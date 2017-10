Nigerian singer Banky W just released a video showing a sneak peek into his life. The video shows the events of the 1st of October where he goes for a Samsung promo appearance in a mall.

He then heads to Hard Rock Cafe for a sound check with the Alternate Sounds band before a live performance at the same venue that evening. The evening ends with Banky singing a duet with his fiance, Adesua Etomi.

Watch the video below: