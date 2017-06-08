BellaNaija

CNN Producer Stephanie Busari honoured alongside Drew Barrymore & Mariska Hargitay at The Gracies in Beverly Hills

Stephanie Busari

Major congratulations to CNN Producer and Editor Stephanie Busari who was among the honourees at the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF)‘s 42nd annual Gracie Awards popularly known as The Gracies.

The awards are in support of the AWMF’s educational programs and scholarship campaigns that benefit women in media.

In an already incredible and historic year for women, AWMF celebrated the female luminaries by recognizing their outstanding achievements across new and traditional media platforms.

Other honourees include America Ferrera, Drew Barrymore, Samantha Bee, Mariska Hargitay, Savannah Guthrie, along with some of the most talented women off camera.

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.

See the other winners below:

TELEVISION – GALA HONOREES

“Hidden Figures”: Women of NASA
Soft News Feature
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Alia Shawkat (Search Party)
Actress in a Breakthrough Role
TBS

All The Way Back: The Story of Emily Fogle
Sports Feature
CBS Sports Network

America Ferrera (Superstore)
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical
Universal Television

GRAND AWARD: Between Breaths: A Story of Anxiety, Addiction, Hope (ABC News 20/20)
Interview Feature
ABC News

Black Girls Rock!
Special or Variety
BET Networks

Brock Turner Case
News Series
CBS News

Call the Midwife
Ensemble Cast
Neal Street Production for BBC and PBS

Chessy Prout, the St. Paul’s Accuser (Savannah Guthrie)
Interview Feature
NBC’s TODAY Show

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Comedy
CBS Television Studios

Denise Contis (Naked and Afraid XL)
Producer – Reality
Discovery Channel

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical
CBS Television Studios

Drew Barrymore (Odd Mom Out)
Actress in a Featured or Guest Role
Bravo Media

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Limited Series
Warner Bros. Television

GRAND AWARD: Hairspray Live!
Musical and Ensemble Cast
Universal Television

He Named Me Malala
Documentary
National Geographic Channel

Isobel Yeung (Afghan Woman’s Rights)
Reporter/Correspondent
VICE on HBO

Lisa WolfingerMercy Street
Producer – Entertainment
Lone Wolf Media and Scott Free for PBS

Lori McCreary (The Story of God with Morgan Freeman)
Producer – Non-Fiction
National Geographic Channel

Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU)
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama
Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television

Nelufar Hedayat
Reporter/Correspondent
Fusion TV

GRAND AWARD: Nick News with Linda Ellerbee
Family Series
Nickelodeon in association with Lucky Duck Productions

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager)
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
AMC Networks

Outside the Lines: Baylor Rape Crisis
Investigative Feature
ESPN

Renee Cullen
Director
CNN

Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience)
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Starz Entertainment

Robin Roberts (Game Changers with Robin Roberts)
On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine
ABC News and Rock’n Robin Productions

Samantha Bee (Full Frontal with Samantha Bee)
On-Air Talent – Entertainment or Sports
TBS

Stephanie Busari
Producer – News
CNN

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le
Made for TV Movie
Lifetime

The Killing Machine (60 Minutes)
Hard News Feature
CBS News

The Powerpuff Girls
Family Series
Cartoon Network

The View
Talk Show – Entertainment
ABC Television Network

The Women of Silicon Valley
Interview Series
NBC’s TODAY Show

This Is Life With Lisa Ling
Non-Fiction or Reality
CNN

This Is Us
Drama
20th Century Fox Television

TODAY
Talk Show – News
NBC’s TODAY Show

RADIO – GALA HONOREES
A Date with the First Lady (Cafe Mocha Radio)
Special
Miles Ahead Broadcasting

Adell Coleman (SiriusXM Urban View)
Producer
SiriusXM Radio

Amanda Lindhout – A Gut-Wrenching Call Home (The Current)
Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated
CBC Radio One

Cheree Carter
Host/Personality
Cumulus Media

Cheree Carter
Imaging
Cumulus Media

Europe Wakes Up To Prospect of Female Terrorists (Eleanor Beardsley)
News Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio

GMA After Hours
Talk Show
ABC Radio

Hanna Rosin (Invisibilia)
Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio

Kelly Ford (Ty, Kelly and Chuck)
Co-host
Cumulus Media

McVay Minute and J:30
Public Service Announcement
Dawson McAllister Association

Meara Sharma (Kidnapped)
Producer – Non-Commercial Syndicated
On the Media, WNYC Studios

Sandyland: On the M Train
Interview Feature
SiriusXM Radio

Stretched: A Working Parents’ Juggling Act (All Things Considered)
Public Affairs – Non-Commercial Syndicated
NPR News

The Cost Of Crossing (Jasmine Garsd)
Investigative Feature – Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio

Two Little Bombs (Leila Fadel)
News Feature
NPR

Zika – Mothers in Brazil
Crisis Coverage – Non-Commercial Syndicated
National Public Radio

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
GRAND AWARD: #MoreThanMean – Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video
Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films, Sarah Spain & Julie DiCaro

Bianna Golodryga
Online Video Host or Correspondent
Yahoo News

Breasts Unbound
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio
Audible, LLC.

