WATCH Episode 1 of Funke Akindele Bello & JJC Skillz’ New Drama Series “Industreet” on BN TV

Episode 1 of “Industreet” created & directed by JJC Skillz and produced by Ace Nollywood Actor, Funke Akindele Bello is here!

Industreet is a music-oriented television drama based on the African entertainment scene.

The TV series features Funke Akindele Bello, Linda Ejiofor, Lydia Forson, Leo Ugochukwu, Daddy Freeze, Kay Switch and more.

Watch

