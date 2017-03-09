Aanu Ayoleke: On Oge Okoye’s Blunders & Lessons From the Charade

We all know about the whole Oge Okoye debacle. I do not need to do a recap. Uche Maduagwu already defended her by writing an epistle on the gram chiding us to support our own. I do know what supporting our own has to do with all this. Are Nigerians quick to savagely mock others online? Yes. That’s not the issue. Look, Aunty Oge carry your L, and learn from it. Nothing softens people more than accepting wrongs and moving on from them.
The honest truth is that as a country, as a collective culture, we have a very lax attitude to intellectual property. We steal from each other and steal from others.
How do we do steal from each other? Forget 2Baba/Blackface allegations, the fact the P-square’s “Bizzy Body” stole an entire verse from The Fugees’ “Ready or Not” (which used its famous “Ready or Not” line from the Delfonics). Gbagbe gbo gbo yen (Forget all that!) Everybody knows that if I hear P-Square’s Bizzy Body, I will still bend down and dance. That song was an essential part of my childhood. All that underground singing I did as a(m) MFM shaid cannor come and waste. Let’s talk about something more recent.
“Lashed by Annie Idibia” is not eerily similar to “Lashed Cosmetics” by Blac Chyna. Could the similarities be coincidental? E fit be ordinary mistake. Apart from the fact that both brands share a name, it is as if whomever put together the brand concept for Annie Idibia was either brazen or lazy. The logo is exactly the same, except for differences in font color. Annie’s brand while less prominent, has been used by prominent Nigerian media personalities. Her brand promises “real luxurious 3D Lashes (extensions), cruelty-free, silk..Best Lashes in Africa” while Blac Chyna’s “Lashed Cosmetics” offers lash extensions, makeup, micro-blading” among many other cosmetic services. While the “best lashes in Africa” is highly questionable, and those lashes could be that amazing, Annie Idibia’s team should’ve done better research to prevent this from happening.
Legally, ignorance does not equal innocence. This is why Marvin Gay’s estate could sue Robin Thicke and Pharrell for sampling the song “Got to Give it Up” in their song “Blurred Lines”. This is why both Robin Thicke and Pharrell were both required to pay $7.5 million.
Far be it from me to knock another woman’s hustle. Get your coins/notes/ bills, sister. However, it is possible to succeed as an entrepreneur, musician, actress without ripping off another person’s creativity. Every time, things like this are mentioned, it is easy for society to defend the guilty party. It’s hard to criticize those we’ve gotten used to idolizing. Sadly, it is easier to blindly follow popular opinion.
Lastly, we allow others steal from us, and allow them to profit from it. It’s truely saddening that our markets are filled with imposter “traditional” fabrics made in China, the Netherlands, etc. Instead of reviving our textile, we flock to wear these knockoffs. Of course, I understand that it is easy to criticize, I am guilty of doing this. In the same vein, I agree with Oyemykke, that the Weeknd should not be able to use “Starboy” for branding purposes without permission from Wizkid. In this same vein, I believe that Michelle Williams should not have been able to sing “When Jesus says Yes” without at least acknowledging its African origins. It enrages me when a German company will claim to create “leaf plates” and Nigerians/Africans will be saying “our forefathers knew better… We did it first.” Ki lo de ti a trademark kini yen? (Why didn’t we trademark it?)
The problem is we do not trademark or legally protect intellectual property. We underestimate possible sources of income and watch others do so. But we do the same to each other. I cannot act as if Nigeria’s judicial system doesn’t fail us daily. We should at least try to fight when things like these happen.
It’s their ‘Aba’ mentality. All the examples you’ve mentioned, no offence, but what’s their background? What education do they have? Money never has/ never will buy class.
My dear i don’t blame you, it is the ineptitude of the Nigerian govt. (over the years) I blame; they let a city like Aba that was supposed to be one of the drivers of Nigerian industrialisation become what it is today… This gives you the right to equate the city to poor background and lack of education. No be ya fault my jare.
But it is the not the Govt’s ineptitude, it is tribalism.
God forbid that ABA in eastern Nigeria gains that much prominence.
