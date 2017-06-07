BellaNaija

Inspired!

Young Nigerians Talk ‘Savings’ in a New Episode of Zikoko’s Video Series | Watch on BN

07.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Zikoko launched a video series where young Nigerians speak on their everyday experiences and reactions to the world around them.

In this episode, Zikoko sits down with a few young people as they talk savings! How do you save your money?

Watch

css.php
MENU BellaNaija