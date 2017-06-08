CNN Producer Stephanie Busari honoured alongside Drew Barrymore & Mariska Hargitay at The Gracies in Beverly Hills

In an already incredible and historic year for women, AWMF celebrated the female luminaries by recognizing their outstanding achievements across new and traditional media platforms.

Other honourees include America Ferrera, Drew Barrymore, Samantha Bee, Mariska Hargitay, Savannah Guthrie, along with some of the most talented women off camera.

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.

See the other winners below:

TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES

“Hidden Figures”: Women of NASA

Soft News Feature

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Alia Shawkat (Search Party)

Actress in a Breakthrough Role

TBS

All The Way Back: The Story of Emily Fogle

Sports Feature

CBS Sports Network

America Ferrera (Superstore)

Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical

Universal Television

GRAND AWARD: Between Breaths: A Story of Anxiety, Addiction, Hope (ABC News 20/20)

Interview Feature

ABC News

Black Girls Rock!

Special or Variety

BET Networks

Brock Turner Case

News Series

CBS News

Call the Midwife

Ensemble Cast

Neal Street Production for BBC and PBS

Chessy Prout, the St. Paul’s Accuser (Savannah Guthrie)

Interview Feature

NBC’s TODAY Show

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Comedy

CBS Television Studios

Denise Contis (Naked and Afraid XL)

Producer – Reality

Discovery Channel

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical

CBS Television Studios

Drew Barrymore (Odd Mom Out)

Actress in a Featured or Guest Role

Bravo Media

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Limited Series

Warner Bros. Television

GRAND AWARD: Hairspray Live!

Musical and Ensemble Cast

Universal Television

He Named Me Malala

Documentary

National Geographic Channel

Isobel Yeung (Afghan Woman’s Rights)

Reporter/Correspondent

VICE on HBO

Lisa Wolfinger – Mercy Street

Producer – Entertainment

Lone Wolf Media and Scott Free for PBS

Lori McCreary (The Story of God with Morgan Freeman)

Producer – Non-Fiction

National Geographic Channel

Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)

Actress in a Leading Role – Drama

Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television

Nelufar Hedayat

Reporter/Correspondent

Fusion TV

GRAND AWARD: Nick News with Linda Ellerbee

Family Series

Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)

Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

AMC Networks

Outside the Lines: Baylor Rape Crisis

Investigative Feature

ESPN

Renee Cullen

Director

CNN

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)

Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series

Starz Entertainment

Robin Roberts (Game Changers with Robin Roberts)

On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine

ABC News and Rock’n Robin Productions

Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)

On-Air Talent – Entertainment or Sports

TBS

Stephanie Busari

Producer – News

CNN

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le

Made for TV Movie

Lifetime

The Killing Machine (60 Minutes)

Hard News Feature

CBS News

The Powerpuff Girls

Family Series

Cartoon Network

The View

Talk Show – Entertainment

ABC Television Network

The Women of Silicon Valley

Interview Series

NBC’s TODAY Show

This Is Life With Lisa Ling

Non-Fiction or Reality

CNN

This Is Us

Drama

20th Century Fox Television

TODAY

Talk Show – News

NBC’s TODAY Show

RADIO – GALA HONOREES

A Date with the First Lady (Cafe Mocha Radio)

Special

Miles Ahead Broadcasting

Adell Coleman (SiriusXM Urban View)

Producer

SiriusXM Radio

Amanda Lindhout – A Gut-Wrenching Call Home (The Current)

Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated

CBC Radio One

Cheree Carter

Host/Personality

Cumulus Media

Cheree Carter

Imaging

Cumulus Media

Europe Wakes Up To Prospect of Female Terrorists (Eleanor Beardsley)

News Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio

GMA After Hours

Talk Show

ABC Radio

Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia)

Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio

Kelly Ford (Ty, Kelly and Chuck)

Co-host

Cumulus Media

McVay Minute and J:30

Public Service Announcement

Dawson McAllister Association

Meara Sharma (Kidnapped)

Producer – Non-Commercial Syndicated

On the Media, WNYC Studios

Sandyland: On the M Train

Interview Feature

SiriusXM Radio

Stretched: A Working Parents’ Juggling Act (All Things Considered)

Public Affairs – Non-Commercial Syndicated

NPR News

The Cost Of Crossing (Jasmine Garsd)

Investigative Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio

Two Little Bombs (Leila Fadel)

News Feature

NPR

Zika – Mothers in Brazil

Crisis Coverage – Non-Commercial Syndicated

National Public Radio

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES

GRAND AWARD: #MoreThanMean – Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment

Original Online Programming – Standalone Video

Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films, Sarah Spain & Julie DiCaro

Bianna Golodryga

Online Video Host or Correspondent

Yahoo News

Breasts Unbound

Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio

Audible, LLC.

