“Are You like the Jay Z Over There?”… Wizkid stays Repping Naija | Watch his Interview with this American Radio Station

There’s no denying the fact that the world has caught the Wizkid bug. The superstar has been repping Nigeria – and Africa as a whole – for years and we love that he is getting the recognition he deserves.

Currently in America awaiting the BET weekend, the StarBoy was at Los Angeles radio station Real92.3 to chat with hosts of The Real After Party’s Bootleg, Kev and DJ Damage, and Wizkid kept it real throughout the interview.

We love how he schooled the listeners on Africa, on his brand, and on his upcoming mega projects.

Point to Note: He’s not the Jay Z of Africa, he’s Wizkid.

Watch below.

