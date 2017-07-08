BellaNaija

Sauti Sol release New Single “Friendzone” with Emoji Lyric Video | WATCH

08.07.2017

Kenyan 4-man afro-pop band Sauti Sol have dropped a new single titled “Friendzone“. The track comes with an emoji lyric video which illustrates a guy trying to “emoji” his way out of the friendzone.

Watch the video below:

