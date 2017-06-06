“I put him in my prayers” – Humblesmith on Dammy Krane’s Arrest | WATCH

N-Tyze Entertainment frontliner Humblesmith in a recent interview with Broadway Africa TV emphasized the need to stay true to one’s self no matter the situation. The “Osinachi” crooner stated that living a fake life only makes you bitter when you get called out on it.

Speaking on the reports of Dammy Krane‘s arrest, the singer insisted that while he does not take everything at face value and would rather wait for Dammy Krane himself to share his side of the story, he is however praying for him as the “Amin” crooner is a brother and a fellow colleague.

Hit Play below!

