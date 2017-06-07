BN TV: Gabes and Anna Share 10 Myths of Marriage in a New Vlog | Watch

Annabella Cyril and Gabriel Deku, the couple who went viral last year for the tear-jerking moment Gabriel experienced when his bride walked down the aisle, have a YouTube channel where they talk about their marriage and more.

In a new vlog, Gabes and Anna share some of the myths of marriage they were told when they were about to get married.

They say: Although friends and family may come from a good place and try and protect you, be aware that their reality may not be yours. So be sure to take their advice with a pinch of salt.

Watch

