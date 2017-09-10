Komotion Studios wants to tell the World about Sango with this 3D Animated Short Film | WATCH

BellaNaija

With a budget of $400, 2 months of work, and “a lot of goodwill, favours, technical support , free trials and passion,” Komotion Studios, a Nigerian digital media content creation company, created a short film based on the Sango deity of Southwestern Nigeria.

The short film – “Dawn of Thunder” – the company said, is a proof of concept for a web series and/or feature length movie and after watching this, we are seriously rooting for them.

Komotion Studios had this to say:

Sango is a popular god of thunder from Oyo State in Nigeria with his signature thunderbolt axe that causes lightning and disruption when used by him. We explored his childhood a bit, from where it all started, the questions he asked, the answers he was given, the visions about his future encounters and ultimately how these experiences will shape his future.

Having heard and known all this, what will his approach be towards events as they unfold? The series will look at his life from birth to his mysterious disappearance.

During the course of the series, we will explore the functionality of the civilization that existed during his time, bringing out key lessons about preservation of nature, healthy living, natural and herbal medicine, dangers of deforestation, preservation of water bodies and wildlife in the most creative way.

Our goal is to educate and align with the sustainable development goals while also entertaining our audience.

  • Coly September 11, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Bravo………ingenuity at its best…. keep it up .

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • sesede September 11, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Beautiful. …..damn!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Lolarae September 11, 2017 at 2:33 am

    love it
    you will make a lot of money of this thing

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • June September 11, 2017 at 5:24 am

    Kudos ??

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • iJo September 11, 2017 at 8:58 am

    OMG! OMG!! Absolutely beautiful!!! Great animation and the translation is so on point. Super inspiring. Well done guys.

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Icey September 11, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Yes, the translation is so so on point, not just in syntax but semantics, excellent job guys. I look forward to watching the complete web series.

      Love this! 3
  • artklub September 11, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Nice!

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Bukie September 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Wow! This is brilliant! *clapping*

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Esther September 11, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    BEAU-TI-FUL!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Sola September 11, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Goosebumps right here. I absolutely love this. Keep the fire blazing

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Akara Pancake September 11, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    All shades of beautiful.

    Our history, lores and folktales provide a lot of brilliant material. More grease to your elbows! I will be rooting for you

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Ewa Ali September 12, 2017 at 7:04 am

    This is breathtaking guys! Fantastic job well done!!
    Would be nice to have some oriki scenes…love scenes as well as some thrillers.

    Eku ise, Sango Areku jaiyee!!! Oko oYa!!!!

    Much love from Canada, pls let’s know how we can support you

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Olufemi September 12, 2017 at 7:50 am

    This is beautiful!!! I am so proud of my heritage. The quality is superb and the translation! God bless you guys for doing such a fantastic job! Can’t wait for the complete web series!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • remmy September 12, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    tres bien, well done. keep up the good work guys

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tim Anthony Forde October 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I am looking forward to this. I recently got a tattoo of Shannon and Oya on my arm, it’s about time the world knows about the origins of Thor and Zeus

    Love this! 0 Reply
