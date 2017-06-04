WATCH Episode 1 of Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz’ New Drama Series “Industreet” on BN TV

Episode 1 of “Industreet” created & directed by JJC Skillz and produced by Ace Nollywood Actor, Funke Akindele Bello is here!
Industreet is a music-oriented television drama based on the African entertainment scene.
The TV series features Funke Akindele Bello, Linda Ejiofor, Lydia Forson, Leo Ugochukwu, Daddy Freeze, Kay Switch and more.
Very boring….watery script….poor acting and low quality production.
Freeze can actually make a good actor..his confidence in front of the camera is evident.
# 3/10
The acting isn’t so greatb
Hope there was a prenuptial agreement in this relationship ??? To avoid stories that touch when the time comes…. Side eye at tiwa savage
Na wa!
It has the Empire vibe. Funke is a BOSS!