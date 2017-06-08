Watch: Lady Chatting on Phone Escapes Death after Being Hit By Train

A 19 year old lady in Mumbai, India escaped death after being was hit by a train while talking on her phone.

With her phone on her ear, Pratiksha Natekar was trying to get on the crowded platform, unaware of the noise from the oncoming train. She didn’t realise how close the train was until it was too late, after which she tried running but was hit flat on her back.

“As she was busy over the phone, she didn’t hear a goods train thundering down the tracks. When she suddenly looked up, the train had already reached her. She panicked and ran first towards the platform and then straight into the train,” the railway police inspector, Ashok Borade said.

The lady sustained no injuries except a cut near her left eye.

Watch:

