Watch Episode 5 of Toyin Lawani’s Reality TV Show ‘Tiannah’s Empire’ on BN TV

Toyin Lawani is back with the 5th episode of her reality TV show “Tiannah’s Empire“. The serial entrepreneur is taking us into the daily activities of her life – from managing her 30 businesses to being a mother to her two kids and more.
17.05.2017 at By BN TV 17 Comments
If I talk now they would say “welcome Toyin.” This woman is treasure. But aunty Muyinat I have a problem with you saying Toyin Lawani is too”yorubaish.” What does that even mean? All the top designers all over the world use their birth name from Vera Wang to Tommy Hilfiger to Carolina Herrera. It’s the name on their birth certificates. You don’t hear them say it too Chinese or Italian or Venezuelan for people. Iya tenor if I wear your design and they ask me who I am wearing, I would say Toyin Lawani. If I am very happy I would say Toyin Muyinat Ajoke Lawani. I respect your brand name but you are the brand and your name is Toyin Lawani. That aside, you are up and above! No son/daughter of a gun can attempt to pull you down. Ko le werk! And I end with my usual Toyin GO! GO! and GO!!!
Well said. However no one will say u are toyin for obvious reasons 🙈and glaring evidence🙊
This is a way to go! I salute ur strength and energy Toyin, Every budding Entrepreneur in this country needs to learn from her business skills.
There’s something about this woman I really love and anytime I watch her show my respect for her grows more. God bless the work of your hands.
I respect this lady. She reminds me of Kimora Lee Simmons.
I’m actually learning a lot from her show,Love the way she handles her biz,she’s really a mogul,I know she will go far in life,she’s my Rolemodel and inspiration to many of my friends too,she’s so real and humble,it’s really good to know people before judging them,this lady is a hard worker ,I see her strive everyday,may God bless he hustle more,Blessing to this generation,she makes me double up my hustle,she’s the real Queen of hustle,I wonder if she gets tired.love her kids,
People always try to dent her image,but she acts like she doesn’t see it at all and she focus on her work and kids,I cut cap for this lady,everyday she’s still hustling,we can really turn all our passion into different biz,people always try to discourage me,that I can’t be a Mum and run a biz,Toyin Lawani of tiannah as proved them wrong,I forced my mum to watch the show,I’m finally glad I can attend Tiannahs school,can’t wait.
love the way she created opportunities for her students,showcasing their designs to the world,most schools don’t do that,God bless you mama tenor ,you have a heart of Golden.
i enjoy watching her show… it really inspires me.she is so real on the show
I just love this woman. She is keeping it real. So much respect for you!
Nothing but R.E.S.P.E.C.T for this lady😙
there is honestly nothing to hate about this woman, i learnt a few lessons from this episode as an upcoming designer honestly, Toyin come and mentor me na 🙂 i love love her hustle, i love how she makes use of EVERY opportunity to make money, Chai!!!!! her kids her lucky tbh
I aspire to be like you some day Toyin, I’m 22 and I run 2 digital innovative companies, pretty much we create online solutions and it could be in any industry, I am a recording and performing artist. I started the first company at 17, I plan to own a chain of online/ digital companies and eventually branch into other business, because of you I will definitely go into the fashion business in the future even tho I’m more of a computer and music person. the serial entrepreneur dream has always been in built for me too. I sorta see my self as a female Jayz, pdiddy, Rihanna, dr dre. Musicians who make music and run an empire of businesses. You inspire me and I love your kids.
It’s so good to see women doing great things, this is coming from a fellow female, I might be young now doing the impossible especially on a technology side, I’m sort of a nerd but a cool nerd but I’m also a female lol not many females in my industry but I’m also a musician. Seeing you making it happen and knowing you started young gives me so much joy. I know I will be more than great one day.
kudos to her,hate her or love her she’s actually creating a legacy for her children,grandchildren etc. she is a force to be reckoned with.Good job Toyin.
What’s not to like about this lady?!. She really is a hustler, an dependent woman and a role model many young ladies should look up to. Love me some Toyin Lawani.
Never thought I’d ever enjoy this her show but mehn, ever since I watched episode 3 last week, I have now a believer. You are good, Keep going strong
She is indeed a hardworker; no doubt about it. However I think there are areas she needs to improve on. She lacks a certain finesse in her speaking (I don’t mean accent), sitting and general demeanor. Yes, she is a successful business woman even though she lacks these. Yet, improvement should be a goal for everyone of us. While many are awed by her accomplishments by watching this shows, some may be put off too. Did you see the general outlook of Amala.com? The cooks could have been dressed better and also have their hair covered. She could have stopped talking over the open pots while serving herself. Did she wash her hands before touching the utensils? She could learn not to talk with her mouth full……..
Respect