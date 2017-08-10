How do you save Phone Numbers? Watch Maraji’s Hilarious Video

Comedian Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji is out with another clip and as usual it’s hilarious.
This time, she plays out the different ways individuals save other people’s phone numbers.
Watch:
Inspired!
10.08.2017 at By IK Nwosu 6 Comments
Comedian Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji is out with another clip and as usual it’s hilarious.
This time, she plays out the different ways individuals save other people’s phone numbers.
Watch:
Identify yourselves! 😂😂 Via @maraji_ #BellaNaija bellanaija.com
A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on
IK is a creative writer who has authored one book - Catalysts. His core expressions are Content Development, Personal Development, and Social Development.
At other times he's a music instrumentalist and a rookie actor. He’s Part of the BN Editorial Team.
Follow him on Instagram @iknwosu and Twitter @iamiknwosu
Amen to that.I save some peoples number with funny names so I don’t pick their calls.
this lady is hilarious. and yes that’s how I also save numbers, how else will I remember who they are.
Yh she’s actually very funny
The videos funny but the exclamation are hilarious. I hope emans dad of pranking my African dad I s getting paid for voice over.
I’m probably the only one who doesn’t find her skits funny.
Yeah, just you. 😟