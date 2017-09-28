BellaNaija

WATCH Official Trailer for Minnie Dlamini’s 3-Part Wedding Documentary #BecomingMrsJones

About a week ago South African star Minnie Dlamini got married to her love Quinton Jones in a spectacular ceremony (click here if you missed it) and she also announced that the wedding would be aired on VUZU AMP on the 13th of October in a 3-part documentary.

The official trailer for the wedding documentary has been released with Minnie sharing details on why she chose to share her special day with the world.

Titled “Becoming Mrs Jone“, the wedding documentary will be SA’s first ever wedding documentary.

Watch the trailers below.

  • Liakanyo C Raphoka November 1, 2017 at 11:46 am

    this is so perfect, im watchin my dreams and im overwhelmed by the beauty in front of my eys

    Love this! 0 Reply
