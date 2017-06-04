BellaNaija

WATCH Episode 1 of Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz’ New Drama Series “Industreet” on BN TV

04.06.2017

Episode 1 of “Industreet” created & directed by JJC Skillz and produced by Ace Nollywood Actor, Funke Akindele Bello is here!

Industreet is a music-oriented television drama based on the African entertainment scene.

The TV series features Funke Akindele Bello, Linda Ejiofor, Lydia Forson, Leo Ugochukwu, Daddy Freeze, Kay Switch and more.

5 Comments on WATCH Episode 1 of Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz’ New Drama Series “Industreet” on BN TV
  • Iyke June 4, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Very boring….watery script….poor acting and low quality production.
    Freeze can actually make a good actor..his confidence in front of the camera is evident.
    # 3/10

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Billionaire in grace June 4, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    The acting isn’t so greatb

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • UNCLE GWE GWE GWE June 4, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Hope there was a prenuptial agreement in this relationship ??? To avoid stories that touch when the time comes…. Side eye at tiwa savage

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Spunky June 4, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Na wa!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Laila June 4, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    It has the Empire vibe. Funke is a BOSS!

    Love this! 3 Reply
