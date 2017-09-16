BecomingMrsJones: First Look at Minnie Dlamini’s Wedding in South Africa

Today, South African TV presenter Minnie Dlamini gets married to the love of her life and TV producer, Quinton Jones. The wedding is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa and will be aired on M-Net (DStv 103) on the 13th of October. The Bride announced it on her Twitter page with the video below;
#BecomingMrsJones ? Coming soon on @vuzutv ❤️ It’s NOT a reality show it’s a 3part wedding documentary ? pic.twitter.com/7tKjV82tP8
— Minenhle Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) September 13, 2017
We’re still anxiously waiting on photos of the bride and groom but in the meantime, see first photos of the white wedding & reception below.
Minnie had her makeup done by renowned Nigerian makeup artist, Bimpe Onakoya, and her wig was also provided by popular Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and interior designer, Tracy Nwapa of Trayciee’s Pieces.
See first photos from
Here’s a photo from her Zulu traditional wedding (Lobola ceremony)
The bride celebrated her bachelorette in London and Paris with her close friends. See the photos below.
Photo Credits: Instagram | #becomingmrsjones
Classy wedding!
Refreshing to see
South Africans are killing it in the style game!
Wow!!!! BREATHTAKING !!! ????! Happy married life!
I just love Bimpe Onakoya, very humble, doesn’t make too much noise yet her work speaks for itself. God bless you, Ma’am!
And, Happy Married Life Minnie. May God bless your union with all the best and beautiful things of matrimonial bliss!
South African women are so gorgeous ?.
Somizi!yes hunnie serve.
I still can’t swoon enough about how the end of apartheid a mere 23 years ago has drastically showcased the talent, beauty and spunk of indigenous South Africans. Their lot and economic opportunities is through the roof and a joy to behold. As for Nigeria i rest my case. When nija women finish with their obsession with pancake, contour and highlighter we can talk.
Khune the footballer serial cheater really fcked up letting Minnie slip through his hands. They were such a cute couple but all the hoes in S A wanted his cheating ass too cos he was and still is a popular footballer. After khune bullshit, I am glad Minnie chose a non celebrity Normal guy businessman and not one in the limelight. Am glad Minnie kept this guy away from the media for two years. Khune broke her heart to pieces she hit Rock bottom. Now see God.
Her story and even her wedding reminds me of actress Stephanie okereke (now Linus) whose football asshole boyfriend cheated on her too, that same year she was in a deadly accident which almost crippled her, fast forward few years later God blessed her with a fairy tale wedding in a parisian chateau, which no other Naija celeb has able to surpassed since.
May the Joneses be blessed with a quiet marriage out of the media.
Stay away from entertainers and ball players cos you will never have peace
beautiful wedding!! And the bride is sooo beautiful. I definitely need to drink the South African water because the shape on these women tho!! chai! I must go workout tomorrow to get my own hourglass figure!