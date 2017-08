A violent, new cult gang has emerged in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Nigeria. They are called the “Badoo” cult and have killed at least 20 people, including women and babies, in a series of deadly attacks on innocent families.

Battabox‘ Timothy Nofiu visits the sites visited by this deadly group and gathers eyewitness report on the wicked operations of the Badoo cult.

Watch the video below: