Want to Move from 9 – 5 to Entreprenuership? Watch Episode 7 of Honey Ogundeyi’s Vlog ‘Side Hustle to Empire’

Fashion Technology Entrepreneur and Fashpa Founder Honey Ogundeyi is out with a new video on her vlog, Side Hustle to Empire. This week she is talking about how she quit her 9-5 at Google for her side hustle.

She says:

The six months before I quit my 9-5 was so agonising, I spent a lot of time trying to figure when was the right time to make the move.

Perhaps you have that side hustle that you have been working on and you have been longing for the day when you can bid your boss hasta la vista, walk out that office door, and sail into the world of six figures and being your own boss.

But, if you’re like me, there’s something that’s preventing you from actually doing so. What exactly is that? The fear and uncertainty of it all. But—take it from someone who has done that exact thing—it’s definitely doable.

How? Here’s are three tips from my experience to get you ready to make the leap from 9-5 life to entrepreneur