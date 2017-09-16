BellaNaija

#BecomingMrsJones: First Look at Minnie Dlamini’s Wedding in South Africa

16.09.2017 at By 11 Comments

Today, South African TV presenter Minnie Dlamini gets married to the love of her life and TV producer, Quinton Jones. The wedding is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa and will be aired on M-Net (DStv 103) on the 13th of October. The Bride announced it on her Twitter page with the video below;

We’re still anxiously waiting on photos of the bride and groom but in the meantime, see first photos of the white wedding & reception below.

Minnie had her makeup done by renowned Nigerian makeup artist, Bimpe Onakoya, and her wig was also provided by popular Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and interior designer, Tracy Nwapa of Trayciee’s Pieces.

See first photos from

Here’s a photo from her Zulu traditional wedding (Lobola ceremony)

The bride celebrated her bachelorette in London and Paris with her close friends. See the photos below.

Photo Credits: Instagram | #becomingmrsjones

11 Comments on #BecomingMrsJones: First Look at Minnie Dlamini’s Wedding in South Africa
  • Dami September 16, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Classy wedding!

    Refreshing to see

    Love this! 65 Reply
  • Vidavi September 17, 2017 at 6:36 am

    South Africans are killing it in the style game!

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • June September 17, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Wow!!!! BREATHTAKING !!! ????! Happy married life!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Abk September 17, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I just love Bimpe Onakoya, very humble, doesn’t make too much noise yet her work speaks for itself. God bless you, Ma’am!

    And, Happy Married Life Minnie. May God bless your union with all the best and beautiful things of matrimonial bliss!

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • www.thelmathinks.com September 17, 2017 at 11:15 am

    South African women are so gorgeous ?.

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • TOni September 17, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Somizi!yes hunnie serve.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Letty September 19, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I still can’t swoon enough about how the end of apartheid a mere 23 years ago has drastically showcased the talent, beauty and spunk of indigenous South Africans. Their lot and economic opportunities is through the roof and a joy to behold. As for Nigeria i rest my case. When nija women finish with their obsession with pancake, contour and highlighter we can talk.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Letty September 19, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • ,,,, September 19, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Felinda October 28, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Khune the footballer serial cheater really fcked up letting Minnie slip through his hands. They were such a cute couple but all the hoes in S A wanted his cheating ass too cos he was and still is a popular footballer. After khune bullshit, I am glad Minnie chose a non celebrity Normal guy businessman and not one in the limelight. Am glad Minnie kept this guy away from the media for two years. Khune broke her heart to pieces she hit Rock bottom. Now see God.

    Her story and even her wedding reminds me of actress Stephanie okereke (now Linus) whose football asshole boyfriend cheated on her too, that same year she was in a deadly accident which almost crippled her, fast forward few years later God blessed her with a fairy tale wedding in a parisian chateau, which no other Naija celeb has able to surpassed since.

    May the Joneses be blessed with a quiet marriage out of the media.

    Stay away from entertainers and ball players cos you will never have peace

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • onetallgirl October 29, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    beautiful wedding!! And the bride is sooo beautiful. I definitely need to drink the South African water because the shape on these women tho!! chai! I must go workout tomorrow to get my own hourglass figure!

    Love this! 0 Reply
MENU BellaNaija