Broadly

Website – Information or Entertainment

VICE Media

espnW.com

Website – News

espnW

Ingrid Formanek

Online Producer – News

CNN International

Lenny

Digital Newsletter

LennyLetter.com

Madaya Mom

Blog

ABC News

Michelle Nash (Webucation)

Online Producer – Information or Entertainment

FUSION

Nora McInerny (Terrible, Thanks for Asking)

Podcast Host

American Public Media

Startup Season 4: Dov Charney’s American Dream

Podcast

Gimlet Media

The Racial Politics of Abortion

Original Online Programming – News or Documentary

ESSENCE Magazine

UPLift Someone: Give UP a Gift

Original Online Programming – Video Series

UP TV

TELEVISION – LUNCHEON HONOREES

#Playfor22

Documentary – Local

WKRC-TV

Behind Closed Doors

Hard News Feature – Student

University of Maryland, College Park

Breast Cancer 2 Bikini

Community/Regional Programming – Local

KTVN Channel 2 News (Sarkes Tarzian – CBS Affiliate)

Food Truck Fighting Hunger

Soft News Feature – Local

WCVB

Kaitlyn Anderson (CBS 13 News Live at Five)

Producer – Live – Local

WGME

Katiuska Guzman (The Roundabout)

On-Air Talent – Student

William Paterson University of New Jersey

Kim Nordt-Jackson (Cosmos – An HD Odyssey)

Producer – Edited – Local

KTRK-TV

Kristin Dickerson (Miss Lori)

Director – Local

KTUL Tulsa’s Channel 8

Lumberjill (Kylee Knoles, John Dempsey)

Sports Feature – Local

News 12 Connecticut

MomsEveryday

Talk Show – Local

Gray Television, Inc.

Murugi Thande

Director – Student

Women of WUSA9

Murugi Thande

Producer – Student

Women of WUSA9

Rape Cases in Utah Courts

Hard News Feature – Local

ABC 4 Utah

The Business of Moving On (Angelo Bavaro)

Soft News Feature – Student

Maryland Capital News Service

Toxic Safety

Investigative Feature – Local

KPIX-TV

Unspoken: Heroin Addiction in the Muslim Community

Documentary – Student

Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Vicky Nguyen

On-Air Talent – Local

KNTV NBC Bay Area

RADIO – LUNCHEON HONOREES

A League of Our Own – How Social Media Affects Women (Juliana Spano)

Talk Show – Student

Radio Hofstra University

A League of Our Own – Women In Prison Project (Juliana Spano)

Public Affairs – Student

Radio Hofstra University

Anita Rao (The State of Things)

Producer – Non-Commercial Local

WUNC

Anne Hallward MD (Still Here: Caregiving and Dementia)

Host/Anchor – Non-Commercial Local

Safe Space Radio

As It Happens – Rumana Monzur Interview

Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Local

CBC Radio One

Boyfriends Killing Boys (Megan Cloherty)

Hard News Feature – Local

WTOP Radio

Decision 2016 (Kelly Green, Alyssa Compa, & Geneva Gerwitz)

News Feature – Student

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Erin O’Malley (WBMX Boston Middays)

Host/Anchor – Local

CBS Radio

Homeless and Alone, She Struggles Toward Graduation (Laura Yuen)

News Feature – Non-Commercial Local

Minnesota Public Radio|American Public Media

Jillian Kempton (WLTW 106.7 Lite FM)

Imaging – Local

iHeartMedia

Juliana Spano

Producer – Student

Radio Hofstra University

Karen Foshay (KCRW Investigates: Burned)

Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Local

KCRW

Ladies, Let’s Talk

Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local

Vermont Public Radio

Laurel Lee (Pulse Roundtable Broadcast)

Producer – Local

Cox Media Group

New York Primary Day – Election Central with Rita Cosby

Interview Feature – Local

WABC Radio/Cumulus Media

Orlando Pulse Tragedy Roundtable

Crisis Coverage – Local

Cox Media Group

Pavlina Osta (Toni Tennille – Surviving Muskrat Love)

Host/Personality – Student

The Pavlina Show

Seven Schools Later: One Student’s View of Segregation (WNYC’s Radio Rookies)

Documentary – Non-Commercial Local

WNYC Radio

Shelli Sonstein (The Jim Kerr Rock ‘n Roll Morning Show – Q104.3)

Co-host – Local

iHeartMedia

Sonstein Sunday (Q104.3)

Public Affairs – Local

iHeartMedia

Stonewall Inn Vigil for Orlando (Kacie Candela)

Crisis Coverage – Student

WFUV

Strike A Chord:Veterans Returning Home (Blaine Kaniewski)

Interview Feature – Student

WFUV

Taking the Lead (Note to Self)

Special – Non-Commercial Local

WNYC Studios

The New 93Q Cares For Kids Radiothon

Public Service Announcement – Local

Cox Media Group

Then You Stand (Exceptional Women – MAGIC 106.7)

Soft News Feature – Local

Beasley Media Group

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – LUNCHEON HONOREES

Concepts with Kacie: Bubbles

Online Video Host or Correspondent – Student

WFUV

Rebecca Lewis – Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Podcast – Student

WFUV

‘Stealing Intimacy’

Online Producer – Student

GlobalGirl Media UK

Tech Talk: Your Career, Your Choice

Original Online Programming – Student

Passaic County Technical Institute, PCTI

Victoria’s Amazing World

Website – Student

Victoria Bonavita

Later in the month, local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.