Singer Ric Hassani Joins Vheektor Okpala For an Exclusive Interview in Episode 4 of ‘Vibes With Vheektor’ | Watch on BN TV

Pop African singer Ric Hassani joins Vheektor Okpala on “Vibes with Vheektor” for an exclusive phone chat where he spoke about his Music, Fashion, the Globalization of the African Sound and how being broke contributed to the idea behind his “Gentleman” Music Video.

Read excerpts from the Interview

On when fans should expect his album: I have been working on an album for 2years and I might release the album tomorrow. I plan to pull a Beyonce on everybody.

On the inspiration behind Gentleman: I wasn’t inspired, we were just in the studio and my producer just started playing the piano and I started singing, it was quick, that’s why I say the song was given to me.

On how important humility is to him: It’s important, but I guess I am really the way I am, I don’t really think about being humble, I don’t even know if I’m humble

