Batman in Lagos! Watch Episode 95 of Sisi Yemmie’s Vlog ‘Sisi Weekly’ on BN TV

Nigerian food and lifestyle blogger Sisi Yemmie is out with a new episode of her weekly vlog titled ‘Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly‘.
In this episode, we get to see a highlight of her week as she goes to the Jakande Art Market and Tito dresses up as Batman for costume day in school.
Watch
Haah! Se na this less than one-month school that TitobiOluwa my future son-in-law is attending that they are already buying costume?! After one year of attending nko? The bill for extra-currics will be enormous. Is this the same school where they spelled aeroplane as airoplane? I hope Sisi Yemmie called them out on that oh! Anyway, good thing is TitobiOluwa is the one that will pay the dowry not my daughter.