Broadly
Website – Information or Entertainment
VICE Media

espnW.com
Website – News
espnW

Ingrid Formanek
Online Producer – News
CNN International

Lenny
Digital Newsletter
LennyLetter.com

Madaya Mom
Blog
ABC News

Michelle Nash (Webucation)
Online Producer – Information or Entertainment
FUSION

Nora McInerny (Terrible, Thanks for Asking)
Podcast Host
American Public Media

Startup Season 4: Dov Charney’s American Dream
Podcast
Gimlet Media

The Racial Politics of Abortion
Original Online Programming – News or Documentary
ESSENCE Magazine

UPLift Someone: Give UP a Gift
Original Online Programming – Video Series
UP TV

TELEVISION – LUNCHEON HONOREES
#Playfor22
Documentary – Local
WKRC-TV

Behind Closed Doors
Hard News Feature – Student
University of Maryland, College Park

Breast Cancer 2 Bikini
Community/Regional Programming – Local
KTVN Channel 2 News (Sarkes Tarzian – CBS Affiliate)

Food Truck Fighting Hunger
Soft News Feature – Local
WCVB

Kaitlyn Anderson (CBS 13 News Live at Five)
Producer – Live – Local
WGME

Katiuska Guzman (The Roundabout)
On-Air Talent – Student
William Paterson University of New Jersey

Kim Nordt-Jackson (Cosmos – An HD Odyssey)
Producer – Edited – Local
KTRK-TV

Kristin Dickerson (Miss Lori)
Director – Local
KTUL Tulsa’s Channel 8

Lumberjill (Kylee Knoles, John Dempsey)
Sports Feature – Local
News 12 Connecticut

MomsEveryday
Talk Show – Local
Gray Television, Inc.

Murugi Thande
Director – Student
Women of WUSA9

Murugi Thande
Producer – Student
Women of WUSA9

Rape Cases in Utah Courts
Hard News Feature – Local
ABC 4 Utah

The Business of Moving On (Angelo Bavaro)
Soft News Feature – Student
Maryland Capital News Service

Toxic Safety
Investigative Feature – Local
KPIX-TV

Unspoken: Heroin Addiction in the Muslim Community
Documentary – Student
Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism

Vicky Nguyen
On-Air Talent – Local
KNTV NBC Bay Area

RADIO – LUNCHEON HONOREES
A League of Our Own – How Social Media Affects Women (Juliana Spano)
Talk Show – Student
Radio Hofstra University

A League of Our Own – Women In Prison Project (Juliana Spano)
Public Affairs – Student
Radio Hofstra University

Anita Rao (The State of Things)
Producer – Non-Commercial Local
WUNC

Anne Hallward MD (Still Here: Caregiving and Dementia)
Host/Anchor – Non-Commercial Local
Safe Space Radio

As It Happens – Rumana Monzur Interview
Interview Feature – Non-Commercial Local
CBC Radio One

Boyfriends Killing Boys (Megan Cloherty)
Hard News Feature – Local
WTOP Radio

Decision 2016 (Kelly Green, Alyssa Compa, & Geneva Gerwitz)
News Feature – Student
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Erin O’Malley (WBMX Boston Middays)
Host/Anchor – Local
CBS Radio

Homeless and Alone, She Struggles Toward Graduation (Laura Yuen)
News Feature – Non-Commercial Local
Minnesota Public Radio|American Public Media

Jillian Kempton (WLTW 106.7 Lite FM)
Imaging – Local
iHeartMedia

Juliana Spano
Producer – Student
Radio Hofstra University

Karen Foshay (KCRW Investigates: Burned)
Reporter/Correspondent – Non-Commercial Local
KCRW

Ladies, Let’s Talk
Talk Show – Non-Commercial Local
Vermont Public Radio

Laurel Lee (Pulse Roundtable Broadcast)
Producer – Local
Cox Media Group

New York Primary Day – Election Central with Rita Cosby
Interview Feature – Local
WABC Radio/Cumulus Media

Orlando Pulse Tragedy Roundtable
Crisis Coverage – Local
Cox Media Group

Pavlina Osta (Toni Tennille – Surviving Muskrat Love)
Host/Personality – Student
The Pavlina Show

Seven Schools Later: One Student’s View of Segregation (WNYC’s Radio Rookies)
Documentary – Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Radio

Shelli Sonstein (The Jim Kerr Rock ‘n Roll Morning Show – Q104.3)
Co-host – Local
iHeartMedia

Sonstein Sunday (Q104.3)
Public Affairs – Local
iHeartMedia

Stonewall Inn Vigil for Orlando (Kacie Candela)
Crisis Coverage – Student
WFUV

Strike A Chord:Veterans Returning Home (Blaine Kaniewski)
Interview Feature – Student
WFUV

Taking the Lead (Note to Self)
Special – Non-Commercial Local
WNYC Studios

The New 93Q Cares For Kids Radiothon
Public Service Announcement – Local
Cox Media Group

Then You Stand (Exceptional Women – MAGIC 106.7)
Soft News Feature – Local
Beasley Media Group

INTERACTIVE MEDIA – LUNCHEON HONOREES
Concepts with Kacie: Bubbles
Online Video Host or Correspondent – Student
WFUV

Rebecca Lewis – Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Podcast – Student
WFUV

‘Stealing Intimacy’
Online Producer – Student
GlobalGirl Media UK

Tech Talk: Your Career, Your Choice
Original Online Programming – Student
Passaic County Technical Institute, PCTI

Victoria’s Amazing World
Website – Student
Victoria Bonavita

Later in the month, local and student award winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 27 at Cipriani in New York City.

 

