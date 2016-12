Vanessa Bryant, wife of retired basketball player Kobe Bryant, posted a picture of their cute new baby girl Bianca Bryant on Instagram who was born December 5.

She also expressed their excitement about their daughter saying;

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #Another#Angel”.

This is their third kid.

Congrats to the couple!!

Source and Photo Credit: TMZ