BeInspired Mondays with IK: When the Grass is Greener on the Other Side

“The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence”; “Not all that glitters is gold” are usual phrases deployed to teach that things aren’t as they seem and looks can be deceiving.

But what if the things you are looking at aren’t deceiving? What if they are as they seem? What if the grass is actually greener on the other side?

We can’t completely rule out this possibility. When this happens, what then should we do?

We then have to go back to the main reason for the deployment of the phrases above; which is to turn down the notion that you need another life to be better and turn towards the life that you have and live with it while building the life you want.

The truth is, there are people who have more resources than you, who have access to the opportunities that you need and have less things to worry about than you do. However, your reality is your reality and to maintain your mental health, inner peace, happiness and security, you have to accept it and live with it.

Continuing to look at what others have that you don’t can lead to envy, anxiety and depression, and in the end, you’ll have no time to actually build the life we want.

The most dangerous thing about living this way is that we look at ourselves as having nothing to work with or even the ability to build the life we want. We tend to lose confidence in ourselves and our abilities, thinking that we have nothing, or worst still, can never be enough.

That being said, the grass is greener, not just on the other side, but on where it is watered and taken care of. So, it depends on you, and what you make of what you have.

If you want more out of life (we all do), be ready to work for it. You don’t have to get yourself worried over people that got it easy or seemingly got it easy. Moreover, we all have our unique battles, and truth be told, the grass is not always greener on the other side, so focus on yourself and shut the unnecessary noise.

Cheers!