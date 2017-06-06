LL Cool J’s daughter Italia Smith Gets an All White Bridal Shower Ahead of her Big Day

Music legend LL Cool J’s eldest daughter Italia Smith is counting down days till she ties the knot and the rapper’s wife Simone Smith just threw her daughter a beautiful bridal shower.

The 27-year-old who is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Lamar Cardinez on June 17th enjoyed an all-white bridal shower in her honour while she was surrounded by close friends and family who showered her with love and laughter before her big day.

Proud mum Simone posted photos from the event on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Simonesmith