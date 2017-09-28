WATCH Official Trailer for Minnie Dlamini’s 3-Part Wedding Documentary #BecomingMrsJones

About a week ago South African star Minnie Dlamini got married to her love Quinton Jones in a spectacular ceremony (click here if you missed it) and she also announced that the wedding would be aired on VUZU AMP on the 13th of October in a 3-part documentary.

The official trailer for the wedding documentary has been released with Minnie sharing details on why she chose to share her special day with the world.

Titled “Becoming Mrs Jone“, the wedding documentary will be SA’s first ever wedding documentary.

Watch the trailers below.

Episode 1 #BecomingMrsJones ❤️Friday 13 October 19:30pm Exclusively on #VuzuAmp @vuzutv ?? SA’s First Wedding Documentary Special! A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:52am PDT

@MinnieDlamini’s 3-Part Wedding Special, #BecomingMrsJones, premieres on #VUZUAMP 103 on Friday, October 13th at 19:30! A post shared by Vuzu TV (@vuzutv) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Coming soon… #BecomingMrsJones ? Happy Birthday my love ?❤️@vuzutv A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:40am PDT