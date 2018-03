Nigerian singer, Esegine Allen popularly known as Orezi in a recent interview with Hip TV stated that the real problem with most record labels in Nigeria is that most of them do not know anything about the music business. While reiterating that there are obviously some good labels in the industry, yet most of them simply have the money to spend and just want to spend.

Watch the video below:

Many record label owners in Nigeria don’t know the business – @oreziworldwide #hiptvnews A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Mar 31, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @oreziworldwide