Same reason, Ibos are one of the biggest importers but there is no port in the east.
The backward reasoning is that if Igbos that much financial strength, they won’t just ask for Biafra, they will sell Nigeria.
Ehm, are we now going to push all the ‘copy copy’ to those with the so called ‘Aba mentality?”
Is Mai Atafo also from Aba?
What of that actress who posted fake shoes and when called out asked if we actually thought she would spend so much buying the original, is she also from Aba?
No need for more examples.
Let us try, really try to not make these things about ethnicity and rather judge people as individuals.
and I am not from Aba.
what about the dress mai atafo made for adesua?
nothing beats originality, and there’s always room for improvement in one’s skill, you don’t have to copy.
So desire to make a replica of a design is a crime? All aso ebi being worn to parties every Saturday are all original design of who? Like Mai doesn’t have designs of his own? So if people approach him to make something similar or same style he should reject in this RECESSION??? Abeggy Live and Let other Live, life is not hard. you commit a crime when you claim what is not yours as yours or dont give credit but for fashion i beg to differ oh.
What u just typed out doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. So it is okay for the self acclaimed king of nigerian bridal, womenswear and menswear fashion to outrightly photocopy the design of an American couture designer just because there is recession? Please take several seats, and while you’re at it, get wisdom even if it is as small as a mustard seed. If Marchesa mistakenly sees Mai Atafo’s Adesuwa dress hope u know he will be sued. That’s why he has not posted it on his IG till today. And Adesuwa does not have a full picture of the dress on her IG either. LOL.
OGOOOOO – you need a short refresher course on Intellectual Property.
Great article but lets not forget that Americans also steal and ‘rebrand’ from us all the time.
Did you finish reading this article? Or you just chose to ignore the part where he mentioned the foreigners that have stolen from us. *sigh*. People always to quick to comment
Excuse me, are you saying we should copyright our pictures on instagram. Abeg that wasn’t a blunder oo. It was online dog kidnapping
hers: blac chyna are individual eye lashes
hers: annie idibia are normal eye lashes
@AanuAyoleke, I'm trying to figure out your article
Please next time, without sounding offensive or rude, please use bullet points to outline the points you are making, for example
I think using bullet points will make your article clearer, but I could be wrong
I’ll definitely take your idea into consideration. I really assumed that the links would pop up not as videos, not links. I definitely need all the creative criticism I can get.
please compare the logo on both products. that’s what she was referring to
Immediately I saw Annie’s lashed I thought it was ridiculous she’s no different from. Oge. I hope she doesn’t complain of her husband’s songs being pirated
Ifeyinwa, did u read my mind or what?
Bullet points are very essential. When i didnt see them i skipped the whole article.
Learn from other writers on BN abeg Madam Writer.
Bullet points? Really? Are you 5?
This was such an amazing read! This was an important social topic discussed with much easy understanding!
Oge Okoye actions and stealing of designs are two different things biko. Oge is not selling a brand rather she wants to show off and she lied to do that. Others above are business people trying to sell their products and stealing designs is allowed in the business world not just in fashion but in technology sef, architecture, you name it your car and phone follow join sef, but what she claimed on IG is just blatant lie. No wonder they do anything to outshine themselves in Nollywood especially the female actors. Oge next time borrow Ruky Sanda dog if you no wan spend money.
@mimi, thank you ooooo
I don’t know it all, but I’m learning
@Derin87, bullet points are not always for 5 year olds.
Sometimes; people need simplicity in reading.
@Nicki, I never said she wasn’t a good writer.
There are different genres of writing.
Allow people learn, please.
While we are on ‘the’ matter, where did the dance step : DAB originate from?
Because everyone is doing it,whites, Chinese, Latinos… I thought it was an African specifically Naija thing. Just “for my info”?.
I understand that people can be inspired by someone else’s design or lyrics and they may sometimes tweak those to suit their own purpose. I understand the infringement of copyright/trademark laws and that in Nigeria the penalties are almost non existent.
I DO NOT UNDERSTAND why someone will steal pictures of somebody else’s dogs , claim them as hers and even proceed to give them names! God have mercy….