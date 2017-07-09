Why Nigeria is Missing out on Opportunities for Scientific Research – Scientist

Twitter user @IfyAniebo, founder of African Health Magazine and Aspen New Voices fellow has said that Nigeria is missing out on major collaborations and opportunities for scientific research in the West African region.

She gave her reasons in a series of tweets. See below:

Kenya, Ghana and Rwanda are ahead of Nig with regards 2 scientific research. Also, Mali, The Gambia and Senegal. Naija is snoozing. 😴💤 — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

There are many scientific research opportunities in Ghana and Kenya – with funding! They've created collaborations with Western institutions — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

Young research scientists like myself either stay back in the U.K., go to the U.S, or consider opportunities in South Africa or Ghana. — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

I found out a lot of West African collaborations don't include Nigeria. I asked why. Reason: Nigerians talk big and don't do the work 😕 — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

It's quite unfortunate. Whilst Nigeria snoozes where science is concerned, watch out for Kenya and Ghana in the next decade. Kudos to them. — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

Me: I'm coming home to advance scientific research and put nig on the map💃🏽 Also me: b$£&! where? no electricity to even use a microscope 😩 — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017

I remain hopeful 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 — Dr. Ify Aniebo (@IfyAniebo) July 8, 2017