Young Writers, Here’s a Chance to Show Us Your World! Enter the Nigerian Health Care Project Writing Competition

Are you aged 18-30 with good stories to tell? Look no further than the Welcome to My World Short Story competition to be judged by acclaimed novelist Chibundu Onuzo.

Nigeria Health Care Project

Welcome to My World has been launched to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Nigeria Health Care Project, a UK charity that supports health care and training in rural Nigeria. This small charity helps fourteen health facilities throughout Nigeria and provides training, particularly in resuscitation and health care of newborn babies. The organization is volunteer driven, and ensures that more than 95% of donations received receive goes to support health and training in Nigeria.

Short Story Competition

Entries are invited from those aged 18-30. The word limit is 3000 words, the closing date is midnight on 30th June 2017. The shortlist will be announced at the beginning of September and the prize-winners announced at a glittering awards ceremony in London on October 1st 2017. Competition details can be found HERE.

Submission closes on the 30th of June 2017.

There is entry fee of £5

Prizes to be won

[first] £100

[second] £50

[third] £25

The Judge

Chibundu Onuzo is the author of The Spider King’s Daughter and Welcome to Lagos both published by Faber & Faber.

All 15 shortlisted entrants will get a free copy of ‘Welcome to Lagos’ Chibundu’s second novel which she is launching in January 2017.

For more information contact: Dr David Cundall, Coordinator, NHCP nhcp@btinternet.com @nhcpnews +44 113 2938351 +44 7989 194726