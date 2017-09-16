BecomingMrsJones: First Look at Minnie Dlamini’s Wedding in South Africa

Today, South African TV presenter Minnie Dlamini gets married to the love of her life and TV producer, Quinton Jones. The wedding is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa and will be aired on M-Net (DStv 103) on the 13th of October. The Bride announced it on her Twitter page with the video below;

#BecomingMrsJones ? Coming soon on @vuzutv ❤️ It’s NOT a reality show it’s a 3part wedding documentary ? pic.twitter.com/7tKjV82tP8 — Minenhle Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) September 13, 2017

We’re still anxiously waiting on photos of the bride and groom but in the meantime, see first photos of the white wedding & reception below.

Minnie had her makeup done by renowned Nigerian makeup artist, Bimpe Onakoya, and her wig was also provided by popular Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and interior designer, Tracy Nwapa of Trayciee’s Pieces.

The Superstar bride getting ready. Nigeria is in the house as her hair and makeup are by Nigerian vendors ❤ @minniedlamini #BecomingMrsJones Hair @traycieespieces @tray_ciee Hair Styling @who_is_chynabee Makeup @bimpeonakoya A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings) on Sep 16, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

See first photos from

Here’s a photo from her Zulu traditional wedding (Lobola ceremony)

The bride celebrated her bachelorette in London and Paris with her close friends. See the photos below.

Photo Credits: Instagram | #becomingmrsjones