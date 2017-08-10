Empire Returns! Watch the Official Season 4 Trailer on BN TV

Hit TV Series Empire has been renewed for a fourth time and we cannot wait to see the Lyon family back together for an all new season.

The show returns Wednesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Season 4 will find the Lyons dealing with Lucious’ amnesia as a result of the casino exploding at the end of season three, with Demi Moore reappearing as Lucious’ creepy nurse, Phylicia Rashad back as Diana DuBois, and Forest Whitaker joining the show as a musician and producer.

According to E News, Jussie Smollett will be taking a shot at directing the 14th episode of the show. He said this in a press release recently

It’s the first episode after the break, which is good because everybody’s going to come back and be all rested and really nice, I hope…I’ve been shadowing Sanna very closely and basically calling up every director that I know like John Singleton, Debbie Allen, and Mario Van Peebles and just being like, ‘Please what can you tell me?’ They just give me amazing advice, even down to shot advice. Just what to do. Directing as a television guest director is very different than directing film…there’s certain rules and protocol…I’m so excited to start with Empire, my family. I feel like I’ll be taken care of.

From the trailer, the raging battle between the Dubois and the Lyons seems to have escalated into a full blown war, and we are here for all the drama that will ensue!

Watch the official trailer

