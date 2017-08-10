BellaNaija

How do you save Phone Numbers? Watch Maraji’s Hilarious Video

10.08.2017 at By 6 Comments

Comedian Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji is out with another clip and as usual it’s hilarious.

This time, she plays out the different ways individuals save other people’s phone numbers.

Identify yourselves! 😂😂 Via @maraji_ #BellaNaija bellanaija.com

  • Truthsparesall August 10, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Amen to that.I save some peoples number with funny names so I don’t pick their calls.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • ec August 10, 2017 at 7:42 am

    this lady is hilarious. and yes that’s how I also save numbers, how else will I remember who they are.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • LemmeRant August 10, 2017 at 10:32 am

      Yh she’s actually very funny

      Love this! 6
  • Tobi August 10, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    The videos funny but the exclamation are hilarious. I hope emans dad of pranking my African dad I s getting paid for voice over.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Jemimah August 11, 2017 at 1:07 am

    I’m probably the only one who doesn’t find her skits funny.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • WetheCuteNigerians August 12, 2017 at 12:18 am

      Yeah, just you. 😟

      Love this! 0
