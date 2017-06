Ace filmmaker Jade Osiberu‘s new movie Isoken has got people talking about the pressure to be married and everything else in between!

Hear what Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sade Ladipo, Aderonke Adebanjo, Latasha Ngwube, Bunmi Olunloyo, Isio Wanogho, Dr Foy, Titilope and Abimbola Craig have to say about the pressure to get married and the general Nigerian attitude to young, single, ‘marriageable’ yet unmarried people.

Watch