BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Batman in Lagos! Watch Episode 95 of Sisi Yemmie’s Vlog ‘Sisi Weekly’ on BN TV

15.06.2017 at By 1 Comment

Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new episode of her weekly vlog titled ‘Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly‘.

In this episode, we get to see a highlight of her week as she goes to the Jakande Art Market and Tito dresses up as Batman for costume day in school.

Watch

1 Comments on Batman in Lagos! Watch Episode 95 of Sisi Yemmie’s Vlog ‘Sisi Weekly’ on BN TV
  • OA June 16, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Haah! Se na this less than one-month school that TitobiOluwa my future son-in-law is attending that they are already buying costume?! After one year of attending nko? The bill for extra-currics will be enormous. Is this the same school where they spelled aeroplane as airoplane? I hope Sisi Yemmie called them out on that oh! Anyway, good thing is TitobiOluwa is the one that will pay the dowry not my daughter.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija