those who sleep with the spouses of others? Does the fact that they are both consenting adults make that right or acceptable as well?
Like someone else mentioned above, laws are put in place for a reason. Society cannot afford to allow mere “consent” rule human sexual relations as this could create serious problems. Consent is important but is never enough.
Rwen in that case why dont we jail adulterers and fornicators?
Oh it’s more than consent and if you had bothered to read the article or successfully skim through it you would have noted that consent was just one point she mentioned.
After carefully reading the article,the comment sections started confusing me……Gosh,she isn’t supporting Paedophiles…she’s actually against it.
And some are already saying she’s not a good writer,all because they only read the headline.
Pls read before passing a judgement….
Kudos to you,Cisi Eze…..Very educating article…and Kudos for citing reference!
Who are you to determine if I read the article or not? I did read it.
Yes she is against pedophilia but she makes her case against it by supporting bisexuality and homosexuality which are just as bad as pedophilia, consent or not.
WELL THERE IT IS!!! . Is there any need to question the rationale for the article. When we got people walking around reasoning like @Rwen. I rest my case. I’m done!.
Nah Tobi, this is the part where you ask @Rwen to explain why she thinks so. Dialogue and everybody learns.
Nah I’m gud EE I don’t have the capacity to reason with anyone who sees homosexuality and pedos as the same thing., I ain’t even trying to listening to what they got to say. You obviously got the time and the WORDS to reason so over to your proffessoriy self xx