“How Much does a Wedding Cost?” Watch Wura Manola’s New Vlog on Wedding FAQs

Wura Manola‘s latest vlog is out and on this episode, she answers some of the most frequently asked wedding planning questions by brides from how much a wedding costs to the popular questions like who pays for what with the bridal party. She said;

Hi Guys!! Welcome back to another episode of Get Wedding Ready with Wura Manola. On this episode, I answer some of the most frequently asked wedding planning questions. These questions were obtained using Google Trends, going through my inbox and reading through several wedding articles. I give my honest opinion through personal experience of planning my own wedding, being a wedding planner and blogger. This video is for anyone looking to plan a wedding someday or someone who is already planning a wedding.

See excerpts below:

Q: How much does a wedding cost?

A: A wedding can cost anything from thousands to millions of dollars, it all depends on where you are having the wedding, what vendors you are using and how big/grand your wedding is. To give you an idea, the average wedding cost in the UK is £27,000, the average wedding cost in the U.S is $35,000 and the average wedding cost in Nigeria is N2m – N3m

Q: Who pays for the wedding?

A: Traditionally, or should I say in the past the parents used to pay for the wedding but nowadays you see couples paying for their weddings. It all depends on the family. The other side of this is tradition, in the Yoruba tribe the bride’s family pays for the majority of the wedding. Still, in a lot of countries, the parents pay for the wedding.

Q: How do I save for a wedding?

A: Before you think of spending all your savings for a wedding think about life after the wedding, where will you live? what schools will your kids go to? After thinking this through and you decide you still want to save then 3 ways you can save for a wedding are: getting a joint account just for the wedding, looking out for deals & bargains, watching my wedding hacks video 😉 and accepting gifts and cash from family and friends

Q: How can I plan a wedding on a low income?

A: Cut your coat according to your cloth, have the wedding you can afford not the wedding you have dreamt of. Have a simple, intimate, cost effective wedding with few family and friends and when you can afford it, have a big wedding later on

Q: Do I go for my honeymoon now or when I can afford it?

A: Honestly, just go! Go somewhere affordable where you can relax from all the wedding planning stress with your new spouse. It doesn’t have to be The Maldives, just go somewhere affordable and when you can afford it go to The Maldives

Q: How much does a wedding dress cost:

A: Wedding dresses can cost anything from the thousands of dollars to the millions. It all depends on who is making the dress, where it is being made and what has been used to make the dress. Any dress that speaks volumes will be expensive whereas most simple wedding dresses not made my big names are less expensive

Q: Where should I spend money and where should I cut back?

A: This all depends on you, what is important to you? A couple of things are a given like food, decor (maybe), venue, photography, makeup etc, but it all depends on you. You will need to invest money on what is important to you at your wedding

Q: Should bridesmaids pay for their dresses?

A: There’s no simple answer to this. Back in the day or if the bride can afford it she will get the bridesmaids dresses but now that the dresses are more fashionable and being made by top designers it becomes too expensive for the bride to pay for. My advice is to go in expecting to pay for your dresses and have an honest conversation with the bride if the costs are coming up too high

Q: Who pays for what with the bridal party?

A: Similar to the above, go in expecting to pay for your dress , makeup, hair, shoe etc and have an honest conversation with the bride. Brides should be open to paying for something and covering shortfalls if they can

Q: How do I ask for money as a gift at my wedding?

A: The best way is to have a link for a giving page/website that makes it look legit and like an actual gift, do not ask people to place money into an envelope and give it to you. There are websites out there that couples can use to collect cash gifts for their wedding

Q: Should I take a loan for my wedding?

A: I would advise against this, if you must, take a loan for certain elements like the hall, food, honeymoon etc that can easily be paid back but not a full on loan for the whole wedding, you do not want to start your wedding on debt

As usual, please see attached a thumbnail for the video, the short video for social media and the main video