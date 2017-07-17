Abia Speaker allegedly orders Police to shoot FRSC Officials for stopping Wife’s Vehicle

Abia State House of Assembly speaker Chikwendu Kalu allegedly ordered policemen to shoot Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officials who stopped a vehicle with his wife in it.

According to Punch the officials had stopped the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along the Umuikaa/Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

A source who spoke to the press said:

When the vehicle was stopped (by the FRSC officials), the driver refused to stop, only for him to stop at a distance. The driver reversed the vehicle and it was discovered that a woman in the passenger seat in front, is an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to the governor’s wife. The DSS officer ran towards the officer who stopped the vehicle, held him by uniform and dragged him to the ground, accusing him of hitting their vehicle.

The speaker’s wife was said to have also joined in beating the Road Safety Officials.

While this was going on, someone dialed the number of the lawmaker, who arrived and ordered policemen with him to shoot the FRSC officials.

The source said:

One of them called the speaker whose village is nearby. He then came with some policemen. He ordered them to shoot the officers who were sitting inside the patrol vehicle and mercilessly beat up the team leader. The policemen also forcefully opened the patrol vehicle and went away with the battery. They left the team leader and the other officials that were shot on the road. Other road users helped them to the hospital.

The FRSC Public Education Officer Bisi Kazeem, speaking to the press, confirmed the incident.

He said the case had been reported to the commissioner of police in the state.

The battered FRSC officials are said to be in the hospital and will need to undergo surgery.