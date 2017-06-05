BN Living Sweet Spot: A Father’s Love | WATCH

Three year old Chace Elijah was born with a congenital heart disease that affects 5 in every 10,000 babies that requires a Gastrostomy tube for him to be able to feed. To boost his self esteem, his dad glues a feeding tube to his own belly every year.

With his dad’s support and love, we are sure Chase will surmount all of his health challenges.

