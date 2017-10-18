Drop the Weight with EJ: Tired of Dieting? Discover What You Need to Know to Get Results Without It

You want to know if it’s really possible for you to get results without dieting. And today, I’m going to help you understand why you can get results without dieting.

Diets work at first for the simple reason that you’re committed. When you kick off your goal, you have that enthusiasm that comes with beginning something new. You:

haven’t been hit by any curveballs yet,

have an unshakeable belief that you can do this,

and trust that as far as you do this, you’ll get the results that you want.

It’s like the blush of a new relationship. Everything looks great, and you don’t notice the little quirks in your new guy (or diet) that normally annoy you.

So you keep at it with the excitement of starting something new. And you even take the early annoyances like the headaches and hunger that come with being on a restrictive diet in stride. And you get the results to show for it.

That is until you don’t.

And that brings us to why they stop working eventually

Diets stop working because eventually real life happens. You either find yourself in a situation where the diet foods you’re supposed to eat are just not available to you or you don’t want to eat them. And because you’re locked into this plan, you don’t think of an alternative way.

And sometimes you genuinely don’t know how to make adjustments, especially when the rules don’t make sense. For example, if your diet requires you to stop eating after 7 pm, a long day at the office that ends at 10 pm and leaves you hungry will mean that you have to go to bed hungry.

And that’s no fun.

So you’re either stuck going to bed hungry and tossing and turning till you can finally get to sleep. Or you “cheat on your diet” and eat, only to feel guilty about it. And then promise that tomorrow will be better.

But with the ambitious goals that you’ve got for yourself, days like these when you can’t live your life to the beat of the diet’s drum start to become normal. And you start to slip up on the diet’s rules more than you can stick to them.

This is when your results come to a screeching halt or you even start to regain the weight you lost.

And this brings me to why it’s possible to get results without needing to go on a diet

If you haven’t found a plan that you can stick to so far, don’t beat yourself up. A lot of times that’s because you haven’t been looking for a plan that you can do. Instead you’ve been on the hunt for a plan that will work.

And a plan that will work for one woman might not work for you because our lives are very different. So your task should be to find a weight loss system that you can adapt to your unique life.

I remember when I was still trying to find this system for myself years ago. I went looking at diets like Atkins and Juicing Plans and I counted calories till I couldn’t stand to count anymore.

But I eventually started to break through when I found a way of thinking about food and weight loss that made sense for my life of living on two continents when I was working as an expat.

And finding what works for you is what will make the difference for you.

This is where VAFs® comes in…

I didn’t figure it out only to keep the secret to myself, I just had to share it!

With VAFs, you know the individual food types that need to be in your meals to make them healthy and help you support your weight loss efforts.

And within each food type, you get the freedom to choose from the host of options you have available to you. You get to be the one who decides the:

non-starchy Vegetables & Fruits (V)

Animal & Plant Protein (A)

healthy Fats (F)

and starchy vegetables & whole grains (s)…

…that make into your everyday meals and you get to decide how to mix them up.

This makes it easy to create healthy meals that:

You love

Your family can enjoy with you

Will help you lose weight and be happy with the body that you’ve worked hard to create

To get started with using VAFs, identify the food options that you have within each food type and you’ll have the start of a Blueprint that’ll help you make healthy eating easier than you imagined it could be for you.

I created a cheat sheet that breaks down the four VAFs food types and how to use them in a way that’ll help you lose weight, click the link below to get a copy of this cheat sheet for yourself and get started.

Click here to get the cheat sheet!

